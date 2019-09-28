United Asset Strategies Lifted General Dynamics (GD) Holding by $311,139; Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) Stake Maintained by Cardinal Capital Management Inc

Cardinal Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Bank Of America Corp. (BAC) by 11.18% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cardinal Capital Management Inc bought 43,870 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 436,365 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.66 million, up from 392,495 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Bank Of America Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $273.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $29.35. About 39.87 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Bay Area Small Business Optimism on the Rise Tue, 01 May 2018 13:00:00 +0000; 23/05/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO NAME REPLACEMENTS AFTER MURPHY DEPARTURE; 16/03/2018 – Caterpillar to Participate in Bank of America Merrill Lynch Conference on March 20; Webcast Available; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA CORP – QTRLY NONINTEREST INCOME INCREASED $327 MILLION, OR 3%, TO $11.5 BILLION; 15/05/2018 – Magellan Health at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Bank of America: Houston Entrepreneurs Most Confident in Their Local Economy Among 10 Major American Cities; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft Presenting at Bank of America Conference Jun 7; 13/03/2018 – Lanxess kicks off purification unit sale via BAML –; 16/04/2018 – BANK OF AMERICA BAC.N CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER PAUL DONOFRIO SAYS 26 PERCENT OF BANK SALES COME FROM MOBILE DEVICES; 28/03/2018 – BOFA IS SAID TO HAVE TWO MANAGING DIRECTORS IN LONDON DEPART

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 4.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 1,719 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 39,479 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.18 million, up from 37,760 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.60% or $2.98 during the last trading session, reaching $183.02. About 1.10M shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 21/03/2018 – General Dynamics at AUSA Global Force 2018: Modernizing and Equipping the Army for Today and Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS: CUSTOMERS DELAYED DELIVERIES ON 2 AIRCRAFT; 11/04/2018 – Gulfstream Delivers 300th G650; 07/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS FILES 7-PART NOTES OFFER VIA BOFAML, RBC, WFS; 24/04/2018 – GULFSTREAM AEROSPACE CORP SAYS ANNOUNCED PLANS TO BUILD A NEW SERVICE CENTER AT SAVANNAH/HILTON HEAD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP- CONTINUES TO BELIEVE ITS PROPOSED ACQUISITION OF CSRA OFFERS SUPERIOR VALUE FOR CSRA’S SHAREHOLDERS; 07/03/2018 – General Dynamics Raises Quarterly Dividend By 11% — MarketWatch; 20/03/2018 – General Dynamics: Transaction Now Valued at $9.7B, Including $2.8B Assumed Debt; 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics’ focus on IT pays off; 15/05/2018 – Keel Laid for Future USS Daniel Inouye (DDG 118)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.01 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 57 investors sold GD shares while 259 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 225.28 million shares or 0.11% less from 225.54 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Arvest Bank & Trust Division holds 1.54% or 123,579 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory Llc has invested 0.62% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). The New York-based Grace And White has invested 0.83% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 0.22% or 4,843 shares. Weybosset Limited Liability Co holds 4.27% or 40,482 shares in its portfolio. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.11% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) or 65,027 shares. Moreno Evelyn V holds 1.74% or 31,504 shares in its portfolio. Monetary Mgmt Incorporated reported 1,790 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 453,487 shares or 0.15% of their US portfolio. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability Co (Trc) invested in 1,387 shares or 0.02% of the stock. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 270,000 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Calamos Advisors Ltd Co invested in 43,030 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cibc World Mkts Corporation has invested 0.08% in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD). 3,351 are owned by Holderness Invests Company. Menora Mivtachim Hldg has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 18,416 shares to 98,023 shares, valued at $9.08 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP) by 50,197 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 47,011 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK).

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.

Cardinal Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.84B and $1.00B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY) by 3,846 shares to 765,065 shares, valued at $60.80 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cisco Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 24,805 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 391,175 shares, and cut its stake in Canadian National Railway Co. (NYSE:CNI).