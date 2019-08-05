United Asset Strategies Lowered Starbucks (SBUX) Holding by $449,476; As Supernus Pharmaceuticals (SUPN) Market Valuation Declined, Kopp Investment Advisors Raised by $840,455 Its Stake

Kopp Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (SUPN) by 31.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc bought 24,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.63% . The institutional investor held 99,975 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.50M, up from 75,962 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopp Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Supernus Pharmaceuticals Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $32.74. About 206,060 shares traded. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) has declined 36.98% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 36.98% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $112.16B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.90% or $1.81 during the last trading session, reaching $93.7. About 3.64M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/05/2018 – Starbucks Plans to Reach 200 Reserve Bar Stores By End of FY18; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video alarming, but not hurting hiring efforts; 09/05/2018 – 680News: EXCLUSIVE: Hidden camera found in Starbucks bathroom in Toronto’s financial district; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Nestle to pay $7B to sell Starbucks coffee; 25/04/2018 – Starbucks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks 2Q Adj EPS 53c; 07/05/2018 – Nestle Enters $7.2 Billion Global Coffee Alliance With Starbucks; 19/04/2018 – ABC 7 News – WJLA: #BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks say they feared for live; 29/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – JAB buys Pret a Manger to sweeten its empire; 29/05/2018 – Ex-McDonald’s CEO: Starbucks’ store closures for bias training shouldn’t have needed to happen

Investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold SUPN shares while 62 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 60.70 million shares or 23.38% more from 49.20 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Michigan-based Provident Mngmt has invested 3.67% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). 19,600 are held by Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems. Gotham Asset Llc invested in 0.04% or 84,265 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada holds 0% or 27,402 shares in its portfolio. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board holds 65,200 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability accumulated 85,935 shares. Citadel Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) for 146,638 shares. Prudential has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Pennsylvania-based Ajo LP has invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 696 shares stake. Bluecrest Mgmt Ltd invested 0.02% in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 82,901 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Incorporated, a Colorado-based fund reported 1,023 shares. Campbell & Adviser Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.1% or 5,809 shares.

More notable recent Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Supernus to Host First Quarter 2019 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Superlative Quarter For Supernus – Seeking Alpha” published on February 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Small-Cap Growth Stocks Trading For A Bargain – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Supernus to Host Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings Conference Call – GlobeNewswire” published on February 12, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Supernus Announces First Quarter 2019 Financial Results Nasdaq:SUPN – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 13,798 shares to 432,806 shares, valued at $11.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 8,343 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,091 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWN).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 selling transactions for $20.07 million activity. Shares for $11.64M were sold by CULVER JOHN on Thursday, February 7.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 33.46 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.