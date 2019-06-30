United Asset Strategies Position in United Technologies (UTX) Lifted as Share Value Rose; Willdan Group (WLDN) Shareholder Tocqueville Asset Management LP Lowered Its Position by $478,780

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Willdan Group Inc (WLDN) by 23.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp sold 12,940 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.89% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 43,029 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60M, down from 55,969 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Willdan Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $414.48 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $37.25. About 161,250 shares traded or 94.81% up from the average. Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) has risen 32.54% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.11% the S&P500. Some Historical WLDN News: 02/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Willdan Group, Standex International, Chase, Black Knight Financial Services, Hubbe; 29/03/2018 – PSE&G Extends Willdan’s Role as Audit Engineer for Hospitals Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC WLDN.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $1.95 TO $2.05; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Willdan Group; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC SEES 2018 SHR $1.60 TO $1.70; 08/03/2018 – WILLDAN GROUP INC QTRLY TOTAL CONTRACT REVENUE OF $64.2 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 12% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 01/05/2018 – WILLDAN BUYS ENERGY ENGINEERING FIRM NEWCOMB ANDERSON MCCORMICK; 03/05/2018 – Willdan Group 1Q EPS 24c; 17/04/2018 – Willdan Selected for Fourth Time to Implement Puget Sound Energy’s Small Business Direct Install Program; 08/03/2018 Willdan Announces New Board and Officer Appointments

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,163 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $130.2. About 5.44M shares traded or 58.79% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since June 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SAYS ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL TO CLOSE IN MONTH OR TWO; 05/04/2018 – JetBlue Selects Pratt & Whitney Geared Turbofan™ Engines to Power 45 Additional Airbus A320neo Family Aircraft; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $9B of Investment Will Go Toward R&D; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: About $6B of Investment Will Go CapEx Initiatives; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Is in Receipt of a Correspondence From Third Point in Which It Expresses Its Views on the Company’s Portfolio Structure; 23/05/2018 – United Tech’s Pratt & Whitney to Invest Up to $100M in West Palm Beach Facility; 08/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions-CEO; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 04/05/2018 – Activist Third Point Pushes for Breakup of United Technologies; 09/05/2018 – RadioResource: UTC Asks Energy Regulator to Meet with FCC on Spectrum Policies

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 14,075 shares. Tiaa Cref Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.50M shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. Gamco Et Al holds 0.04% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 36,326 shares. Moreover, Van Eck Associate has 0.16% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Consulate owns 2,570 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Seabridge Investment Limited Liability Com stated it has 0.06% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Lincoln Capital Limited Liability Company reported 36,284 shares. State Bank Of The West invested 0.99% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Cahill Financial Advisors owns 2,628 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. 1.37M were reported by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Nuwave Inv Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 24 shares. Massachusetts Svcs Ma has 0.83% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 15.31M shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insurance Co holds 2.11% or 26,000 shares. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Woodstock owns 87,342 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 46,930 shares to 6,262 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Ser Tr by 117,627 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,520 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why the United Technologies-Raytheon Merger Could Mean Trouble for General Electric – Yahoo Finance” on June 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Loeb joins Ackman in opposing United Tech merger – Seeking Alpha” published on June 12, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Amgen, Inc. (AMGN) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Monday – Benzinga” published on June 24, 2019 as well as Valuewalk.com‘s news article titled: “Raytheon, UTX And Boeing Talk Military Industrial Complex – ValueWalk” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $2.50 million activity. Shares for $1.25 million were sold by Amato Elizabeth B on Thursday, February 14. $1.15 million worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) shares were sold by Dumais Michael R.

Tocqueville Asset Management Lp, which manages about $12.62B and $7.49 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 5,990 shares to 164,954 shares, valued at $38.99 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Mohawk Inds Inc (NYSE:MHK) by 105,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 150,285 shares, and has risen its stake in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.57 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.59, from 2.16 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 5 investors sold WLDN shares while 25 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 30 raised stakes. 7.75 million shares or 5.41% more from 7.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP has 472,970 shares. Moreover, National Bank Of America De has 0% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Gam Holdings Ag has invested 0.03% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Legal And General Gp Pcl owns 1,507 shares. Eam Invsts Ltd Liability Com holds 0.29% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 31,660 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Ltd stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). First Trust Advsrs Lp owns 23,667 shares. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Timessquare Capital Mgmt reported 721,710 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Fiera Corporation stated it has 80,591 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Essex Investment Co Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.28% invested in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN) for 50,995 shares. Barclays Public Limited Co accumulated 2,742 shares or 0% of the stock. Destination Wealth reported 0% stake. Fmr Limited Liability Corp reported 0% in Willdan Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WLDN). Whittier Com, a California-based fund reported 38,110 shares.