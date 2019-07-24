United Asset Strategies Increases Stake in Verizon Communications (VZ); Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte LTD Position In Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Was Upped

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 24,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81M, up from 73,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $231.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $55.9. About 6.78 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 20/04/2018 – BNN: U.S. Justice Dept. to probe AT&T, Verizon wireless contracts; 24/04/2018 – Verizon Sees FY Adj EPS Growth in Low Single-Digit Percentage; 05/04/2018 – Oath and Verizon Have Taken Ownership Stake in MoviePass Through Equity in HMNY in Connection With Transaction; 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 06/03/2018 – 3/6/18: Verizon declares quarterly dividend; 27/03/2018 – Verizon unveils public safety private core; 23/04/2018 – AT&T, Verizon Probe Heralds New Era of Greater Telecom Scrutiny; 18/05/2018 – FCC investigating reports website flaw exposed mobile phone locations; 20/04/2018 – US said to investigate AT&T and Verizon over wireless collusion claim, The New York Times reports; 19/04/2018 – Verizon’s Oath has hired a COO from Alibaba, and its top media executive has left:

Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd increased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) by 31.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd bought 91,891 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 385,163 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $70.27M, up from 293,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Flowering Tree Investment Management Pte Ltd who had been investing in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $474.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $177.94. About 9.92M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 10.59% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.02% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 05/03/2018 China’s Sun Art Retail to go digital with Alibaba; 19/04/2018 – Alibaba to invest $320 mln in Thailand, as rivals boost presence; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group 4Q Adjusted EBITA $2.68B; 15/05/2018 – RONGYU GROUP, ALIBABA SIGN COOPERATION AGREEMENT; 28/03/2018 – E-commerce Firm Alibaba Weighs Listing in Mainland China Reports Kangyo Yokohama Securities; 29/05/2018 – CHINA’S ANT FINANCIAL CLOSES FUNDING ROUND; RAISES $10 BLN AT $150 BLN VALUATION; 30/04/2018 – Alibaba’s Tsai Says Trade War With China Could ‘Kill a Lot of Jobs in America’ (Video); 22/05/2018 – CORRECTED-EXCLUSIVE-Citadel Securities ups ETF game as part of growth push; 17/04/2018 – OCEANWIDE HOLDINGS 000046.SZ SAYS IT SIGNS FRAMEWORK AGREEMENT WITH ALIBABA’S CLOUD-COMPUTING SUBSIDIARY ALIYUN ON SMART CITY RELATED PROJECT IN WUHAN CITY; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba leads consortium in $1.4 billion deal for stake in Chinese courier ZTO

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 55,914 shares to 74,177 shares, valued at $5.69M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) by 11,383 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 3,435 shares, and cut its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX).