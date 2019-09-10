United Asset Strategies Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Boosted by $1.14 Million; As Heritage Crystal Clean (HCCI) Market Value Declined, Cannell Capital Lowered Stake by $8.24 Million

Cannell Capital Llc decreased its stake in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc (HCCI) by 62.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cannell Capital Llc sold 305,247 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% . The hedge fund held 186,960 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.13M, down from 492,207 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cannell Capital Llc who had been investing in Heritage Crystal Clean Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $561.85 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $24.06. About 37,590 shares traded. Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) has risen 19.62% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical HCCI News: 21/04/2018 DJ Heritage-Crystal Clean Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HCCI); 26/04/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Loss/Shr 1c; 02/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Clean 1Q Rev $83.1M; 09/05/2018 – Heritage-Crystal Short-Interest Ratio Rises 15% to 8 Days; 30/05/2018 – Analysis: Positioning to Benefit within Aldeyra Therapeutics, Freightcar America, Bank of Hawaii, Heritage-Crystal Clean, Amedi

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 27,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 89,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 61,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $36.83. About 23.22M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/04/2018 – Pfizer Provides Update on Proposed Trastuzumab Biosimilar; 17/04/2018 – J&J – QTRLY WORLDWIDE ZYTIGA SALES $845 MLN VS $523 MLN REPORTED LAST YR; 01/05/2018 – PFE STILL PLANNING DECISION THIS YEAR ON CONSUMER HEALTH UNIT; 12/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EARLY DATA FROM MINI-DYSTROPHIN GENE THERAPY STUDY TRIAL ARE EXPECTED IN FIRST HALF OF 2019; 12/04/2018 – Pfizer, Allergan Win Out as Tax Benefits Blunt Repatriation Blow; 08/05/2018 – XTALPI REPORTS STRATEGIC RESEARCH PACT WITH PFIZER TO DEVELOP; 19/04/2018 – Asembia Expands Collaboration with Pfizer Oncology; 05/03/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Announces Positive New Dolutegravir Data for the Treatment of People Living With HIV Co-lnfected With Tuberculosis; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 21,966 shares to 34,273 shares, valued at $4.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) by 137,666 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,979 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capstone Finance invested in 7,546 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Andra Ap has invested 0.19% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Field & Main Bancshares invested in 0.37% or 9,273 shares. Stadion Money Limited Liability Company has invested 0.04% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Meiji Yasuda Life Ins holds 0.97% or 151,479 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.59% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Cypress Management Limited Liability Corp stated it has 315,533 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv has invested 1.15% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). United Services Automobile Association invested in 0.58% or 5.28 million shares. Moreover, Mechanics Financial Bank Tru Department has 2.13% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Burt Wealth Advsrs reported 12,300 shares. Moreover, Ls Inv Advsr Lc has 0.94% invested in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) for 356,639 shares. Investors has 1.50 million shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Artemis Invest Mgmt Llp holds 2.58M shares. Kopp Investment Advsr Lc has 6,929 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Analysts await Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.32 EPS, up 18.52% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.27 per share. HCCI’s profit will be $7.47 million for 18.80 P/E if the $0.32 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -8.57% negative EPS growth.

Cannell Capital Llc, which manages about $347.86M and $411.38 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lee Enterprises Inc (NYSE:LEE) by 312,986 shares to 2.73 million shares, valued at $9.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 10,433 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,009 shares, and has risen its stake in Cardlytics Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.44 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 9 investors sold HCCI shares while 25 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 14.44 million shares or 2.31% more from 14.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio holds 6,700 shares. Panagora Asset Management owns 181,976 shares. Jpmorgan Chase reported 3,614 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt, California-based fund reported 81,294 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 3,100 shares. First Trust Advisors LP has invested 0% in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). California Pub Employees Retirement System invested in 41,222 shares. Cannell Limited Com accumulated 186,960 shares. Moreover, Axa has 0% invested in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 22,418 shares. Aqr Ltd Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI) for 61,953 shares. Susquehanna Interest Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc (NASDAQ:HCCI). Bessemer owns 23,400 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Renaissance Tech accumulated 0.01% or 504,200 shares. Rhumbline Advisers reported 0% stake. Old Second Fincl Bank Of Aurora has 347 shares for 0% of their portfolio.