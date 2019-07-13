United Asset Strategies Increased Its Position in Qualcomm (QCOM) by $2.04 Million as Share Value Rose; Investment Management Of Virginia Maintains Position in 3D Systems Corp. (DDD)

Investment Management Of Virginia Llc increased its stake in 3D Systems Corp. (DDD) by 6908.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc bought 2.07 million shares as the company’s stock declined 34.95% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 2.10M shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.62 million, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Investment Management Of Virginia Llc who had been investing in 3D Systems Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.03B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.98% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $8.78. About 2.15M shares traded or 20.58% up from the average. 3D Systems Corporation (NYSE:DDD) has declined 28.72% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.15% the S&P500. Some Historical DDD News: 10/05/2018 – PHOTO RELEASE–Huntington Ingalls Industries Partners with 3D Systems to Accelerate Adoption of 3-D Printing in Naval Shipbuild; 22/04/2018 – DJ 3D Systems Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DDD); 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 06/03/2018 – ONKOS SURGICAL – THE COMPANIES WILL COLLABORATE ON NEXT-GENERATION 510(K) CLEARANCES FOR 3D PRINTED IMPLANTS AND INSTRUMENTS FOR TUMOR RECONSTRUCTION; 21/05/2018 – 3D Systems’ NextDent™ 5100 Named 2018 Healthcare Application of the Year by Additive Manufacturing Publication ‘3D Printing Industry’; 14/03/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 4Q ADJ EPS 5C, PRELIM. 3C-5C; 13/04/2018 – 3D Systems Prevails in Accounting Trial for Former Employee’s Violation of Non-Competition Covenant; Court Orders Disgorgement; 02/05/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS 1Q REV. $165.9M, EST. $159.7M; 02/05/2018 – 3D Systems 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 3c; 13/04/2018 – 3D SYSTEMS CORP – PREVAILED IN ACCOUNTING TRIAL FOR FORMER EMPLOYEE RON BARRANCO’S VIOLATION OF HIS NON-COMPETITION COVENANT

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (QCOM) by 75.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 35,803 shares as the company’s stock rose 67.20% with the market. The institutional investor held 82,971 shares of the radio and television broadcasting and communications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.73 million, up from 47,168 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Qualcomm Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $91.06B market cap company. The stock increased 1.61% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $74.9. About 7.08M shares traded. QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) has risen 52.03% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 47.60% the S&P500. Some Historical QCOM News: 21/05/2018 – Qualcomm Begins Private Exchange Offers for Four Series of Notes Open to Certain Investors; 02/04/2018 – QUALCOMM EXTENDS TENDER OFFER FOR ALL SHRS OF NXP TO APRIL 6; 16/03/2018 – Breakingviews: Qualcomm Needs a Mediator More Than a Buyer; 16/03/2018 – PAUL JACOBS SAYS IT IS “UNFORTUNATE AND DISAPPOINTING” THAT QUALCOMM BOARD IS ATTEMPTING TO REMOVE JACOBS FROM BOARD AT THIS TIME; 12/03/2018 – Trump blocks Broadcom-Qualcomm deal; 30/05/2018 – Qualcomm’s new XR1 platform will help take portable virtual reality mainstream; 09/03/2018 – BROADCOM – AFTER REDOMICILING, EACH YEAR WILL INVEST $6 BLN IN MANUFACTURING IN U.S; 15/05/2018 – QUALCOMM INTEGRATES NEWEST Wl-Fl SECURITY STANDARD ACROSS MOBILE AND NETWORKING INFRASTRUCTURE PORTFOLIOS; 13/04/2018 – blacq: Qualcomm, Broadcom plan to meet on February 14: sources (Reuters) – Qualcomm Inc and Broadcom Ltd plan to; 07/03/2018 – Broadcom’s proposed merger with Qualcomm is a threat to the development of the U.S.’s mobile communication network

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares to 43,583 shares, valued at $3.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 88,253 shares, and cut its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.73 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 102 investors sold QCOM shares while 442 reduced holdings. 93 funds opened positions while 324 raised stakes. 901.11 million shares or 10.19% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Regent Invest Management Limited Com reported 4,492 shares stake. 101,107 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. Fmr Limited Liability Co invested in 0.23% or 33.87M shares. Mengis Capital Mgmt has 112,084 shares. Peapack Gladstone Corporation invested 0.31% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Retail Bank holds 0.19% or 29,394 shares. 48,477 are held by Cadence Mgmt Llc. 40,135 were accumulated by Delta Ltd. Klingenstein Fields & Lc holds 6,147 shares. Rampart Invest Mgmt Com Ltd Liability holds 0.2% or 31,192 shares. 9,430 were accumulated by Bessemer Grp Inc Inc. Beck Mack Oliver Lc accumulated 699,865 shares. Utd Asset Strategies accumulated 82,971 shares. Guardian Invest Mgmt stated it has 0.5% of its portfolio in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM). Jones Financial Companies Lllp owns 28,037 shares.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 selling transactions for $4.06 million activity.

