United Asset Strategies Has Upped Chevron New (CVX) Stake by $755,589; Shareholder Crawford Investment Counsel Has Upped Simulations Plus (SLP) Stake

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 27.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 6,143 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,163 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.47 million, up from 22,020 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.84% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $124.67. About 1.65 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 23/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP- ONTARIO COURT OF APPEAL UPHELD LOWER COURT’S DETERMINATION THAT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CO CANNOT BE ENFORCED AGAINST CHEVRON CANADA LTD; 07/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-Exxon CEO struggles to reverse Tillerson’s legacy of failed bets; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Downstream Earnings $728M; 03/04/2018 – INTERVIEW-Guyana weighs new offer of deep and shallow waters oil blocks; 13/04/2018 – Chevron greenlights Gorgon LNG expansion off west Australian coast; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON CORP CVX.N SAYS BELIEVES OIL DEMAND WILL CONTINUE TO GROW ‘FOR THE FORESEEABLE FUTURE’; 17/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-Vitol, Glencore, Shell in running for Petrobras’ Nigerian assets; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON TARGETING $5B-$10B IN ASSET SALE PROCEEDS THROUGH 2020; 21/03/2018 – Tengizchevroil to double LPG export through Taman port in 2018 – traders; 30/05/2018 – CHEVRON CORP – ABOUT 76 PERCENT OF VOTES CAST WERE VOTED AGAINST STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL TO REQUIRE AN INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Simulations Plus Inc (SLP) by 5.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 20,009 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.23% with the market. The institutional investor held 355,057 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.50 million, up from 335,048 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Simulations Plus Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $586.19M market cap company. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $32.5. About 89,525 shares traded or 29.68% up from the average. Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) has risen 27.63% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.20% the S&P500. Some Historical SLP News: 09/04/2018 Simulations Plus Reports Record Second Quarter FY2018 Revenue; 23/05/2018 – Simulations Plus Releases GastroPlus™ Version 9.6; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DlLlsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – US FDA Procures DILIsym Software License Package; 08/05/2018 – DILISYM SERVICES – U.S. FDA SECURED ANNUAL GOVERNMENT LICENSE FOR QSP MODELING SOFTWARE, DILISYM; 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces a One-Time $1,000 Cash Bonus to Each of Its Employees; 19/04/2018 – DJ Simulations Plus Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SLP); 24/04/2018 – Simulations Plus Announces Employee Bonuses; 09/04/2018 – Simulations Plus 2Q EPS 19c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Warren Averett Asset Limited Liability Company, a Alabama-based fund reported 2,132 shares. Hodges Cap Mgmt, Texas-based fund reported 15,926 shares. Quantres Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 4,000 shares. Focused Wealth Management Inc holds 0.04% or 1,173 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holding Ltd Liability Company reported 5,600 shares. Sather Group invested in 0.07% or 2,850 shares. Shufro Rose & Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) accumulated 0.16% or 12,539 shares. Tortoise Ltd Liability Co, a Kansas-based fund reported 15,760 shares. Umb National Bank N A Mo has 1.01% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Mengis Capital invested 2.4% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Reynders Mcveigh Cap Management Ltd Liability Com stated it has 0.24% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). State Farm Mutual Automobile Ins Com owns 16.39M shares or 2.57% of their US portfolio. Pennsylvania-based Smithbridge Asset De has invested 1.2% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). North Star Invest Mgmt reported 21,092 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $838,808 activity.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 9,793 shares to 10,713 shares, valued at $724,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 10,178 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,803 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ONEK).

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $345,210 activity.

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53 billion and $3.36B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Franklin Elec Inc (NASDAQ:FELE) by 10,134 shares to 73,286 shares, valued at $3.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK) by 120,254 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.15 million shares, and cut its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (NYSE:HON).