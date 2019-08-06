United Asset Strategies Position in United Technologies (UTX) Has Raised as Share Price Declined; Hussman Strategic Advisors Upped Its Position in Duke Energy New (DUK) by $810,000 as Valuation Declined

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 5,746 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 16,163 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08M, up from 10,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $109.36B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.87% or $5.06 during the last trading session, reaching $125.75. About 3.80 million shares traded or 6.69% up from the average. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of United Technologies and New Relic; 19/03/2018 – BOEING SAYS PROVIDED CONSENT TO UNITED TECHNOLOGIES – ROCKWELL COLLINS DEAL UNDER ITS CONTRACTS; 21/05/2018 – PIETRO ROSA TBM – SIGNED 10-YEAR, LONG-TERM AGREEMENT WITH PRATT & WHITNEY; 24/04/2018 – United Technologies Still Sees 2018 Organic Sales Growth 4%-6%; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 04/05/2018 – Loeb Sees $20 Billion to Be Gained in United Technologies Split; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S LEDUC: PRATT FIXING KNIFE-EDGE SEAL ISSUE IN GTF ENGINE; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 04/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES SAYS DISAGREES WITH SEVERAL OF ASSERTIONS CONTAINED IN THIRD POINT LETTER; 09/04/2018 – Pratt & Whitney Features Geared Turbofan™ and Wasp Engines as Sponsor of Aerospace Maintenance Competition

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc increased its stake in Duke Energy Corp New (DUK) by 2702.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc bought 9,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.08% . The institutional investor held 9,333 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $840,000, up from 333 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc who had been investing in Duke Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $62.87 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $86.96. About 3.71 million shares traded or 27.34% up from the average. Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) has risen 7.37% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.37% the S&P500. Some Historical DUK News: 15/05/2018 – Dominion seeks U.S. OK to work on Atlantic Coast natgas pipe in N.C; 16/05/2018 – Duke Energy at American Gas Association Financial Forum May 20; 10/05/2018 – DUKE ENERGY DOESN’T SEE BEING A CASH TAX PAYER IN NEXT 5 YEARS; 08/03/2018 – Duke Becoming Cautious About Building Generation — CERAWeek Market Talk; 05/04/2018 – DUKE SAYS BRUNSWICK 1 REACTOR RECONNECTED TO GRID; 20/04/2018 – Florida PSC: Enter titleFlorida PSC Saves Duke Energy Customers Millions of Dollars; 22/05/2018 – Duke Energy: Karl Newlin Will Become Senior Vice Pres of Corporate Development; 13/04/2018 – Kenturcky PSC: April 13, 2018 – PSC Cuts Duke Energy Electric Rate Request; 08/03/2018 – Piedmont Natural Gas reminds its customers and communities to be vigilant about avoiding utility scams; 22/03/2018 – Duke Energy: Sees Investing $11B Over 2017-2026 in New Natural Gas-Fired, Wind and Solar Generation

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold DUK shares while 332 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 340 raised stakes. 425.27 million shares or 2.74% less from 437.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strategic Wealth Advsrs Group Inc Limited Com has 20,194 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Nomura Asset Management owns 214,192 shares. Salem Cap Mngmt Inc accumulated 0.12% or 2,490 shares. Legg Mason Asset Mgmt (Japan) Limited owns 7,300 shares or 0.77% of their US portfolio. Fin Incorporated has invested 0.1% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Quantbot Technologies Ltd Partnership, a New York-based fund reported 59,509 shares. Cincinnati Casualty invested 4.9% in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Crawford Investment Counsel, a Georgia-based fund reported 133,476 shares. 137,000 were reported by Weiss Multi. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 36,210 shares. First Manhattan holds 0.01% or 9,970 shares in its portfolio. First Bancorp Of Omaha has 0.33% invested in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Mufg Americas reported 0.18% of its portfolio in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK). Smith Asset Mngmt Gru Lp holds 0% or 38 shares in its portfolio. Cls Investments Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 464 shares.

More notable recent Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “9 Best Dividend Stocks to Buy for Every Investor – Investorplace.com” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are Duke Energy Corporationâ€™s (NYSE:DUK) Returns On Investment Worth Your While? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 06, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Duke Energy Renewables acquires 200-MW Holstein solar project in Texas from 8minute Solar Energy – PRNewswire” on July 22, 2019. More interesting news about Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Duke attempt to reverse N. C. coal ash order rejected by judge – Seeking Alpha” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Three Things You Should Check Before Buying Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 26, 2019.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc, which manages about $2.11B and $409.22 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) by 50,000 shares to 53,300 shares, valued at $1.12M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Delta Air Lines Inc Del (NYSE:DAL) by 65,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,600 shares, and cut its stake in Forward Air Corp (NASDAQ:FWRD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Iberiabank Corp has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Washington-based Marshall Sullivan Wa has invested 2.82% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 7,366 were accumulated by Pinnacle Wealth Mngmt Advisory Grp Inc Ltd Liability Corporation. Intll Limited Ca has invested 0.51% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Granite Invest Prtn Limited Company has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co holds 247,451 shares. Zacks Mgmt has 2,768 shares. At National Bank & Trust reported 4,163 shares. Kentucky Retirement Ins Fund owns 16,116 shares. Ckw Fincl Group Incorporated reported 800 shares. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Incorporated accumulated 3,047 shares or 0.43% of the stock. Lsv Asset Mngmt stated it has 485,360 shares. Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 0.3% stake. Moreover, Pitcairn has 0.14% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Alabama-based Aull Monroe Investment Mgmt has invested 1.3% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX).

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “United Technologies: Q2 Earnings, Spins, Merger, And More – Bringing Investors Up To Speed – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Budget Deal, Earnings Strength From Lockheed, CocaCola, United Technologies Lift Spirits – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “United Technologies Earnings Provide Some Lift for Aerospace Sector – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Nervous Market Treads Water Ahead of 2nd Quarter Earnings – Yahoo Finance” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ackman has sold stakes in United Technologies, ADP – Bloomberg – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 05, 2019.