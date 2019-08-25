United Asset Strategies Position in Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Has Upped by $1.57 Million; Kinder Morgan Del (KMI) Holder Abrams Capital Management LP Has Cut Its Stake by $4.63 Million as Share Value Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 20,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.34% . The institutional investor held 59,189 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45 million, up from 38,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.78% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $85.01. About 987,227 shares traded or 4.05% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 08/05/2018 – EWINGCOLE SAYS JACOBS-EWINGCOLE JV SIGNED 5-YR, $99 MLN IDIQ CONTRACT FOR MILITARY FACILITY CONSTRUCTION PROJECT SERVICES; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Board Is Meeting Now and Discussing Jacobs’ Fate; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 12/04/2018 – Jacobs Said to Be Making Progress in Funding for Qualcomm Bid; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 03/04/2018 – RESONANT TO NOMINATE CONRAD, HOWE, JACK JACOBS, JOSH JACOBS; 22/03/2018 – Qualcomm/Paul Jacobs: blood money; 03/04/2018 – Marc Jacobs Fragrances Introduces New Women’s Fragrance “Daisy Love Marc Jacobs” and Global Campaign Featuring lnternationally-Acclaimed Model Kaia Gerber; 28/03/2018 – DollarDays Announces Jim Jacobs As New Chief Financial Officer; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED

Abrams Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Del (KMI) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Abrams Capital Management Lp sold 231,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The hedge fund held 8.53 million shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $170.68 million, down from 8.76 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Abrams Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Del for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.12% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $19.57. About 16.65 million shares traded or 20.85% up from the average. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 29/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Will Work With Canada to Seek Third Party Buyer for Pipeline System Through July 22; 22/05/2018 – PERMITS FOR TRANS MOUNTAIN EXPANSION BEING APPROVED AT SAME RATE AS OTHER MAJOR PROJECTS – B.C. ATTORNEY GENERAL; 16/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Said Will Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31 Unless Political Uncertainty Removed; 19/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan CDS Tightens 20 Bps, Most in 2 Years; 18/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LTD – FOR 2018, KML BUDGETED TO INVEST ABOUT $1.9 BLN IN EXPANSION PROJECTS AND OTHER DISCRETIONARY SPENDING; 29/05/2018 – Canada to buy Kinder Morgan pipeline in bid to save project; 09/04/2018 – KINDER MORGAN CEO SAYS SEEING “GOOD SUPPORT” FROM THE BUSINESS COMMUNITY AND EXPECTS THAT TO ESCALATE – CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Kinder Morgan – 04/24/2018 06:02 AM; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 17/05/2018 – CANADA’S TRUDEAU SAYS GOVERNEMENT CONTINUES TO HAVE “ROBUST DISCUSSIONS” WITH KINDER MORGAN OVER POSSIBLE AID FOR PIPELINE EXPANSION

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gamco Investors Incorporated Et Al reported 0% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Energy Income Ptnrs Limited Company holds 5.62% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 16.45 million shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 33,609 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Allstate Corp holds 0.05% or 83,918 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 1.02M shares. Mackenzie Financial Corporation reported 8.40 million shares. Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 20,600 shares. North Star holds 18,353 shares. Moreover, Reliance Tru Of Delaware has 0.09% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). M&R Cap Mgmt accumulated 2,304 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Supplemental Annuity Collective Of Nj reported 0.32% stake. Ny State Teachers Retirement owns 2.97M shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants Incorporated has 34,072 shares. Hudock Cap Group Llc invested 0.03% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 225,204 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Analysts await Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) to report earnings on October, 16. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. KMI’s profit will be $498.04M for 22.24 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by Kinder Morgan, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares to 43,583 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,406 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

