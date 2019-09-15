United Asset Strategies Increases Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH); Carnival (CCL) Position Has Upped by Hutchinson Capital Management

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) by 29.85% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 22,104 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.75% . The institutional investor held 96,162 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.10 million, up from 74,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cognizant Technology Solutio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $35.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.33. About 1.14M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500.

Hutchinson Capital Management increased its stake in Carnival Corporation (CCL) by 17.9% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hutchinson Capital Management bought 43,875 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.39% . The institutional investor held 288,958 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.45M, up from 245,083 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management who had been investing in Carnival Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.87% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $50.55. About 4.02 million shares traded. Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) has declined 19.58% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.58% the S&P500. Some Historical CCL News: 15/03/2018 – CARNIVAL GROUP INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS LTD 0996.HK – Ll JING APPOINTED AS AN EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR; 15/05/2018 – INSOMNIAC, LIVEXLIVE, ZEBRA ENTERTAINMENT AND TENCENT VIDEO SIGN PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT TO DISTRIBUTE LIVESTREAM OF ELECTRIC DAISY CARNIVAL (EDC) LAS VEGAS; 09/05/2018 – Carnival Legend To Reposition To Tampa In 2019, Also Offer Exciting Longer-Length Voyages From Honolulu, Vancouver And Los Ange; 15/03/2018 – Carnival PLC: Director/PDMR Shareholding; 24/05/2018 – CARNIVAL CEO: REDUCING CONSUMPTION OF FUEL AS PRICES RISE; 12/03/2018 – Wake Forest: “Carnival for the Kids” starts Tuesday, continues through Sunday; 11/04/2018 – Carnival Corporation & Plc Increases Quarterly Dividend And Authorizes Additional $1 Billion Share Repurchase Program; 02/05/2018 – St Thomas Source: Carnival Committee Announces March and Parade Winners; 11/04/2018 – CARNIVAL AUTHORIZES ADDED $1B SHARE BUYBACK PROGRAM; 06/04/2018 – Carnival Cruise Line Adds 20 Cruises To Cuba From Tampa Aboard Carnival Paradise In 2019

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.38, from 1.42 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 47 investors sold CCL shares while 212 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 206 raised stakes. 384.78 million shares or 1.12% more from 380.52 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru holds 0.05% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 339,959 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Inc owns 1.82 million shares. Lodestar Counsel Ltd Co Il accumulated 12,865 shares. Toth Fin Advisory holds 0% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 211 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.04% or 95,860 shares. Clearbridge Limited Liability Company reported 91,246 shares. Polar Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.26% of its portfolio in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL). Glenmede Trust Company Na reported 73,255 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi reported 622,845 shares. Caprock Gp reported 6,077 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Capital Limited reported 112,718 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 17,218 shares. Zebra Management Limited Liability Com owns 0.55% invested in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL) for 22,961 shares. Wellington Management Group Inc Limited Liability Partnership owns 4,891 shares. State Common Retirement Fund has invested 0.05% in Carnival Corporation & Plc (NYSE:CCL).

Since June 25, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $1.93 million activity. The insider WEISENBURGER RANDALL J bought $930,000.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $1.16 million activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 21,390 shares to 16,242 shares, valued at $799,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TLT) by 16,570 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,703 shares, and cut its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY).