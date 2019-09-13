United Asset Strategies Upped Holding in General Dynamics (GD) by $311,139; Tower Bridge Advisors Lowered Position in Duke Energy Corporati (DUK) by $8.82 Million

Tower Bridge Advisors decreased its stake in Duke Energy Corporati (DUK) by 2.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tower Bridge Advisors sold 100 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 3,972 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $350.49 million, down from 4,072 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors who had been investing in Duke Energy Corporati for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $68.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $93.93. About 1.09 million shares traded. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 05/03/2018 DUKE ENERGY CORP DUK.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $87 FROM $86; 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 27/04/2018 – Rising fuel costs to increase Duke Energy Progress customer bills in South Carolina; 30/04/2018 – DUKE: RENEWABLE ENERGY PORTFOLIO GREW ALMOST 20% IN 2017; 13/04/2018 – Duke Energy Ohio asks the Ohio Power Siting Board to move forward with its consideration of the Central Corridor Pipeline application; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy’s new Climate Report details the company’s ability to adapt to a low-carbon future; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 20/04/2018 – DUKE RAISES BRUNSWICK 2 REACTOR TO 100% POWER FROM 85%: NRC; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SPOKESWOMAN KAREN WILLIAMS COMMENTS IN EMAIL

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 1,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 39,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, up from 37,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $189.89. About 470,986 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL BACKLOG AT END OF FIRST-QUARTER 2018 WAS $62.1 BLN; 03/04/2018 – General Dynamics Awarded $126 Million for Continued Columbia-Class Submarine Development; 08/03/2018 – At the top of the list are the female CEOs of Lockheed Martin and General Dynamics; 18/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS SAYS CONTRACT HAS POTENTIAL VALUE OF $300M; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP – TOTAL POTENTIAL CONTRACT VALUE, SUM OF ALL BACKLOG COMPONENTS, WAS $87.6 BLN AT END OF QUARTER; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics Sweetens Cash Portion of CSRA Offer by 1.2%; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CEO SAYS AEROSPACE DELIVERY MISS IN 1Q WAS DUE TO CUSTOMER REQUESTS TO DELAY 2 JETS- CONF CALL

Analysts await Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $1.73 earnings per share, up 4.85% or $0.08 from last year’s $1.65 per share. DUK’s profit will be $1.26 billion for 13.57 P/E if the $1.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.12 actual earnings per share reported by Duke Energy Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.46% EPS growth.

Tower Bridge Advisors, which manages about $1.11B and $893.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Iqvia Holdings Inc by 1,157 shares to 108,262 shares, valued at $17.42 billion in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fortune Brands Home & (NYSE:FBHS) by 1,635 shares in the quarter, for a total of 118,804 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 51 investors sold DUK shares while 325 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 7.04 billion shares or 1555.37% more from 425.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hodges Management Incorporated accumulated 7,239 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Princeton Strategies Gp Llc reported 10,249 shares. 19,966 were accumulated by Invest Of Virginia Limited. Buckhead Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 13,729 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. The Arizona-based Arizona State Retirement Systems has invested 0.33% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Daiwa Securities Group holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) for 28,235 shares. City Hldg invested in 26,052 shares or 0.62% of the stock. Capital Advisors Ok invested in 6,500 shares. Panagora Asset Management Incorporated owns 98,000 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc holds 3,872 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Stevens Cap LP reported 30,491 shares or 0.12% of all its holdings. Sg Americas Securities Limited Com reported 62,762 shares. Johnson Fincl Group Inc Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Signalpoint Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 4,330 shares. Jones Fincl Companies Lllp reported 60,324 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Envestnet Asset Management reported 75,747 shares. Brinker Capital holds 0.07% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 11,129 shares. Amalgamated Financial Bank holds 0.16% or 36,714 shares. Moreover, Cls Investments Limited Liability Corp has 0% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Invsts Asset Mgmt Of Georgia Ga Adv stated it has 0.15% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Aperio Limited Liability Co owns 134,070 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Ccm Investment Advisers reported 62,622 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 10,434 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Griffin Asset Mgmt owns 1,827 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 0.11% invested in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) for 65,027 shares. Bp Pcl stated it has 0.17% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Covenant Multifamily Offices Ltd Llc holds 0.45% or 11,377 shares. Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation, a Colorado-based fund reported 2,707 shares. Columbia Asset Mgmt stated it has 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Old Second State Bank Of Aurora holds 400 shares.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.