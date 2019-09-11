United Asset Strategies Raised Its Pfizer (PFE) Position by $1.14 Million as Shares Declined; Sterling Capital Management Has Cut Position in New Residential Investment (NRZ) by $2.39 Million

Sterling Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment (NRZ) by 62.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sterling Capital Management Llc sold 149,647 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 88,765 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.50 million, down from 238,412 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sterling Capital Management Llc who had been investing in New Residential Investment for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $15.06. About 3.32 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 27,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 89,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 61,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $201.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $37.38. About 30.47M shares traded or 19.70% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 18/05/2018 – FDA ISSUES ALERT ON ISSUE FOUND IN TRIALS ON KEYTRUDA,TECENTRIQ; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 22/05/2018 – A Study Analyzing Observational Data Shows Real-World Effectiveness of Prevnar® 13 in Adults Age 65+; 29/03/2018 – Pfizer’s rare disease drug succeeds in late-stage study; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA EXPANDS PACT WITH PFIZER ONCOLOGY; 05/03/2018 – DAN R. LITTMAN ELECTED TO PFIZER’S BOARD; 26/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – DECLARES 34-CENT SECOND-QUARTER 2018 DIVIDEND; 22/03/2018 – British consumer goods group Reckitt Benckiser has pulled out of discussions with Pfizer over buying its consumer healthcare business; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $104,160 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. White Pine Investment holds 144,604 shares or 3.07% of its portfolio. Moreover, Lord Abbett Co Limited has 0.82% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 6,250 were reported by Truepoint Inc. Acadian Asset Management Lc has 0.67% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 3.66M shares. Papp L Roy & Associates stated it has 21,438 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. West Oak Ltd Llc invested in 0.7% or 26,461 shares. Argi Investment has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Acg Wealth invested in 28,840 shares. Barbara Oil Com holds 3.97% or 157,488 shares in its portfolio. Barr E S Co has 0.06% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). 200 are held by Private Ocean Ltd Liability Com. 375,085 were accumulated by World Asset Inc. Segall Bryant & Hamill Lc holds 0.79% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 1.20M shares. Essex Invest Mngmt Comm Limited Liability has 1,250 shares. Hbk Invests LP has invested 0.44% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares to 90,455 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,406 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.59 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.61 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 30 investors sold NRZ shares while 68 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 187.46 million shares or 9.03% more from 171.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Utah Retirement Systems has 75,930 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Crawford Invest Counsel holds 162,310 shares. 2.79M are held by Morgan Stanley. First Allied Advisory accumulated 25,496 shares. Creative Planning holds 76,908 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Wesbanco Financial Bank has 0.03% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Tennessee-based Proffitt & Goodson has invested 0.03% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Advisory Net Ltd Liability Corporation holds 6,326 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cap Fincl Advisers Limited Liability reported 39,341 shares stake. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt invested in 0.03% or 2.56M shares. Cypress Cap Lc (Wy) accumulated 1,000 shares. Oppenheimer Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 46,943 shares. Edge Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 83,285 shares. Moreover, State Treasurer State Of Michigan has 1.38% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Seabridge Investment Advisors Lc invested 1% of its portfolio in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $217.58M for 6.97 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. On Friday, May 3 the insider Saltzman David bought $236,139.

Sterling Capital Management Llc, which manages about $45.64B and $10.11B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 15,185 shares to 1.33 million shares, valued at $75.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) by 3,812 shares in the quarter, for a total of 24,664 shares, and has risen its stake in Appian Corp.