United Asset Strategies Increases Position in Amazon Com (AMZN); Cutler Investment Counsel Boosted Its Pnc Finl Svcs Group Com (PNC) Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 13.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 539 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 4,535 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.08M, up from 3,996 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $906.88B market cap company. The stock increased 1.82% or $32.74 during the last trading session, reaching $1833.36. About 1.91 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 22/03/2018 – Doubling down on media may not be AT&T’s wisest move as technology giants like Google and Amazon spend billions on content; 07/05/2018 – INDIA’S BIGBASKET SEEKS $500M AFTER WALMART, AMAZON PUSH: MINT; 25/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos says it’s right that big companies are scrutinized; 30/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos won’t call a meeting or even go to a meeting if 2 pizzas wouldn’t feed the entire group; 26/04/2018 – UPS CEO SAYS CONFIDENT CAN REACH AGREEMENT THAT WOULD REWARD EMPLOYEES BUT ALSO KEEP UPS COMPETITIVE; 22/05/2018 – The ACLU says law enforcement agencies could use Amazon’s facial recognition technology to “easily build a system to automate the identification and tracking of anyone.”; 07/03/2018 – Amazon Is Working on a Fix for Randomly Laughing Alexa Speakers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Intel Earnings Boost Tech Momentum in Post-Market Surge; 03/04/2018 – Canvas by lnstructure Now Available in Canada; 16/05/2018 – Amazon is closing in on the site of its new headquarters after visiting all 20 finalist locations, NBC News reported on Wednesday, citing unnamed sources close to the process

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc increased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com (PNC) by 2145.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc bought 59,385 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.69% . The institutional investor held 62,153 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.62 million, up from 2,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $58.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.44% or $3.14 during the last trading session, reaching $131.71. About 502,234 shares traded. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) has declined 1.69% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.69% the S&P500. Some Historical PNC News: 23/03/2018 – PNC Bank, NASCAR Ink Official Deal; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q EPS $2.43; 16/05/2018 – PNC Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 11/05/2018 – PNC Financial Services Group Buys New 1.7% Position in Vericel; 13/04/2018 – PNC 1Q EPS $2.43; 06/04/2018 – PNC FINANCIAL SERVICES GROUP INC PNC.N : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $162 FROM $158; 13/04/2018 – PNC Financial 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $92M; 21/03/2018 – Citizens Voice: PNC branch in Avoca to close in June; 15/05/2018 – GUIDANCE: Seaco Container $200m ABS via DB/CS/PNC/SunTrust; 29/03/2018 – YoungstownBusJo: PNC Bank Offers Digital Auto Shopping Experience

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Convoy Raising Capital And Seeking $3 Billion Valuation – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) just opened its biggest office building in the world – Live Trading News” published on August 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon: No Bottom Here – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Why the Earnings Surprise Streak Could Continue for Amazon (AMZN) – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Berkshire raises its Amazon stake – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset has 18,439 shares for 3.23% of their portfolio. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 439 shares. Summit Fin Wealth Limited Com, a Louisiana-based fund reported 401 shares. Ls Invest Advsr Limited Liability Company invested in 0.66% or 5,909 shares. Fincl Bank Of Hawaii reported 4,265 shares. Missouri-based Cortland Associates Mo has invested 0.36% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Omers Administration Corp, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 300 shares. Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership invested 1.18% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Generation Inv Mngmt Llp reported 1.35% stake. Capwealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp, Tennessee-based fund reported 4,967 shares. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital Ltd Llc has 4.6% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Greenbrier Prtn Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company, a Texas-based fund reported 35,000 shares. Td Asset Inc holds 1.07% or 393,681 shares in its portfolio. Doheny Asset Ca holds 1.1% or 726 shares in its portfolio. Huntington Bankshares invested in 47,808 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares to 88,253 shares, valued at $2.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,583 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $124,380 activity.

Cutler Investment Counsel Llc, which manages about $1.04B and $511.36M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Growth Etf (VUG) by 2,313 shares to 9,435 shares, valued at $1.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold PNC shares while 355 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 271 raised stakes. 353.96 million shares or 3.53% less from 366.91 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Camarda Limited Liability Co reported 10 shares. White Pine Lc holds 6,550 shares or 0.3% of its portfolio. Bahl Gaynor has 0.72% invested in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Bradley Foster And Sargent Ct stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Ls Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 0.11% or 14,779 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.07% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). Mcf Advsr Limited Liability Company holds 1,835 shares. Rech Investors stated it has 0.11% in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC). State Street reported 20.49M shares. Us National Bank & Trust De holds 519,628 shares. Heritage Wealth holds 0% or 994 shares. Virtu Fincl Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% or 2,024 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 523,544 shares. Tocqueville Asset Mgmt Lp owns 20,793 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec reported 61,246 shares stake.

More notable recent The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PNC Financial declares $1.15 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “PNC donates $1M to National Museum of African American History and Culture – Washington Business Journal” published on August 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Could Be Worth Watching – Yahoo Finance” on July 03, 2019. More interesting news about The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “3 Dividend Plays to Buy And Hold For 5 Years – Motley Fool” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Bold plans: PNC, Fifth Third bank execs talk Raleigh growth amid JP Morgan Chase rollout – Triangle Business Journal” with publication date: August 13, 2019.