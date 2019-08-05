United Asset Strategies Increased Holding in Cheniere Energy (LNG); Stieven Capital Advisors LP Trimmed Its Heritage Finl Wash (HFWA) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Heritage Finl Corp Wash (HFWA) by 10.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 45,403 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.91% . The hedge fund held 382,868 shares of the banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.54 million, down from 428,271 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Heritage Finl Corp Wash for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $980.78M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.14% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $26.58. About 340,195 shares traded or 166.97% up from the average. Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) has declined 18.03% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.03% the S&P500. Some Historical HFWA News: 09/05/2018 – Eagle Asset Buys New 1.4% Position in Heritage Financial; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $88.6M; 08/03/2018 – Heritage Fincl Corp to Acquire Premier Comml Bancorp for $15.12/Shr; 22/04/2018 – DJ Heritage Financial Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HFWA); 08/03/2018 Heritage Financial Corporation To Acquire Premier Commercial Bancorp; 07/05/2018 – Heritage Financial Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – NET INTEREST INCOME INCREASED $7.8 MILLION, OR 23.4%, TO $40.9 MILLION FOR THE QUARTER ENDED MARCH 31, 2018; 08/03/2018 – HERITAGE FINANCIAL CORP HFWA.O – UPON CONSUMMATION, SHAREHOLDERS OF PREMIER WILL OWN APPROXIMATELY 7.7% OF COMBINED COMPANY; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q Net Interest Income $40.9 Million; 26/04/2018 – Heritage Financial 1Q EPS 27c

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) by 7.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 4,745 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.09% . The institutional investor held 64,610 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.42M, up from 59,865 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Cheniere Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.10% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $60.25. About 3.36 million shares traded or 78.42% up from the average. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500. Some Historical LNG News: 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE AHEAD OF SCHEDULE ON 3 LNG TRAINS UNDER CONSTRUCTION; 04/05/2018 – CHENIERE SEES GLOBAL LNG DEMAND SHORTFALL CLOSER TO 2021, 2022; 07/03/2018 – Cheniere Has Opened Beijing Office — CERAWeek Market Talk; 30/05/2018 – Cowen raises Cheniere target, new Louisiana Sabine LNG train likely; 06/03/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: India’s first US-sourced natural gas shipment leaves from Cheniere Energy’s Sabine Pass | @ETEnergyWorld…; 17/05/2018 – CQH GETS MERGER PROPOSAL FROM CHENIERE ENERGY, INC; 17/05/2018 – CHENIERE ENERGY INC – TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO BE STRUCTURED AS A MERGER OF CHENIERE PARTNERS HOLDINGS WITH A WHOLLY-OWNED SUBSIDIARY OF CHENIERE; 05/03/2018 – FREEPORT LNG COULD OPEN AS LATE AS MAY 2019: CEO SMITH; 05/04/2018 – Cheniere Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – Exclusive – Cheniere preps debt for next LNG train

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold LNG shares while 136 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 226.57 million shares or 0.37% less from 227.40 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.03% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). D E Shaw & reported 71,146 shares. Oakworth accumulated 203 shares or 0% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.22% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Colony Grp Llc accumulated 7,091 shares. Citigroup reported 0.02% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Ameriprise reported 154,215 shares. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada holds 257,623 shares. Nelson Roberts Invest Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 17 shares. Wells Fargo Company Mn holds 0.01% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) or 616,574 shares. Baupost Ltd Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 12.62 million shares. Hbk LP reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Kingfisher Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 30,720 shares or 1.35% of all its holdings. The New Jersey-based Columbus Hill Cap Mngmt Limited Partnership has invested 0.12% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Driehaus Capital Mgmt Lc reported 0.09% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares to 90,455 shares, valued at $11.04 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6,074 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 43,583 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Analysts await Heritage Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:HFWA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.48 EPS, down 2.04% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.49 per share. HFWA’s profit will be $17.71 million for 13.84 P/E if the $0.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual EPS reported by Heritage Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.63% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20 million and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Legacy Tex Finl Group Inc by 19,400 shares to 184,052 shares, valued at $6.88M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 135,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

