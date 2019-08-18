United Asset Strategies Has Upped Its Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) Position; Profile of 5 Analysts Covering Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (STWD)

Among 5 analysts covering Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Starwood Property Trust has $2700 highest and $24 lowest target. $25’s average target is 6.47% above currents $23.48 stock price. Starwood Property Trust had 7 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Keefe Bruyette & Woods with “Buy” on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by BTIG Research. JMP Securities maintained it with “Buy” rating and $24 target in Friday, March 1 report. Raymond James maintained Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) rating on Wednesday, August 14. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $2700 target. The company was maintained on Friday, March 1 by FBR Capital. See Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD) latest ratings:

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP) stake by 108.13% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 50,503 shares as Molson Coors Brewing Co (TAP)’s stock declined 9.03%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 97,208 shares with $5.80M value, up from 46,705 last quarter. Molson Coors Brewing Co now has $11.26 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.01% or $1.02 during the last trading session, reaching $51.88. About 1.50 million shares traded. Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) has declined 19.14% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.14% the S&P500. Some Historical TAP News: 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Sees 2018 Capital Spending $670 Million, Plus or Minus 10%; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors Misses As Volumes Run Drier — MarketWatch; 15/05/2018 – Ivy Adds Dollar Tree, Exits Molson Coors, Cuts Microsemi: 13F; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Mid Cap Value Adds Molson Coors, Cuts Spirit Aero; 02/05/2018 – US beer buzzkill sends Molson Coors to 4-year low; 11/05/2018 – Michael Kors and Molson Coors are drastically different, but in a key way. @JimCramer breaks it down; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Value Adds Sally Beauty, Exits Molson Coors; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q EPS $1.28; 16/03/2018 – Molson Coors Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – Molson Coors 1Q Adj EPS 48c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold TAP shares while 147 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 177 raised stakes. 157.87 million shares or 1.54% less from 160.34 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 73,375 were accumulated by Cohen Steers Inc. Jane Street Grp Inc Lc invested 0.01% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). American holds 0.02% or 66,208 shares in its portfolio. The Connecticut-based Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.05% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Synovus Financial holds 0% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 500 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt reported 40,025 shares. Hartford Inv Mgmt invested in 0.03% or 20,552 shares. Asset Mgmt One Ltd has invested 0.03% in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Panagora Asset Mgmt reported 0.32% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Country Club Commerce Na holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP) for 6,100 shares. Moreover, Ameriprise Financial has 0.02% invested in Molson Coors Brewing Company (NYSE:TAP). Virtu Financial Limited Com, a New York-based fund reported 13,273 shares. Intact Inv Management has 47,400 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Dodge & Cox reported 13.47M shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 9,104 shares to 18,406 valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Proshares Tr stake by 242,762 shares and now owns 88,253 shares. Spdr Ser Tr was reduced too.

Among 3 analysts covering Molson Coors (NYSE:TAP), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Molson Coors has $71 highest and $5000 lowest target. $57.33’s average target is 10.51% above currents $51.88 stock price. Molson Coors had 5 analyst reports since March 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by Bryan Garnier & Cie on Thursday, August 1 to “Sell”. Citigroup maintained the shares of TAP in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating.

Starwood Property Trust, Inc. originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial mortgage loans, other commercial real estate debt investments, commercial mortgage-backed securities, and other commercial real estate investments in the United States and Europe. The company has market cap of $6.61 billion. It operates through three divisions: Real Estate Lending, Real Estate Investing and Servicing, and Real Estate Property. It has a 17.43 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes, if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

