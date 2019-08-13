United Asset Strategies Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Stake by $1.02 Million; As Yelp (YELP) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Cwm Has Lifted Position

Cwm Llc increased its stake in Yelp Inc (YELP) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cwm Llc bought 14,619 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.58% . The institutional investor held 77,837 shares of the other consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.69 million, up from 63,218 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cwm Llc who had been investing in Yelp Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.69% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $34.71. About 1.07 million shares traded. Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) has declined 5.96% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.96% the S&P500. Some Historical YELP News: 21/05/2018 – YELP HOLDER D. E. SHAW LAST REPORTED ABOUT 4.4% STAKE IN 13F; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC – FULL YEAR 2018 REVENUE IS NOW EXPECTED TO BE IN THE RANGE OF $943 MLN TO $967 MILLION; 08/05/2018 – Google Takes On Yelp by Adding Personalized Features to Maps; 22/05/2018 – Yelp Reactivates Google Antitrust Complaint In EU — MarketWatch; 11/05/2018 – Yelp: Investors, Management Share ‘a Bit of Caution’ — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – MEDIA-Yelp files new EU complaint against Google over search dominance- FT; 10/05/2018 – YELP SEES 2Q REV. $230M TO $233M, EST. $231.1M; 10/05/2018 – YELP INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA OF $179 MLN TO $188 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Yelp Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for May. 31; 17/05/2018 – Yelp Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.49. About 3.10M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – EU warns of possible birth defect link to GSK’s HIV drug; 22/05/2018 – Potential Gilead Takeover of Tesaro Would Make Sense: Wedbush; 06/03/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC GILD.O : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $95 FROM $90; 27/04/2018 – European CHMP Adopts Positive Opinion for Gilead’s Biktarvy(R) (Bictegravir, Emtricitabine, Tenofovir Alafenamide); 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 13/04/2018 – Gilead Presents Data on Multiple Investigational Regimens for the Treatment of Patients With Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH; 09/03/2018 – Gilead TAF Sales Rise 5%, HIV Combo Pills Gain 5%; 23/04/2018 – Gilead’s Descovy Falls After 2-Wk Rise, Triumeq Declines: HIV; 15/05/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES EXPANDED INDICATION FOR TRUVADA® (EMTRICITABINE AND TENOFOVIR DISOPROXIL FUMARATE) FOR REDUCING THE RISK OF ACQUIRING HIV-1 IN ADOLESCENTS; 13/04/2018 – GILEAD EXPECTS DATA FROM PHASE 3 STELLAR STUDIES IN 1H 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.36 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 22 investors sold YELP shares while 71 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 62 raised stakes. 68.27 million shares or 0.59% less from 68.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.01% or 10,000 shares. Principal Financial Grp Incorporated holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 338,908 shares. D E Shaw Inc has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Tiaa Cref Inv Mngmt Limited reported 158,131 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Lc stated it has 137,102 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio reported 6,000 shares. Cove Street Cap Ltd Llc holds 1.76% or 416,100 shares in its portfolio. Regions holds 0% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) or 225 shares. First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca holds 0.03% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP) for 9,921 shares. Macquarie Gru has invested 0.08% of its portfolio in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). Financial Bank Of Mellon Corporation reported 0.01% in Yelp Inc. (NYSE:YELP). 50,552 are owned by Trexquant Invest L P. Price T Rowe Associates Md owns 34,527 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Limited invested in 121,826 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Cwm Llc, which manages about $1.90B and $4.99 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transocean Ltd (NYSE:RIG) by 345,413 shares to 23,064 shares, valued at $201,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tri Contl Corp (NYSE:TY) by 13,766 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 935 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (LAG).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) by 7,955 shares to 37,540 shares, valued at $2.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 12,532 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,520 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman holds 0.92% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 87,024 shares. Neville Rodie & Shaw Incorporated holds 37,121 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. 126,711 were accumulated by Capital Mngmt Corp Va. Choate Inv Advsr reported 0.05% stake. Bank Of America De has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). James Inv invested 0% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com holds 1.2% or 275,567 shares in its portfolio. Banque Pictet Cie reported 145,137 shares stake. Fdx Advsr has 6,214 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Castleark Mngmt Llc reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Lipe Dalton invested 2.71% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Crossvault Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 1.29% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 38,444 shares. Park Avenue Secs Limited Company invested 0.01% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Girard Prtnrs Limited accumulated 9,429 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Guild Investment Mngmt reported 21,620 shares or 1.83% of all its holdings.