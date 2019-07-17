United Asset Strategies Position in Chevron New (CVX) Lifted by $755,589; As U.S. Bancorp (USB) Market Value Declined, Advisor Partners Has Increased Holding

Advisor Partners Llc increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp (USB) by 26.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Advisor Partners Llc bought 11,626 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.24% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 56,112 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.70 million, up from 44,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Advisor Partners Llc who had been investing in U.S. Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $86.62B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $54.4. About 6.77 million shares traded or 30.85% up from the average. U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) has declined 0.76% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.19% the S&P500. Some Historical USB News: 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: US Bank NA $Bmark 3Y Fxd/FRN, US Bancorp $Bmark 10Y; 25/04/2018 – U.S. Bank Streamlines Automated Insurance Payment Process with Enservio’s Paysurance®; 24/04/2018 – U.S. Bancorp Bond Trading 4x Average; Clients Net Sellers; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Confirms U.S. Bancorp (senior unsecured A1); 19/03/2018 – U.S. BANCORP – BOARD DECLARED REGULAR QTRLY DIVIDEND OF $0.30 PER COMMON SHARE, PAYABLE APRIL 16; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.13%; 09/05/2018 – U.S. BANCORP OUTLOOK STABLE BY MOODY’S; 23/05/2018 – U.S. Bancorp to Speak at the Bernstein Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – US Bancorp 1Q Rev $5.47B; 04/05/2018 – US Bancorp Announces Retirements of Chief Risk Officer P.W. Parker and Chief Human Resources Officer Jennie Carlson

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47M, up from 22,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $236.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.29. About 2.67 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – Chevron Announces Quarterly Dividend; 06/03/2018 – Chevron: Would Expect to be in Position to Resume Shr Repurchase Program as Surplus Cash Generate; 05/04/2018 – Chevron at Group Lunch Hosted By Capital Alpha Today; 25/05/2018 – GIBRALTAR COURT AWARDS CHEVRON $38M VS ECUADORIAN CONSPIRATORS; 23/04/2018 – Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 03/05/2018 – OIL TENDER: Pertamina Is Said to Buy Escravos From Chevron; 23/04/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Exclusive: Arrested Chevron workers could face treason charge in Venezuela; 25/04/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS EXECUTIVE TEAM IN VENEZUELA REMAINS IN PLACE; 12/04/2018 – SEMPRA ENERGY -UNIT’S CONTRACT WITH CHEVRON COMBUSTIBLES TO SUPPLY CHEVRON SERVICE STATIONS, OTHER COMMERCIAL, INDUSTRIAL CONSUMERS IN BAJA CALIFORNIA; 05/04/2018 – KEMIRA KEMIRA SIGNS MULTIYEAR POLYMER SUPPLY PACT W/ CHEVRON

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Co reported 629,429 shares or 0.76% of all its holdings. Btc Mngmt Inc stated it has 1.55% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Stearns Financial Services Gru, North Carolina-based fund reported 23,642 shares. Charter Trust reported 1.6% stake. Intact Inv Mgmt Incorporated holds 87,000 shares. Warren Averett Asset Lc holds 0.04% or 2,132 shares in its portfolio. Evercore Wealth Ltd Liability Com holds 209,086 shares or 0.83% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 71,338 shares. Moreover, Meyer Handelman Co has 1.75% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Moreover, Eagleclaw Cap Managment Lc has 1.11% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Schaper Benz And Wise Counsel Inc Wi reported 0.05% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Interactive Fincl Advsrs stated it has 0.07% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). British Columbia – Canada-based British Columbia Management has invested 0.51% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Inverness Counsel Limited Liability Corp Ny reported 18,494 shares stake. Virginia Retirement Et Al stated it has 759,716 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 46,930 shares to 6,262 shares, valued at $802,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,045 shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $838,808 activity.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Talking Technicals On This Energy ETF – Benzinga” on July 16, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Better Buy: Kinder Morgan Canada vs. Chevron – The Motley Fool” published on July 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “U.S. extension of Chevron’s Venezuela waiver ‘under discussion’ – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers Hold Their Ground on Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “The 7 Best Dow Jones Stocks to Buy for the Rest of 2019 – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Stocks To Watch: Nike, FedEx And Bank Stress Tests – Seeking Alpha” on June 22, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Fed doesn’t object to all 18 banks’ capital plans – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “With EPS Growth And More, U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019. More interesting news about U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “U.S. Bancorp Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on July 16, 2019 as well as Streetinsider.com‘s news article titled: “US Bancorp (USB) to Raise Dividend 13.5% Following CCAR; $3B Buyback – StreetInsider.com” with publication date: June 27, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.18, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 36 investors sold USB shares while 420 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 354 raised stakes. 1.15 billion shares or 1.52% less from 1.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancorporation Of Omaha stated it has 474,896 shares or 1.57% of all its holdings. Sterling Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.06% or 127,733 shares. Northeast Fincl Consultants accumulated 5,624 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Quantres Asset Mngmt Limited reported 1.23% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Franklin Resources stated it has 0.06% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). California State Teachers Retirement stated it has 0.25% of its portfolio in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Moreover, Cypress Capital Mngmt Lc (Wy) has 0.2% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). Redmond Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.38% or 18,027 shares in its portfolio. Deprince Race & Zollo owns 468,047 shares. The Missouri-based Confluence Inv Mgmt Ltd has invested 1.37% in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.31% invested in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) for 362,052 shares. 88,700 were reported by Andra Ap. Joel Isaacson & Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 5,433 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt LP reported 468,389 shares or 0.3% of all its holdings. 299,130 were accumulated by Sit.

Advisor Partners Llc, which manages about $240.00 million and $779.34 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 5,132 shares to 121,073 shares, valued at $7.16M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1,654 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,622 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.