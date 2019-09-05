United Asset Strategies Has Upped Its Stake in Pfizer (PFE) by $1.14 Million; Smithfield Trust Company Has Lowered Its Stake in Exxon Mobil Com (XOM) as Market Value Declined

Smithfield Trust Company decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp Com (XOM) by 36.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smithfield Trust Company sold 57,187 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 97,925 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.91M, down from 155,112 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smithfield Trust Company who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $293.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.06% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $69.29. About 6.96 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 05/03/2018 – Exxon-led consortium, Spain’s Repsol submit interest in Greek oil and gas tenders; 27/04/2018 – EXXON SEES GLOBAL OIL DEMAND `FAIRLY STRONG,’ SIMILAR TO 2017; 28/03/2018 – ExxonMobil to Release 2017 Financial and Operating Review; 12/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – WOODS WAS ELECTED CHAIRMAN OF BOARD AND CEO OF EXXONMOBIL EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2017; 07/03/2018 – FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – ExxonMobil fails to ride oil’s rally as Chevron powers ahead; 11/05/2018 – COMMENTARY: As the market rallies, Exxon could be the ultimate catch-up trade (via @tradingnation); 29/03/2018 – Exxon’s Brazil Ambitions on Display in Record Oil Auction; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL’S `MED SURVEYOR’ VESSEL ARRIVES AT LIMASSOL PORT: AA; 10/04/2018 – Qatar Petroleum Could Invest in Future U.S. Shale Wells With Exxon Unit XTO Energy

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 43.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 27,112 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 89,084 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, up from 61,972 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $35.83. About 19.60 million shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 01/05/2018 – Pfizer says it is not looking for a mega-deal; 04/04/2018 – Pfizer: Dacomitinib to Treat Metastatic Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer With EGFR-Activating Mutations; 19/03/2018 – BIODURO PACT WITH PFIZER LEADS TO CREATION OF A SHELF-STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Depomed Announces the Appointment of Stan Bukofzer, M.D. as Senior Vice President and Chief Medical and Scientific Officer; 21/03/2018 – GlaxoSmithKline in pole position for $20bn Pfizer unit; 21/05/2018 – ViiV Healthcare Receives EU Marketing Authorisation for Juluca (dolutegravir/rilpivirine), the First 2-Drug Regimen, Once-Daily, Single-Pill for the Treatment of HIV; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer: Several Potential Near-Term Opportunities in Core Therapeutic Areas; 22/03/2018 – GSK’s move for Pfizer’s consumer arm divides market; 21/05/2018 – KARO PHARMA RECEIVES MILESTONE PAYMENT FOR RORGAMMA PROJECT FROM PFIZER; 23/03/2018 – Gastroenterologists Are Gearing Up to lncorporate Novel Oral Agents, Such As Pfizer’s Xeljanz, into the Treatment Paradigm for Ulcerative Colitis, According to Latest Data from Spherix Global Insights

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 earnings per share, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.04 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual earnings per share reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Smithfield Trust Company, which manages about $923.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Short Term Gov/Corp (Bsv) (BSV) by 394,731 shares to 1.40 million shares, valued at $111.07M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Asia Pacific Markets (Ipac) (IPAC) by 10,678 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,557 shares, and has risen its stake in U.S. Mid Cap (Vo) (VO).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 9,793 shares to 10,713 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 2,274 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,045 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Ser Tr.