United Asset Strategies Upped Its Coca Cola Co (KO) Position by $379,960; As Palo Alto Networks (PANW) Shares Declined, Holder Glynn Capital Management Has Trimmed Stake

Glynn Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) by 27.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glynn Capital Management Llc sold 32,806 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.06% . The hedge fund held 87,007 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.13M, down from 119,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glynn Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Palo Alto Networks Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.73B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $3.07 during the last trading session, reaching $215.05. About 891,733 shares traded. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) has risen 15.78% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PANW News: 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Close Deal During 3Q; 12/03/2018 – SD-WAN Market Leader Aryaka Unveils PASSPORT: Multi-Layered Security Platform and Ecosystem, Partners with Palo Alto Networks,; 12/04/2018 – Virsec Announces Solution for Spectre & Meltdown Vulnerabilities; 22/05/2018 – Critical Start Announces New Advanced Threat Analytics App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 16/05/2018 – Luminate Recognized as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Security by Gartner; 23/05/2018 – ON2IT Announces New Zero Trust SOC App for the Palo Alto Networks Application Framework; 29/05/2018 – PINNACLE WEST RAISES PALO VERDE 2 TO 100% FROM 0% FRIDAY: NRC; 14/03/2018 – Palo Alto Networks to Buy Evident.io for $300M Cash; 11/04/2018 – Luminate Announces General Availability of Its BeyondCorp-as-a-Service Secured Access Platform; 03/04/2018 – AZ Game & Fish: Palo Verde Boat Launch at Canyon Lake to temporarily close April 9-19 for facility improvements

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 32.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 8,260 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 33,956 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.59M, up from 25,696 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $235.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.96% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $53.69. About 10.30 million shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 02/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK 1Q LOSS 46M LIRAS, EST. LOSS 67.4M LIRAS; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CFO: EXPECT FULL YEAR EPS TO BE DRIVEN BY 2H; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA 1Q COMPARABLE EPS 47C, EST. 46C; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CEO: WORKING TO SCALE ACQUIRED HIGH-GROWTH BRANDS; 22/05/2018 – COCA-COLA ICECEK CCOLA.IS SEES EBITDA MARGIN AT SLIGHT IMPROVEMENT ON A CONSOLIDATED BASIS FOR 2018-2020; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Net $1.37B; 25/04/2018 – Hartford HLS Cuts Accenture, Buys More Coca-Cola; 30/03/2018 – COCA-COLA’S OUTLOOK CHANGED TO NEGATIVE BY MOODY’S; 20/03/2018 – COCA-COLA: EVACUATING WORLD OF COCA-COLA ON POTENTIAL THREAT

More notable recent Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Palo Alto Networks To Acquire Demisto For Security Orchestration – Seeking Alpha” on February 21, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Palo Alto Networks In The Cloud – The Selloff Appears Overdone – Seeking Alpha” published on June 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Palo Alto +1.8% after two upgrades – Seeking Alpha” on January 22, 2019. More interesting news about Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “6 Big Growth ETFs to Buy For the Second Half of 2019 – Investorplace.com” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Analysts await Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) to report earnings on September, 5. They expect $0.27 earnings per share, up 50.00% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PANW’s profit will be $26.03 million for 199.12 P/E if the $0.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.11 actual earnings per share reported by Palo Alto Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 145.45% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.47, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold PANW shares while 168 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 102.19 million shares or 44.00% more from 70.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Group Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,896 shares. Bessemer Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 121 shares. Alpha Cubed Investments Ltd Liability holds 42,954 shares. Jefferies Group Limited Liability Com has invested 0.06% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Gabelli Funds holds 0.11% or 72,900 shares. Enterprise Fincl Svcs Corporation invested 0.03% in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Macquarie Group Incorporated Ltd holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) for 69,820 shares. Institute For Wealth Limited Liability Company reported 4,332 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management Ltd Partnership reported 73,288 shares. Mutual Of America Cap Management Limited Liability holds 1,370 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc reported 1.13 million shares stake. 28,297 were accumulated by Stevens Mngmt Limited Partnership. Carlson Capital Lp owns 147,877 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Glynn Ltd reported 3.91% of its portfolio in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW). Js Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 1.28% or 25,000 shares.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $1.68 million activity.

More notable recent The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Organic sales strong at Coca-Cola – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “How Many The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Have Insiders Sold, In The Last Year? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Should We Worry About The Coca-Cola Company’s (NYSE:KO) P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Coca-Cola eyes growth in Bangladesh – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “KO Will Never Be KO’d – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 05, 2019.