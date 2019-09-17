United Asset Strategies Upped Holding in At&T (T) by $377,883; Sunbelt Securities Cut Its Position in Amgen (AMGN) by $401,856 as Stock Price Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 15.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 11,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 87,500 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.93M, up from 76,049 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $272.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $37.31. About 33.28M shares traded or 6.78% up from the average. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since September 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 20/04/2018 – U.S. IS SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T, VERIZON OVER COLLUSION: NYT; 18/05/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL COMMUNICATIONS COMMISSION INVESTIGATING REPORTED FLAW IN CELL PHONE LOCATION TRACKING WEBSITE LOCATIONSMART -STATEMENT; 12/03/2018 – Buy Time Warner because there will be a bidding war for assets like HBO if AT&T deal is blocked: UBS; 06/03/2018 – AT&T CFO: SHOULD SEE MORE CUSTOMERS MOVING UP TO UNLIMITED PLAN; 30/05/2018 – STEPHENSON DECLINES TO ANSWER QUESTION ABOUT POSSIBLE ‘PLAN B’ IF JUDGE BLOCKS MERGER WITH TIME WARNER, CITES REQUEST FROM JUDGE NOT TO COMMENT; 20/04/2018 – Justice Department Looking Into Whether AT&T, Verizon Are Hampering Switching Carriers: Report — MarketWatch; 12/04/2018 – AT&T Witness Attacks U.S. Merger Case as `Theoretically Unsound’; 23/04/2018 – AT&T Defends Time Warner Deal’s Cost Savings From U.S. Assault; 24/04/2018 – Fitch Maintains AT&T’s ‘A-‘ Long-Term IDR on Rating Watch Negative; 24/04/2018 – RadioResource: AT&T Signs Third Tower Deal to Contribute to FirstNet Buildout

Sunbelt Securities Inc decreased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 30.02% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sunbelt Securities Inc sold 2,184 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.93% . The institutional investor held 5,091 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $938,000, down from 7,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $116.39 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $194.08. About 1.30M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 2.12% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.12% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 11/04/2018 – Fujifilm Kyowa Kirin Biologics Partners With Mylan to Commercialize Biosimilar to Humira; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Aimovig™ (erenumab-aooe), A Novel Treatment Developed Specifically For Migraine Prevention; 19/04/2018 – MOODY’S – BIOSIMILARS TO BECOME GROWING THREAT TO BIOTECH COS LIKE AMGEN, ROCHE AS PACE OF BIOSIMILAR LAUNCHES, COMMERCIAL UPTAKE ACCELERATES OVER 12-18 MONTHS; 19/04/2018 – BRIEF-Moody’s Says Stable Outlook For Global Pharmaceuticals; 23/05/2018 – Amgen Enters Groundbreaking Collaboration To Improve Symptom Management During Cancer Treatment; 17/05/2018 – FDA Approves Anti-migraine Drug From Novartis, Amgen — MarketWatch; 26/03/2018 – COHERUS: DISTRICT CRT ACCEPTS RECOMMENDED AMGEN SUIT DISMISSAL; 10/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – FOLLOWING RECENT U.S. FEDERAL TAX REFORM, CO MADE DECISION TO LOCATE NEW PLANT IN U.S. RHODE ISLAND; 21/05/2018 – AMGEN: FDA OKS PROLIA FOR GLUCOCORTICOID-INDUCED OSTEOPOROSIS; 05/04/2018 – ABBVIE REPORTS GLOBAL RESOLUTION OF HUMIRA® (ADALIMUMAB) PATENT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,749 shares to 46,787 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,416 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 98,023 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Analysts await Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $3.46 EPS, down 6.23% or $0.23 from last year’s $3.69 per share. AMGN’s profit will be $2.07 billion for 14.02 P/E if the $3.46 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.97 actual EPS reported by Amgen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.85% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 66 investors sold AMGN shares while 485 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 428 raised stakes. 442.30 million shares or 3.24% less from 457.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Sunbelt Securities Inc, which manages about $158.18 million and $229.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3,708 shares to 10,266 shares, valued at $862,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 1,879 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,815 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IHI).