United Asset Strategies Has Trimmed Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Stake by $6.01 Million as Share Value Rose; White Pine Investment Co Increased Its Holding in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by $1.30 Million

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 88.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 46,930 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,262 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $802,000, down from 53,192 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $59.19 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $142.37. About 262,509 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

White Pine Investment Co increased its stake in Southwest Airlines Co (LUV) by 27.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. White Pine Investment Co bought 25,435 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.40% . The hedge fund held 119,045 shares of the air freight and delivery services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.18 million, up from 93,610 at the end of the previous reported quarter. White Pine Investment Co who had been investing in Southwest Airlines Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $26.58B market cap company. The stock increased 2.57% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $49.45. About 663,879 shares traded. Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) has declined 11.00% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.00% the S&P500. Some Historical LUV News: 17/04/2018 – FOX 5 DC: #BREAKING: Passenger rushed to hospital following emergency landing in Philadelphia after engine reportedly; 17/04/2018 – BOEING – BOEING TECHNICAL TEAM PROVIDING ASSISTANCE AT REQUEST AND UNDER DIRECTION OF U.S. NTSB AS THE AGENCY CONDUCTS ITS INVESTIGATION; 17/04/2018 – Fox News: BREAKING: One person dead after Southwest Airlines plane engine explosion, officials sa; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 08/03/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES FEB. TRAFFIC UP 3.5% :LUV US; 18/04/2018 – ‘Angels’ and training help former fighter pilot save Southwest flight; 23/04/2018 – Deadly Southwest engine blast could shake any traveler but air travel has become remarkably safe; 18/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION TO ORDER NEW INSPECTIONS OF SOME CFM56-7B ENGINES AFTER FATAL SOUTHWEST FLIGHT – STATEMENT TO REUTERS; 17/04/2018 – FOX 46 Charlotte: LIVE LOOK #BREAKING: A Southwest Airlines plane conducted an emergency landing at Philadelphia International; 17/04/2018 – LUV: PHILADELPHIA,PA – AIRCRAFT INCIDENT – 737 ENGINE EXPLODED TEARING A HOLE IN PLANE – SOME INJURIES REPORTED – PHILADELPHIA FD ON SCENE – EXTRA MEDICS ADDED #BREAKING – ! $LUV

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Horan Cap Advisors Limited Liability reported 19,181 shares. Massachusetts-based Moors Cabot has invested 0.04% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Westwood Gru Inc accumulated 745,996 shares. Qs Limited, a New York-based fund reported 168,082 shares. Fil Limited invested in 216,913 shares. Tci Wealth Advisors Inc has 60 shares. Teachers Insurance And Annuity Association Of America has 385,746 shares. Moreover, Gamco Et Al has 0.02% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 25,070 shares. Ubs Oconnor Limited Com has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Chilton Cap Management Limited Liability accumulated 169,417 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Com reported 0.61% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership holds 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) or 6,582 shares. 30 are owned by Lifeplan Financial Gru Inc. Howe & Rusling Inc has 0.01% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 393 shares. Vanguard Grp Incorporated reported 0.27% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT).

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 23,768 shares to 221,893 shares, valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr by 18,413 shares in the quarter, for a total of 37,632 shares, and has risen its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).

More notable recent Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) A Risky Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “2 Mall REIT Stocks Just Plunged: Here’s Why – Yahoo Finance” published on July 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Put Whitestone REIT (NYSE:WSR) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” on July 26, 2019. More interesting news about Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Camping World Breaks Down After Q2 Earnings Miss: Wall Street Reacts – Benzinga” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “POWER REIT REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2019 RESULTS NYSE:PW – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $6.59 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold LUV shares while 213 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 432.15 million shares or 1.46% more from 425.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership has 0.06% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 1.72 million shares. Moreover, Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation has 0.15% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 88,868 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 13,739 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Limited Com holds 0% of its portfolio in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) for 158 shares. Geode Mgmt Limited Liability invested in 0.09% or 6.60M shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 64,918 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thomas White Ltd has 0.14% invested in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Lenox Wealth Management Incorporated accumulated 527 shares. Lpl Lc accumulated 102,397 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gradient Invests Limited Liability invested in 177 shares. Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 515,605 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Gould Asset Management Lc Ca owns 4,285 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. 9,998 were accumulated by Wetherby Asset Mgmt. Hudock Grp Incorporated Ltd stated it has 0% in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV). Hendley & holds 24,180 shares.

More notable recent Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Southwest Is On Sale, 12% Discount – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines: Returns Are About To Take Off – Seeking Alpha” published on February 22, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “See what the IHS Markit Score report has to say about Southwest Airlines Co. – Yahoo Finance” on June 18, 2019. More interesting news about Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Are Southwest Airlines Co.â€™s (NYSE:LUV) High Returns Really That Great? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV) An Attractive Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 10, 2019.

White Pine Investment Co, which manages about $204.32 million and $199.82 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab International Equity Et (SCHF) by 15,510 shares to 314,245 shares, valued at $9.84 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.