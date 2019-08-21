United Asset Strategies Stake in Dominion Energy (D) Has Trimmed as Valuation Declined; Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Market Valuation Declined While Davis Selected Advisers Trimmed Its Holding by $308,460

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $61.85 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $76.99. About 3.03 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500.

Davis Selected Advisers decreased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 0.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Davis Selected Advisers sold 5,820 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 1.12M shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $60.63 million, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Davis Selected Advisers who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.18B market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $61.65. About 9.35M shares traded or 10.02% up from the average. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can reported 665,051 shares stake. Manufacturers Life The owns 1.33 million shares. Sadoff Management Limited Co invested in 4,459 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv has 0.05% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 161,758 shares. Tower Bridge Advsr holds 10,221 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Fincl Services Company Ma reported 0.03% stake. Cypress Cap Ltd Llc holds 2.17% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 152,900 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt holds 46,731 shares. Godsey Gibb Assocs accumulated 2.17% or 186,406 shares. Taurus Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.05% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 92,742 were reported by Washington Trust Co. Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd stated it has 743 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Liability Company accumulated 14,918 shares. Somerville Kurt F has 0.11% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 7,018 shares. Invsts has 0.06% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM) by 2,821 shares to 19,099 shares, valued at $2.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (INDA) by 22,816 shares in the quarter, for a total of 43,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLI).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. 1,965 shares valued at $149,998 were bought by HAGOOD D MAYBANK on Wednesday, March 13.

Davis Selected Advisers, which manages about $48.17 billion and $20.33B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zto Express Cayman Inc. Class A Adr by 23,460 shares to 757,232 shares, valued at $13.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank Of N.T. Butterfield & Son Ltd. by 118,464 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.34 million shares, and has risen its stake in Aptiv Plc.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.68 million activity. On Friday, March 1 the insider LUDWIG EDWARD J bought $233,080. DORMAN DAVID W bought $506,016 worth of stock. 10,000 shares were bought by BROWN C DAVID II, worth $531,800 on Monday, March 11.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Hawaiian Comml Bank accumulated 43,964 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Keystone Fincl Planning Inc invested in 102,673 shares. Wright holds 41,498 shares or 0.9% of its portfolio. Of Oklahoma has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Texas-based Registered Investment Advisor has invested 0.33% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 11,451 were accumulated by Trustmark Bancshares Department. The Minnesota-based Gradient Investments Limited Com has invested 0% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.07% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.22% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 49,708 shares. Perkins Coie Co invested 0.75% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Bradley Foster Sargent Ct has 0.07% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Howland Lc holds 0.97% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 221,230 shares. Moreover, Swiss Fincl Bank has 0.27% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). California Pub Employees Retirement System stated it has 3.03 million shares. Clean Yield holds 1.35% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) or 61,869 shares.