United Asset Strategies Position in Cheniere Energy (LNG) Upped by $322,660 as Stock Price Rose; Fine Capital Partners LP Maintains Stake in Motorcar Pts Amer (MPAA)

Fine Capital Partners Lp increased its stake in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc (MPAA) by 51.83% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fine Capital Partners Lp bought 481,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.46% . The hedge fund held 1.41 million shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $26.62M, up from 929,015 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fine Capital Partners Lp who had been investing in Motorcar Pts Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $295.07M market cap company. The stock increased 2.43% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $15.62. About 158,110 shares traded. Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPAA) has declined 16.84% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.84% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 64,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 59,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.40B market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.98. About shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY CEO JACK FUSCO COMMENTS ON CONFERENCE CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHENIERE FILES PROSPECTUS FOR SALE OF 10.3M SHRS BY HOLDERS; 14/05/2018 – Mice That Roar: Small Nations Eat Up LNG Glut at Bargain Prices; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY 1Q REV. $2.24B; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018, TOTAL REVENUES WERE $2,242 MLN VS $1,211 MLN; 17/05/2018 – Cheniere Energy Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 07/03/2018 – CHENIERE WILL ADD MORE PIPELINE REDUNDANCY FOR RELIABILITY: CEO; 27/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Partners, $L.P., LNG: Fire reported yesterday at Sabine Pass #LNG, acc to local fire officials. @Cheniere handled with internal staff – no word yet on extent of damage. Alert updated on @ICIS_energy LNG Edge. – ! $L; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 25/05/2018 – SABINE PASS LNG GETS FERC APPROVAL TO ADD FEED GAS TO TRAIN 5

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares to 43,583 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Bp Public has 0.07% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 27,000 shares. 16 are owned by Synovus Fincl Corp. Usca Ria Lc holds 0.1% or 6,928 shares in its portfolio. Cushing Asset Management Limited Partnership stated it has 2.49% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Boston Prtn reported 23,784 shares. Winch Advisory Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 135 shares. Invesco Ltd accumulated 1.33M shares. Pictet Asset Management Limited reported 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). American Natl Insur Tx stated it has 0.42% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Blair William & Co Il reported 18,319 shares. Graybill Bartz & Assocs Ltd stated it has 2.34% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has invested 0% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). 73,049 are owned by Nomura Holdg. 299,402 were reported by Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corporation. Ls Inv Advsr Ltd Liability Com has 1,602 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.