United Asset Strategies Raised Its Position in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by $1.39 Million; Q Global Advisors Continues to Hold Holding in Schlumberger LTD (SLB)

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 22,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 96,162 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 74,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $64. About 1.59M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Q Global Advisors Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 153.7% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Q Global Advisors Llc bought 277,160 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 457,484 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.18M, up from 180,324 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Q Global Advisors Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.84% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $38.19. About 11.90 million shares traded or 10.86% up from the average. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.34, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 84 investors sold SLB shares while 449 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 341 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 0.22% more from 1.01 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Meyer Handelman reported 0.51% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Aperio Gp Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.11% or 707,631 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.12% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7.80M shares. First Personal Financial Services accumulated 325 shares. Macroview Invest Mgmt Lc invested in 20 shares or 0% of the stock. Schmidt P J Investment Management holds 0.12% or 10,504 shares in its portfolio. Fiduciary has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Whalerock Point Lc accumulated 9,755 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Archford Strategies Lc has invested 0% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Pinebridge Invs LP reported 0.06% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Corecommodity Mngmt Lc holds 0.43% or 19,573 shares in its portfolio. Griffin Asset Mngmt Inc has 0.75% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 148,526 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh owns 428,281 shares. Barrett Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company invested in 155,987 shares. The Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.13% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB).

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Schlumberger CEO flags Q3 writedown – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Jim Cramer Weighs In On Heico, Schlumberger And More – Yahoo Finance” published on September 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Should Leave Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)’s Upcoming Dividend On The Shelf – Yahoo Finance” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: SLB, XOM, KL – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Q Global Advisors Llc, which manages about $98.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in M/I Homes Inc (NYSE:MHO) by 67,346 shares to 98,941 shares, valued at $2.82M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Cognizant gets new bear before earnings; CTSH -3% – Seeking Alpha” on April 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “CTSH or TYL: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on April 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Cognizant (CTSH) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Up Y/Y – Nasdaq” on February 06, 2019. More interesting news about Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Cognizant Technology Solutions Is A Buy After The Recent Share Price Drop – Seeking Alpha” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Cognizant cutting more jobs? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 16,570 shares to 17,703 shares, valued at $2.35M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,749 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 46,787 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU).