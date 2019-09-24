United Asset Strategies Raised Its Citigroup (C) Holding; As Microsoft (MSFT) Shares Rose, Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Has Boosted Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $157.12B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $69.55. About 9.60 million shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 16/03/2018 – Sen. Masto: Cortez Masto, Colleagues Call for CFPB to Investigate Citigroup’s CARD Act Violations; 25/04/2018 – FIRSTENERGY CORP FE.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $34 FROM $32; 20/04/2018 – Oasis Petroleum Presenting at Citigroup Conference May 15; 22/05/2018 – Citigroup Announces Bond Offers; 30/05/2018 – GHANA SIGNS NATURAL GAS SUPPLY AGREEMENT WITH ROSNEFT: CITI FM; 27/04/2018 – GREENSKY INC SAYS BOFA MERRILL LYNCH, CITIGROUP, CREDIT SUISSE ARE AMONG UNDERWRITERS TO IPO; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY CITIGROUP ADJUSTED NET INCOME $4,620 MLN; 06/03/2018 – CITIUS PHARMACEUTICALS INC – NEW FORMULATION, CITI-002, WILL COMBINE LIDOCAINE WITH HIGHER POTENCY CORTICOSTEROID; 19/03/2018 – BARCLAYS IS SAID TO HIRE CITI TRADER NAON FOR HIGH-GRADE CREDIT; 17/04/2018 – WPX Energy Announces Early Results and Early Settlement of Cash Tender Offers

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 48.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc bought 22,670 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 69,665 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.33 million, up from 46,995 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $139.14. About 17.33 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 25/04/2018 – Determine, Inc., a Top-Ranked Source-to-Pay Innovator, Puts State-of-the-Art Cloud Platform on Display at ISM2018; 26/04/2018 – MSFT CEO SAYS AZURE GROWTH TO MODERATE AS NUMBERS BECOME BIG; 03/04/2018 – Microsoft calls for dismissal of U.S. Supreme Court privacy fight; 09/04/2018 – KPMG TO ACQUIRE ADOXIO — STRENGTHENING ITS GLOBAL LEADERSHIP AS A MICROSOFT DYNAMICS 365 INTEGRATOR; 16/04/2018 – MICROSOFT INTRODUCES AZURE SPHERE; 06/03/2018 – Buildium and Tenant Turner Partner on Industry-Best Showings Coordinator Offering; 17/04/2018 – MICROSOFT: 34 COMPANIES SIGN TECH ACCORD; 15/03/2018 – BlackRock Names Executives From Microsoft, Other Firms to Its Board; 20/03/2018 – Wiwynn® Debuts High Density NVMe JBOF with Intel® SSD “Ruler” Form Factor Based on Microsoft’s Project Olympus; 19/04/2018 – MICROSOFT SAYS GLOBAL VSTS CI/CD OUTAGE LASTED FOR 4 HRS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 116,788 were accumulated by Monetary Mngmt Grp Inc Inc. Alphaone Invest Ser Ltd Limited Liability Company, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 380 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Co holds 0.58% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) or 47,812 shares. Nbt Bank N A Ny has 3.31% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Howe And Rusling, New York-based fund reported 123,556 shares. Carroll Fin Associate holds 2.24% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 191,682 shares. Martin Currie has 3.66% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 382,709 shares. Barton Management invested in 28,127 shares. Neumann Capital Ltd Llc has invested 1.19% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Steadfast Cap Management Lp holds 5.23% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2.93 million shares. 283,057 were accumulated by Obermeyer Wood Counsel Lllp. Nomura Asset Management Ltd stated it has 3.05M shares. Psagot House Ltd reported 0.49% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Buckingham Asset Llc reported 1.69% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Garrison Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 2,451 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Microsoft: A Big Tech Darling – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Microsoft, Disney make cloud deal – Seeking Alpha” published on September 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is MSFT Stock a Buy With Earnings and xCloud Launch on the Horizon? – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “GSK CEO up for Microsoft board – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Monday: ZM, GOGO, SNAP, PINS, MSFT – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 06, 2019.

Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling Llc, which manages about $274.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) by 3,080 shares to 39,730 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

More notable recent Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “The Citigroup (NYSE:C) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Learnbonds.com with their article: “Citigroup’s (NYSE:C) CEO: Falling Interest Rates in the US Will Be Positive Overall – LearnBonds” published on September 16, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Citigroup sounding good on interest income – Seeking Alpha” on September 09, 2019. More interesting news about Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Citigroup dismisses analysts globally amid trading unit cuts – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Bank of America Stock Benefits From Share Buyback Program – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.12, from 0.94 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold C shares while 485 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 336 raised stakes. 1.66 billion shares or 6.33% less from 1.78 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Old Financial Bank In stated it has 0.12% in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Patten Patten Inc Tn accumulated 114,284 shares or 0.87% of the stock. Gmt has 544,035 shares for 1.33% of their portfolio. Investec Asset Mgmt holds 8.69M shares. Cumberland Prns Limited invested 1.02% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Icon Advisers has invested 0.29% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C). Mackenzie Financial Corporation has 3.60M shares for 0.65% of their portfolio. Schroder Inv Group invested in 0.11% or 1.53 million shares. Mcmillion Cap Mngmt Inc reported 444 shares. Baker Avenue Asset Lp holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) for 15,097 shares. Fiera Cap Corporation holds 665,631 shares. Bartlett And Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 2,271 shares. Lockheed Martin Invest Mngmt invested in 0.83% or 262,800 shares. Psagot Investment House Limited holds 0.44% or 155,809 shares. Endurance Wealth Management owns 12,292 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 26,957 shares to 61,296 shares, valued at $1.63 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLU) by 25,859 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 35,620 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB).