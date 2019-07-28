United Asset Strategies Increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) Stake By $425,871; Mackenzie Financial Cut Transdigm Group (TDG) Holding

Mackenzie Financial Corp decreased Transdigm Group Inc (TDG) stake by 49.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Mackenzie Financial Corp sold 13,406 shares as Transdigm Group Inc (TDG)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Mackenzie Financial Corp holds 13,501 shares with $6.13 million value, down from 26,907 last quarter. Transdigm Group Inc now has $26.38 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.49% or $2.46 during the last trading session, reaching $496. About 160,750 shares traded. TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) has risen 36.06% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.63% the S&P500. Some Historical TDG News: 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – TRANSDIGM HAS COMPLETED ACQUISITION OF KIRKHILL ELASTOMERS BUSINESS FROM ESTERLINE; 19/03/2018 – TransDigm to Buy Extant From Warburg Pincus for About $525M in Cash; 30/04/2018 – TransDigm Announces Kevin Stein as President and CEO and W. Nicholas Howley as Executive Chairman, Appointment of New Board Mem; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM GROUP REPORTS POTENTIAL FINANCING TRANSACTIONS; 15/03/2018 – ESTERLINE TECHNOLOGIES CORP – DEAL FOR PURCHASE PRICE OF $50 MLN IN CASH; 01/05/2018 – TRANSDIGM SEES FY ADJ EPS $17.35 TO $17.99, EST. $17.34; 23/04/2018 – TransDigm Second Quarter Earnings Report and Conference Call Set for Tuesday, May 1, 2018; 24/04/2018 – TRANSDIGM COMPLETES PURCHASE OF EXTANT AEROSPACE; 01/05/2018 – TransDigm Group Announces Proposed Private Offering of $500 M of Senior Subordinated Notes; 19/03/2018 – TRANSDIGM TO BUY EXTANT AEROSPACE FOR $525M

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Mosaic Co New (MOS) stake by 15.22% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 15,773 shares as Mosaic Co New (MOS)’s stock declined 28.82%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 119,391 shares with $3.26M value, up from 103,618 last quarter. Mosaic Co New now has $9.38B valuation. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $24.31. About 2.44 million shares traded. The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has declined 16.01% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MOS News: 10/05/2018 – The Mosaic Company Announces Board of Director Changes; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC CO – HAVE PREPAID $300 MLN IN DEBT SINCE YEAR-END AND INCREASED TARGET TO PAY DOWN $500 MLN IN LONG TERM DEBT THIS YEAR; 18/04/2018 – Mosaic Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – Mosaic Names Clint Freeland Senior Vice President And Chief Financial Officer; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC: RESTRUCTURING PACE IN CHINA PHOSPHATE TO CONTINUE; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC SAYS POTASH DEMAND LOOKS ROBUST; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC WILL REVISIT ISSUE OF PLANT CITY IDLING IN 4Q; 08/05/2018 – MOSAIC CEO JOC O’ROURKE COMMENTS ON 1Q EARNINGS CALL; 07/05/2018 – MOSAIC 1Q ADJ EPS 20C, EST. 28C; 14/05/2018 – Mosaic: Excess Capacity Exists at Spaces in Plymouth, Minn., and FishHawk and Highland Oaks Locations in Florida

Since May 10, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $173,872 activity. Shares for $100,300 were bought by Freeland Clint on Friday, May 10. The insider Isaacson Mark J. bought $23,550. Koenig Emery N. also bought $50,022 worth of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, May 10.

Among 8 analysts covering Mosaic Co (NYSE:MOS), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Mosaic Co had 18 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by UBS. BMO Capital Markets maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Friday, March 29 with “Market Perform” rating. On Tuesday, June 25 the stock rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Wednesday, May 8. UBS maintained The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) on Monday, April 1 with “Buy” rating. Stifel Nicolaus maintained it with “Hold” rating and $33 target in Tuesday, April 9 report. As per Wednesday, February 27, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Cowen & Co. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, February 26 by Susquehanna. The stock of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) earned “Hold” rating by Berenberg on Tuesday, March 26.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 59 investors sold MOS shares while 160 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 275.69 million shares or 3.67% less from 286.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt has 0.01% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Cullen Frost Bankers stated it has 93 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Raymond James Associate has 0.02% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 362,746 shares. Proshare Lc has invested 0.02% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Toronto Dominion Bancshares invested in 0.04% or 876,284 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has 0.03% invested in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) for 173,445 shares. 88,404 were accumulated by Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec. Metropolitan Life Insur holds 0.05% or 92,327 shares in its portfolio. Stephens Ar has 23,747 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cadence Mngmt Ltd stated it has 0.03% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS). Guardian Life Of America owns 1,022 shares. Commonwealth Retail Bank Of Aus, Australia-based fund reported 113,101 shares. U S Glob Inc stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale owns 402,695 shares. The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0% in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS).

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) stake by 2,274 shares to 18,045 valued at $5.10M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) stake by 58,348 shares and now owns 55,443 shares. Proshares Tr was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 28 investors sold TDG shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 132 raised stakes. 51.29 million shares or 5.26% less from 54.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jmg Financial Gru Limited has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Webster Bancorp N A reported 0.03% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership accumulated 1,825 shares. Two Sigma Ltd invested in 0% or 1,011 shares. Blackrock reported 3.57 million shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Glob Endowment Mgmt Lp accumulated 4,610 shares. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity owns 0.01% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 3,938 shares. Destination Wealth Management invested 0% of its portfolio in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.02% or 2,700 shares. Fred Alger, New York-based fund reported 12,401 shares. First Manhattan Com has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG). Three Peaks Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.83% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 6,196 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Com has 0% invested in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) for 193 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 14,839 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 768 were reported by Amer Century Incorporated.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 4 insider sales for $10.97 million activity. Wynne Sarah also bought $4,319 worth of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) on Monday, March 11. Graff Michael sold $1.09M worth of stock or 2,564 shares. Henderson Robert S sold $8.55M worth of stock.

Among 11 analysts covering TransDigm Gr (NYSE:TDG), 8 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. TransDigm Gr had 11 analyst reports since February 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by SunTrust on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, February 6, the company rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 6 by Credit Suisse. Vertical Research maintained it with “Buy” rating and $525 target in Wednesday, March 20 report. The stock of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Wednesday, July 10. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of TDG in report on Tuesday, June 4 with “Equal-Weight” rating. Goldman Sachs initiated the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 18 report. JP Morgan maintained the shares of TDG in report on Tuesday, May 14 with “Underweight” rating. As per Tuesday, March 26, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co.

Analysts await TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $4.01 EPS, up 1.52% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.95 per share. TDG’s profit will be $213.25M for 30.92 P/E if the $4.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $4.17 actual EPS reported by TransDigm Group Incorporated for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.84% negative EPS growth.