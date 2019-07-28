United Asset Strategies Raised Its Stake in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $1.00 Million; Nfc Investments Has Upped Air Lease (AL) Stake by $597,550

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 156.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 12,532 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 20,520 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.66M, up from 7,988 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $316.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $74.81. About 7.68M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 07/05/2018 – DNB Global Indeks Adds Chevron, Exits Harris, Cuts Exxon; 17/05/2018 – EXXON BAYTOWN REFINERY TO BEGIN GASOLINE UNIT OVERHAUL NEXT WEEK; 15/03/2018 – RPT-EXCLUSIVE-Vitol targets Southeast Asia’s LNG boom with import projects; 13/04/2018 – TOP MASSACHUSETTS COURT REJECTS EXXON MOBIL CORP XOM.N BID TO BLOCK STATE CLIMATE CHANGE PROBE: COURT RULING; 30/05/2018 – Exxon has long denied the charges; 04/05/2018 – EXXON BATON ROUGE LOUISIANA REFINERY CRUDE UNIT MAY BE SHUT 1-2 WKS FOR REPAIRS AFTER FIRE; 07/03/2018 – EXXON NOW SEES 9.5 BILLION BARRELS OIL EQUIVALENT IN GUYANA; 29/03/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Six of the Eight Newly Awarded Blocks Will Be Operated by Exxon; 08/03/2018 – U.S. 6TH FLEET DENIES CLAIM THAT MISSION AIMS TO PROTECT EXXON; 05/04/2018 – Exxon imports LNG to keep tanks cool at Papua New Guinea plant

Nfc Investments Llc increased its stake in Air Lease Corp (AL) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nfc Investments Llc bought 17,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.47% with the market. The hedge fund held 377,650 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.97M, up from 360,075 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nfc Investments Llc who had been investing in Air Lease Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68B market cap company. The stock increased 0.33% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $42.14. About 529,371 shares traded. Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) has declined 13.27% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.70% the S&P500. Some Historical AL News: 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q Rev $381.2M; 09/04/2018 – AIR LEASE CORPORATION ANNOUNCES LEASE PLACEMENT OF AIRBUS A330-900NEO WITH Hl FLY; 03/04/2018 – Boeing: Air Lease Order Valued at $936.8M at List Prices; 05/04/2018 – AIR LEASE FLEET INCL. 253 OWNED, 49 MANAGED CRAFT AT MARCH 31; 10/05/2018 – Air Lease 1Q EPS $1.00; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE HELPING CUSTOMERS COVER BOEING 787 ROLLS ROYCE ISSUES; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE WOULD CONSIDER ASSET PURCHASES FROM OTHER LESSORS; 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE: JETS BOUND FOR CHINA WOULDN’T BE SUBJECT TO TARIFFS; 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Air Lease Corp Sign Order for Eight 737 MAX Airplanes; 03/05/2018 – AIR LEASE – INCREASED REVOLVING COMMITMENTS TO $4.5 BLN FROM $3.9 BLN

More notable recent Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s Why I Think American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Medtronic Requests Approval of Non-Adjunctive Labeling from FDA – GlobeNewswire” published on July 23, 2019, Fool.com published: “Could the Leasing Industry Survive Another Recession? – The Motley Fool” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here’s Why I Think Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “I Ran A Stock Scan For Earnings Growth And Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) Passed With Ease – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.15, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 30 investors sold AL shares while 83 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 90 raised stakes. 91.21 million shares or 1.18% more from 90.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New Amsterdam Prns Ltd Liability New York holds 0.28% or 22,315 shares. First Manhattan stated it has 0% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Secor Capital Advisors Ltd Partnership holds 24,547 shares. Dimensional Fund L P, a Texas-based fund reported 4.44 million shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank reported 8,176 shares stake. Victory owns 311,135 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Alphaone Limited Company reported 2,466 shares. Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership invested 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Lazard Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 354,174 shares. 76,819 were accumulated by Susquehanna Group Llp. Bartlett & Ltd Llc holds 0% of its portfolio in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) for 1,900 shares. 17,956 were accumulated by Cubist Systematic Strategies Lc. Moreover, First Mercantile has 0.01% invested in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL). Aqr Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.02% in Air Lease Corporation (NYSE:AL) or 634,134 shares. Geode Cap Management owns 1.06 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Exxon Mobil Corporation (XOM) – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Apple, Chevron, Exxon, Pfizer, Verizon and More Dow Earnings This Week – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 28, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Top Large-Cap Stocks to Buy in July – Motley Fool” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Selling Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 31, 2019.