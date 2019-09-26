United Asset Strategies Increases Stake in Bb&T (BBT); Qualcomm (QCOM) Stock Declined While Oarsman Capital Decreased Its Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 7.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 7,402 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 102,618 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $5.04M, up from 95,216 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.43 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $52.77. About 1.37M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 06/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – CAPITAL USED IN DEAL WILL IMPACT BB&T’S 2018 COMPREHENSIVE CAPITAL ANALYSIS AND REVIEW; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Rev $2.81B; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Net Interest Margin 3.44%; 06/04/2018 – Regions Financial Agrees to Sell Insurance Business to BB&T Insurance Holdings; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME $1,656 MLN VS $1,649 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Oarsman Capital Inc decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc. (QCOM) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oarsman Capital Inc sold 5,992 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.29% . The institutional investor held 21,549 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.64M, down from 27,541 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $93.48 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.47% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 2.03 million shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 17.92% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.92% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 19/04/2018 – Qualcomm Cuts Jobs to Boost Profit; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom is pledging $1.5 billion toward U.S. 5G cellular if the company’s proposed acquisition of Qualcomm is allowed to go through; 16/03/2018 – Yahoo! UK: Qualcomm discussing Jacobs leaving board of directors; 18/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Qualcomm needs to resolve its slew of issues; 12/04/2018 – CNBC Now: Former Qualcomm chairman Paul Jacobs is assembling a group of buyers to take it private; 19/04/2018 – DJ QUALCOMM Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (QCOM); 14/03/2018 – Broadcom drops Qualcomm pursuit; 25/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: New report says Apple won’t be able to fully drop Qualcomm as an iPhone supplier this year; 12/03/2018 – QUALCOMM: LETTER ASKS FOR MORE INFORMATION ON CFIUS STATUS; 30/05/2018 – CHINA’S SENSETIME SAYS QUALCOMM VENTURES ALSO AMONG STRATEGIC INVESTORS

Oarsman Capital Inc, which manages about $244.14M and $220.66M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bank Of America (NYSE:BAC) by 23,771 shares to 103,894 shares, valued at $3.01 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Quad/Graphics Inc. (NYSE:QUAD) by 71,903 shares in the quarter, for a total of 256,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Cvs Caremark Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.08, from 0.77 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 66 investors sold QCOM shares while 468 reduced holdings. 172 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 927.97 million shares or 2.98% more from 901.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Alberta stated it has 0.14% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). 62,630 were accumulated by Mariner Limited Liability Corp. Asset Mngmt accumulated 319,732 shares. Pekin Hardy Strauss holds 0.15% or 9,400 shares. Deprince Race Zollo reported 0.43% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Stifel Financial holds 0.63% or 3.19 million shares in its portfolio. 68,038 were accumulated by Allstate. 85,824 are owned by Whittier Communication. Flossbach Von Storch Ag has invested 0.1% in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Wealthtrust Axiom Ltd Liability has 3,436 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance Co The has 1.13 million shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Monetta Fin Svcs holds 0.52% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 10,000 shares. Garde accumulated 8,470 shares. Td Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 0% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) for 101 shares. First Interstate Bank & Trust has 0.46% invested in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Analysts await QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.55 EPS, down 27.63% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.76 per share. QCOM’s profit will be $668.61 million for 34.95 P/E if the $0.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by QUALCOMM Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.06% negative EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 10,749 shares to 46,787 shares, valued at $5.58 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) by 16,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 44,037 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr.