United Asset Strategies Holds Position in Verizon Communications (VZ); As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Contour Asset Management Has Decreased Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 33.62% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 24,735 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 98,298 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.81 million, up from 73,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $238.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $57.58. About 4.15 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 17.16% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.73% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 12/04/2018 – Consumer Watchdog Calls on Google, Verizon, Comcast and AT&T to Follow Facebook and Drop Opposition to Privacy Ballot Initiative; Calls on Mark Zuckerberg to Become Face of Campaign; 11/05/2018 – “Verizon seems to be the one carrier that is heads down, executing on the business,” analyst Philip Cusick wrote Friday; 30/04/2018 – Can T-Mobile/Sprint Compete With Verizon and AT&T (Video); 20/04/2018 – Photo storage service SmugMug acquires Flickr; 22/03/2018 – Synchronoss and Verizon Amend Existing Application Service Provider Agreement; 27/04/2018 – Sprint, T-Mobile deal may cast shadow over tower companies; 05/03/2018 – Verizon Plans Up to $3 Billion Bond Buyback to Pay Down Debts; 11/05/2018 – SlashGear: Verizon’s Visible is an unexpectedly-exclusive prepaid carrier; 19/03/2018 – Verizon announces increase to waterfall cap, early participation results, and early settlement for tender offers for 13 series of notes; 03/05/2018 – VERIZON – SHAREHOLDERS ELECTED EACH OF CO’S 11 DIRECTORS TO A ONE-YEAR TERM

Contour Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 35.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contour Asset Management Llc sold 756 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The hedge fund held 1,394 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48M, down from 2,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contour Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $987.13 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.30% or $6 during the last trading session, reaching $2005. About 1.41M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Software Adds Gartner, Exits Amazon; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: PEOPLE WILL SHOP ONLINE WHETHER OR NOT ITS AMAZON; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – RYANAIR IS MOVING ITS INFRASTRUCTURE TO AMAZON WEB SERVICES; 17/05/2018 – Amazon Research Awards Honor Outstanding Academic Projects in Artificial Intelligence; 08/05/2018 – It was a potential setback for the retailer’s ambitions to challenge Amazon.com head-on with speedy delivery of groceries to people’s homes; 15/05/2018 – Amazon wasn’t always the e-commerce powerhouse it is today. In fact, one of Jeff Bezos’ early mistakes was caught on video; 09/04/2018 – STAT Plus: As Mass. woos Amazon, governor acknowledges company will have an uphill battle in health care; 02/04/2018 – Rep. Connolly: Trump blasts Amazon for hurting the postal service. Is that true?; 15/03/2018 – Tech Today: Broadcom Earnings On Tap, Amazon’s Runway in Retail — Barron’s Blog; 24/05/2018 – Crowdstrike’s cloud-based security platform could attract Amazon, Google #Disruptor50

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold VZ shares while 600 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 667 raised stakes. 2.61 billion shares or 2.49% less from 2.67 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Capital holds 0.89% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 61.97 million shares. Appleton Partners Ma reported 0.77% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Financial Advantage Incorporated reported 4,006 shares stake. 1.10 million were accumulated by Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company. Hgk Asset Inc has invested 0.18% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Hallmark accumulated 2.28% or 353,513 shares. Tortoise Inv Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 0.04% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 2,529 shares. Pennsylvania Tru Com has invested 0.07% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Clear Harbor Asset Mngmt has 0.19% invested in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). Carret Asset Management Lc holds 172,702 shares. Boyer Corporon Wealth Mgmt Lc owns 43,508 shares or 1.16% of their US portfolio. Stifel Fin Corp accumulated 4.36M shares or 0.73% of the stock. Amer Century Cos holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) for 13.30M shares. Prudential Public Ltd Com has invested 0.29% in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ). North American Management Corporation holds 0.05% or 5,319 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares to 18,406 shares, valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 20,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,455 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY).

More notable recent Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “7 Value Stocks to Buy for the Second Half – Investorplace.com” on June 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now – Motley Fool” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stock Showdown: AT&T Stock and Verizon Are Both Risky Plays – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Monthly Dividend Stocks to Buy Today – Investorplace.com” published on June 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Gloomy Earnings? Communications Services Sector Could Top All S&P Components In Q2 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60 billion for 94.93 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs Group Inc invested in 2.30M shares. Investment Counsel invested in 4,660 shares or 3.05% of the stock. Cohen & Steers Incorporated holds 0.02% or 3,137 shares. Greenleaf Trust reported 7,545 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Boys Arnold & Inc owns 1,203 shares for 0.32% of their portfolio. Rothschild Cap Ptnrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 6.99% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marco Inv Management Limited Liability holds 0.1% or 313 shares. 515 were accumulated by Stearns Financial. Suvretta Mgmt Limited Com has invested 2.64% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Central Retail Bank holds 1.67% or 4,186 shares. Deroy Devereaux Private Investment Counsel reported 526 shares stake. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.02% or 317 shares. Centurylink Inv Mngmt holds 3.16% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,358 shares. The Missouri-based Signalpoint Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 1.31% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Eagle Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 6,781 shares.

Contour Asset Management Llc, which manages about $2.80 billion and $1.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd (NASDAQ:MRVL) by 3.16 million shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $100.01 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC) by 2.16 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.73M shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).