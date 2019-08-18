United Asset Strategies Increased Holding in Chevron New (CVX) by $755,589; Ccm Investment Advisers Has Lifted Chevron (CVX) Position by $1.79 Million

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 23.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc bought 14,515 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 76,933 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.48 million, up from 62,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ccm Investment Advisers Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24M shares traded or 11.16% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 25/04/2018 – The Chevron workers may face charges of treason for refusing to sign a supply contract drawn up by PDVSA executives; 29/03/2018 – REPSOL, WINTERSHALL AND CHEVRON WIN BLOCK IN CAMPOS BASIN IN BRAZIL OIL AUCTION; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC – NOVVI LLC AND CHEVRON ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO JOINTLY DEVELOP AND BRING TO MARKET NOVEL RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL- SETTLEMENT IS FULL AND FINAL SETTLEMENT OF ALL COMPLAINTS AGAINST RESPONDENTS ARISING FOR COMPLAINT; 22/03/2018 – BP, CHEVRON, SHELL AMONG COS QUALIFIED TO BID IN MEXICO AUCTION; 04/05/2018 – SA’S COMPETITION TRIBUNAL – THERE IS NO ADMISSION OF GUILT, RESPONDENTS MAINTAIN CONDUCT NOT UNLAWFUL, COMMISSION ELECTED NOT TO PURSUE MATTER FURTHER; 24/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/24/2018 03:49 PM; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 05:49 PM; 09/04/2018 – California Resources Closes Purchase and Sale Agreement With Chevron; 05/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron in talks to sell stake in Canada LNG project

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $219.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $115.81. About 6.24 million shares traded or 11.18% up from the average. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO SEES OIL ‘RANGE-BOUND’ NEAR CURRENT PRICES FOR 2018; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 23/05/2018 – Canadian Appeal Court Affirms Dismissal of Suit Against Chevron Subsidiary; 29/05/2018 – DOF ASA DOF.OL – DOF HAS BEEN AWARDED A CONTRACT BY CHEVRON NORTH SEA LIMITED FOR VESSEL SKANDI KVITSØY; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO; 30/04/2018 – CHEVRON: CUT ITS U.S. GULF BOAT FLEET IN HALF VS 2 YEARS AGO; 30/05/2018 – Chevron Reports Strong Performance at Annual Stockholders Meeting; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 03/05/2018 – CHEVRON FILES DEBT SECURITIES SHELF; 05/03/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-CHEVRON CVX.N CONSIDERS VARIOUS FUNDING OPTIONS AS IT PUSHES AHEAD WITH CANADA LNG PROJECT

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Chevron’s Venezuela license renewal splits Trump advisors – Reuters – Seeking Alpha” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Chevron: Rival Bid Makes Things Interesting – Seeking Alpha” published on April 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 07, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares to 90,455 shares, valued at $11.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) by 46,930 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,262 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finance Advisory Grp accumulated 2,824 shares. Of Toledo Na Oh accumulated 1.88% or 59,832 shares. Partnervest Advisory Svcs Limited Liability Company has 8,228 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Chemung Canal Trust stated it has 43,417 shares or 1.27% of all its holdings. Aull Monroe Investment Corp holds 33,856 shares. Sit Invest Assoc holds 0.63% or 162,494 shares. Skba Capital Mngmt Llc holds 2.61% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) or 131,630 shares. Sonata Grp Inc has 0.5% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 5,507 shares. Fort Washington Inv Advsr Oh holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 274,427 shares. Campbell And Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability owns 1,840 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board holds 0.04% or 159,688 shares in its portfolio. 130,833 are owned by Martingale Asset Management Ltd Partnership. Texas Capital Bancshares Incorporated Tx owns 4,001 shares or 0.9% of their US portfolio. Fisher Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability stated it has 4.76M shares. Ing Groep Nv reported 1.3% stake.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $502,074 activity.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Ccm Investment Advisers Llc, which manages about $2.81B and $596.06 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc. (NYSE:NVR) by 872 shares to 228 shares, valued at $630,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9,915 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 91,981 shares, and cut its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Evermay Wealth Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has 4,787 shares for 0.17% of their portfolio. 537,822 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Pinnacle Holdg Ltd Liability accumulated 23,974 shares. Advisor Limited Liability reported 1.02% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Colonial Tru Advisors has invested 0.37% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Fruth Invest Management, Texas-based fund reported 33,741 shares. 10,220 were accumulated by Miller Mgmt Ltd Partnership. Element Cap Mngmt Llc owns 15,861 shares. Gilman Hill Asset Ltd Llc reported 40,306 shares. Beacon Grp invested in 0.33% or 16,398 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel accumulated 49,882 shares. Regent Investment Llc accumulated 0.82% or 19,964 shares. Buckhead Capital Lc accumulated 1.83% or 47,643 shares. Fiera Capital holds 0.15% or 310,002 shares. Gw Henssler Assocs Ltd invested in 126,551 shares or 1.43% of the stock.