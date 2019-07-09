United Asset Strategies Holding in Dominion Energy (D) Decreased by $4.25 Million; Ensemble Capital Management Decreased Its Position in Oracle (ORCL) by $714,440

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.76B market cap company. The stock increased 0.08% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $78.22. About 2.10M shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 2017 to 2020 Compound Earnings Growth Rate of 6% to 8%; 23/04/2018 – DOMINION CUTS SURRY 1 NUCLEAR REACTOR TO 0% POWER FROM 87%: NRC; 06/04/2018 – DOMINION SUSPENDS DIGITAL DATA INTERCHANGE PROVIDED BY LATITUDE; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Announces Public Offering of Common Stk via Forward Sale; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC SEES EARNINGS PER SHARE TO GROW 5-PLUS PERCENT PER YEAR BEYOND 2020; 13/03/2018 – NRDC : BREAKING: Utility regulators at the VA State Corporation Commission have refused Dominion Energy’s request to; 15/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Ohio Reminds Customers, General Public of Their Key Roles in Promoting Pipeline Safety

Ensemble Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ensemble Capital Management Llc sold 13,480 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.11% with the market. The institutional investor held 737,328 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.60 million, down from 750,808 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ensemble Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $198.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.10% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 11.24M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 16.53% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Loss $4.02B; 07/05/2018 – ThunderX2® Dual Socket Platform Adds Support for Oracle Linux; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE CORP QTRLY CLOUD PLATFORM AS A SERVICE (PAAS) PLUS INFRASTRUCTURE AS A SERVICE (IAAS) REVENUES WERE UP 28% TO $415 MLN; 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CAN SEEK BILLIONS FROM GOOGLE OVER USE OF ANDROID; 10/04/2018 – Spinnaker Support Expands Its Global Sales Partner Network; 06/03/2018 – Rimini Street to Receive Nearly $50 Million from Oracle; 06/03/2018 – Defense Info: DISA grants provisional authorization at data impact level 5 to Oracle; 20/03/2018 – Oracle Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 10/04/2018 – Triax Technologies Teams with Oracle Construction and Engineering to Enhance Construction Safety, Productivity; 17/04/2018 – Corona Corporation Switches to Rimini Street for Oracle EBS Support

Analysts await Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) to report earnings on September, 16. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 14.52% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.62 per share. ORCL’s profit will be $2.37B for 20.98 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.07 actual earnings per share reported by Oracle Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -33.64% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fiduciary Tru reported 0.34% stake. Hallmark Cap Incorporated reported 339,788 shares. Pzena Inv Management Limited Co accumulated 8.61M shares. Stillwater Advsr holds 3.35% or 286,040 shares. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa has 22,139 shares. Pineno Levin Ford Asset Management accumulated 7,600 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Llc has invested 0.05% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). 516,523 were reported by Oak Ltd Oh. Commerce Tx reported 0.68% stake. Putnam Investments Ltd Liability accumulated 2.50 million shares or 0.31% of the stock. Churchill Mgmt Corp reported 121,909 shares. 12,027 are owned by Hartford Mgmt. Koshinski Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Wilkins Investment Counsel reported 4,700 shares. Mutual Of Omaha Bancorp Wealth Mngmt reported 9,788 shares.

Ensemble Capital Management Llc, which manages about $381.11 million and $678.77M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 102,670 shares to 111,030 shares, valued at $7.14M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Booking Hldgs Inc by 1,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 28,637 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Positive Vibe Ahead Of Fed Decision, And Facebook Creates Buzz With Cryptocurrency – Benzinga” published on June 18, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Oracle Collaborates with Top Oracle PartnerNetwork Platinum Level Members to Rethink Customer Data Platform Market – PRNewswire” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Oracle’s Earnings Review: Heading To The Clouds – Seeking Alpha” published on June 23, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Oracle’s Growth Is A Question Mark – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock or 1,965 shares.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Are Insiders Selling D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM) Investors Should Think About This Before Buying It For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on June 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why I Think BB&T (NYSE:BBT) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “A Closer Look At Science Applications International Corporation’s (NYSE:SAIC) Uninspiring ROE – Yahoo Finance” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Columbia Property Trust (NYSE:CXP) Stock Five Years Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 18% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 02, 2019.

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.89 million for 24.44 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) by 20,914 shares to 59,189 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) by 3,660 shares in the quarter, for a total of 13,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blair William & Il holds 0.02% or 52,419 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Co holds 0.06% or 715,673 shares in its portfolio. Iberiabank Corporation accumulated 0.08% or 8,812 shares. Brinker Cap Inc invested in 13,489 shares. Boston Private Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.34% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia has 152,626 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund accumulated 13,069 shares. Sasco Capital Ct reported 633,759 shares stake. 8,190 are held by Institute For Wealth Management Ltd Liability. At National Bank & Trust has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Asset Inc accumulated 13,854 shares. Sadoff Invest Lc reported 4,459 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Covington Cap Mngmt holds 0.39% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 81,468 shares. 5,253 were reported by First City Cap Management. Smart Portfolios Ltd Llc holds 0.03% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 408 shares.