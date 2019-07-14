United Asset Strategies Lifted Its Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Position by $1.57 Million; As Quest Diagnostics (DGX) Stock Value Rose, Brandes Investment Partners LP Increased by $578,233 Its Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) by 54.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 20,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 59,189 shares of the military and government and technical company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.45M, up from 38,275 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Jacobs Engr Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $85.21. About 1.02M shares traded or 6.03% up from the average. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 21.94% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.51% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 16/03/2018 – NEW: Qualcomm is board meeting now and discussing the fate of former CEO, chairman and current board member Paul Jacobs, Dow Jones reports; Jacobs indicated interest to Qualcomm’s board about taking the firm private, sources told CNBC; 08/05/2018 – Jacobs Engineering 2Q Adj EPS $1.00; 28/03/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MKM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $71 FROM $61; 16/03/2018 – Paul Jacobs sent written communication to Qualcomm’s board that he wants to take the company private, sources told CNBC; 09/03/2018 QUALCOMM INC – PAUL JACOBS TO CONTINUE TO SERVE ON BOARD; EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN ROLE DISCONTINUED; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Board; 08/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 13/03/2018 – Jacobs Engineering Plans $500M Private Placement Under Note Purchase Agreement; 16/03/2018 – Qualcomm Director Paul Jacobs Will Not Be Re-Nominated to Qualcomm Bd

Brandes Investment Partners Lp increased its stake in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX) by 118.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Brandes Investment Partners Lp bought 6,497 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,976 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.08M, up from 5,479 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Brandes Investment Partners Lp who had been investing in Quest Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.50% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $102.98. About 606,937 shares traded. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) has declined 5.39% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.82% the S&P500. Some Historical DGX News: 17/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics adds Helen Torley to Board of Directors; 14/03/2018 – GENOMIC VISION SA GVI.PA – GENOMIC VISION EXTENDS ITS COLLABORATION WITH QUEST DIAGNOSTICS IN SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY (SMA); 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics Still Sees 2018 Capital Expenditures $350M-$400M; 04/05/2018 – Quest Diagnostics To Speak At The Deutsche Bank 43rd Annual Health Care Conference; 24/05/2018 – UnitedHealth: Quest Will Be In Network for All UnitedHealth Plan Participants Starting Jan. 1, 2019; 16/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Quest Diagnostics – 03/16/2018 01:25 PM; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC DGX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $6.60, REV VIEW $7.72 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/04/2018 – QUEST DIAGNOSTICS INC – OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 25/05/2018 – Meridian Bioscience to look for small deals and gain M&A experience – CEO; 19/04/2018 – Quest Diagnostics 1Q Rev $1.88B

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bancshares Division stated it has 70 shares. Andra Ap owns 56,600 shares. Greenwood Gearhart owns 1.61% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 73,060 shares. Old Natl National Bank & Trust In reported 6,902 shares. Moreover, Utd Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 202,052 shares. Stifel Financial reported 27,305 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evanson Asset Ltd Liability Co holds 6,000 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Guardian Life Of America accumulated 335 shares. Kentucky Retirement Sys owns 5,124 shares. Greenwood Ltd stated it has 0.16% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Horizon Invests owns 3,676 shares. Brinker Cap, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 18,705 shares. First Foundation Advisors owns 5,531 shares. Korea Inv Corporation stated it has 5,600 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Swiss Savings Bank, Switzerland-based fund reported 426,543 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $49,779 activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares to 3,435 shares, valued at $299,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,045 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.24, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 38 investors sold DGX shares while 156 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 116.69 million shares or 0.57% more from 116.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Lc reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). 11,408 were accumulated by Qs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Tower Lc (Trc) has 5,053 shares. Spectrum Management Gru has 0.02% invested in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 700 shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.05% or 75,722 shares in its portfolio. United Advisers Lc has 21,439 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Riverhead Lc accumulated 51,355 shares or 0.19% of the stock. Argent Trust Communications reported 0.23% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Country Club Na accumulated 67,296 shares or 0.71% of the stock. Dupont Capital holds 1,741 shares. Massmutual Tru Company Fsb Adv reported 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Csat Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) for 302 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated has invested 0% of its portfolio in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX). Parallax Volatility Advisers LP owns 1,329 shares. Community Bancshares Na owns 105 shares for 0% of their portfolio.