United Asset Strategies Raised Its Pepsico (PEP) Stake by $358,192; Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position Maintained by Union Bankshares Corp

Union Bankshares Corp increased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 32.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Union Bankshares Corp bought 13,362 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 54,090 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.92 million, up from 40,728 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Union Bankshares Corp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $55.36B market cap company. The stock increased 2.33% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $133.15. About 1.15M shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 23.19% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.76% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 25.86% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 2,936 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,290 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.75M, up from 11,354 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $185.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $132.14. About 2.13 million shares traded. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo earnings: 96 cents per share, vs 93 cents EPS expected; 06/03/2018 – Painting The World Blue: Pepsi® Loves And Lives Football With Global 2018 Campaign; 25/05/2018 – PepsiCo Buys Bare Foods, Maker of Fruit and Veggie Snacks; 01/05/2018 – PepsiCo Raises Quarter Dividend to 9.275c Vs. 8.05c; 27/03/2018 – Nestle, other food groups likely suitors for GSK’s Horlicks; 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO INC CFO JOHNSTON SAYS RISING COSTS FROM TARIFFS NOT EXPECTED TO BE DISRUPTIVE – CNBC; 22/03/2018 – Rold Gold Fires Up Pretzels With New Flamin’ Hot Thin Crisps; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees 2018 Net Capital Spending About $3.6B; 14/03/2018 – Amazon, Spotify, The New York Times, DELL, Pepsi Added to Speak at UNLEASH America in Las Vegas in May; 18/04/2018 – PepsiCo Sees Sugarless Gatorade Refreshing Sports-Drink Demand

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 21,966 shares to 34,273 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 137,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,979 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bowling Mgmt Ltd Co stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Ellington Mngmt Grp Limited Liability holds 0.07% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 3,200 shares. Schroder Management Group Inc owns 1.35 million shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Jlb And holds 99,054 shares. Lipe & Dalton reported 2,845 shares. Hemenway Tru Co Limited Co holds 15,057 shares. Duncker Streett And reported 25,946 shares. 28,846 are owned by Hallmark Capital Mgmt. The New York-based Hollow Brook Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.59% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Chemung Canal stated it has 2.79% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tuttle Tactical Management holds 0.67% or 27,328 shares in its portfolio. Citadel Advsr Limited Liability reported 796,902 shares. Umb Savings Bank N A Mo has 0.84% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 223,738 shares. Burney Comm stated it has 0.47% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Moreover, Goelzer Investment Inc has 0.6% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 51,822 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $4.60 million activity. HUTCHESON EDWARD C JR also bought $41,283 worth of Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) on Friday, February 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hengehold Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.67% or 22,335 shares in its portfolio. Financial Counselors reported 101,704 shares stake. Eventide Asset Limited Company invested in 300,000 shares or 1.32% of the stock. Hl Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 4,165 shares. Kistler owns 214 shares. Adage Capital Prtn Ltd Liability accumulated 0.17% or 520,194 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mgmt accumulated 1.70M shares. 20,411 were reported by Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt. Moreover, State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.19% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 592,965 shares. Klingenstein Fields And Ltd Liability Co has invested 1.36% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Amica Retiree Med Tru reported 1,902 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Copeland Cap Mgmt has invested 0.02% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Ing Groep Nv reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Guardian Life Insur Of America invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Tocqueville Asset Lp reported 0.01% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

Union Bankshares Corp, which manages about $361.16 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 4,105 shares to 41,631 shares, valued at $4.62 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 9,022 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 112,209 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).