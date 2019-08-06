United Asset Strategies Has Trimmed Gilead Sciences (GILD) Position by $1.02 Million; Convergence Investment Partners Boosted Its Ensign Group (ENSG) Holding

Convergence Investment Partners Llc increased its stake in Ensign Group Inc (ENSG) by 608.11% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Convergence Investment Partners Llc bought 32,011 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.44% . The institutional investor held 37,275 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.91 million, up from 5,264 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Convergence Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Ensign Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.93B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.31% or $2.87 during the last trading session, reaching $51.19. About 434,877 shares traded or 47.98% up from the average. The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) has risen 69.65% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 69.65% the S&P500. Some Historical ENSG News: 12/04/2018 – ENSIGN CLOSES SECOND TRANCHE OF PRIVATE PLACEMENT OF UNSECURED, SUBORDINATED CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES; 01/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP BUYS TX POST-ACUTE CARE CAMPUS; 03/04/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Arizona Skilled Nursing Facility; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Rev C$258.5M; 30/05/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind The Ensign Group, Franklin Resources, Scholastic, Omega Healthcare Investors, Grea; 07/05/2018 – ENSIGN ENERGY SERVICES INC ESI.TO – QTRLY FFO PER SHARE OF $0.34; 07/05/2018 – Ensign Energy 1Q Loss/Shr C$0.17; 09/05/2018 – Ensign Group at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 01/05/2018 – The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus; 02/05/2018 – ENSIGN GROUP 1Q REV. $492.1M, EST. $485.1M

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57M, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $80.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.45% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $63.36. About 7.23M shares traded or 14.67% up from the average. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 18/05/2018 – FDA- PRELIM RESULTS FROM ONGOING STUDY FOUND WOMEN GETTING DOLUTEGRAVIR AT TIME OF BECOMING PREGNANT/EARLY IN FIRST TRIMESTER APPEAR AT HIGHER RISK FOR DEFECTS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS NV – EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20 RESPONSE AT WEEK 16; 14/05/2018 – Gilead’s Epclusa Falls After 3-Wk Rise, Mavyret Advances: Hep-C; 30/05/2018 – REG-GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 FOR THE SELECTION STUDY IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 30/05/2018 – GALAPAGOS – CO TO GET $15 MLN PAYMENT FROM GILEAD FOR PROGRESSION INTO PHASE 3 OF PHASE 2B/3 SELECTION STUDY OF FILGOTINIB IN ULCERATIVE COLITIS; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.66, REV. MISSES EST; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Says Norbert Bischofberger to Step Dn as Chief Scientific Officer Effective at End Apri; 15/05/2018 – GILEAD: FDA APPROVED TRUVADA IN ADOLESCENTS; 12/03/2018 – Gilead Sciences Names Andrew Cheng Chief Medical Officer; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD REAFFIRMS YR NET PRODUCT SALES FORECAST

More notable recent Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Health Care Sector Update for 07/24/2019: GILD,GHDX,EFII,EW,SGEN – Nasdaq” on July 24, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Soaring Biotech Stocks With More Fuel in the Tank – Nasdaq” published on July 16, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “RBC On Gilead: ‘A Compelling Opportunity To Build A Long-Term Position’ – Benzinga” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Gilead Sciences (GILD) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James Assoc owns 0.1% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 1.03 million shares. Ghp Advisors stated it has 7,445 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 0% stake. Motco accumulated 0% or 220 shares. Ally Fincl stated it has 70,000 shares or 0.87% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Limited Liability Corp accumulated 0.17% or 190,627 shares. Fort Washington Invest Advsrs Oh has 0.07% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 90,230 shares. Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives reported 0.02% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Moreover, Cincinnati Financial Corp has 2.46% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 938,419 shares. Euclidean Ltd Liability Com has invested 2.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Huntington Natl Bank owns 110,942 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Noesis Capital Mangement Corporation has 0% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Nelson Roberts Advsrs Ltd Llc invested in 1.13% or 69,682 shares. Evercore Wealth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.06% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Oppenheimer accumulated 396,327 shares or 0.69% of the stock.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 39,591 shares to 78,760 shares, valued at $9.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 23,768 shares in the quarter, for a total of 221,893 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

More notable recent The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Ensign Group (ENSG) Earnings Expected to Grow: What to Know Ahead of Q2 Release – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “New Strong Buy Stocks for July 30th – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Memory Care Community – GlobeNewswire” on April 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Did The Ensign Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ENSG) 15% ROE Fare Against The Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 18, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “The Ensign Group Acquires Texas Post-Acute Care Campus – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 05, 2019.

Convergence Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $492.68 million and $458.09 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medpace Hldgs Inc by 6,864 shares to 17,769 shares, valued at $1.05 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,386 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,064 shares, and cut its stake in Mallinckrodt Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:MNK).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.3 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.24, from 1.54 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 17 investors sold ENSG shares while 77 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 41.73 million shares or 2.91% less from 42.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Trexquant Investment LP stated it has 7,677 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Guggenheim Cap Ltd stated it has 6,438 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Granahan Inv Management Ma invested in 1.05% or 381,478 shares. Pub Sector Pension Invest Board holds 0.02% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) for 45,208 shares. 29,970 were reported by Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership. Advisors Preferred Ltd Liability Co stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Eqis Cap Mngmt Inc holds 0.04% or 9,147 shares in its portfolio. Los Angeles Management Equity Rech holds 0% or 14,605 shares in its portfolio. Fmr Ltd Liability accumulated 1,682 shares. Moreover, Aperio Gp Ltd Com has 0% invested in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). California State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 0.01% or 76,236 shares in its portfolio. Pnc Financial Ser Inc, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,378 shares. Invesco holds 0.01% or 523,701 shares in its portfolio. American Century invested 0.02% in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG). Bessemer Group holds 81,600 shares.

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $913,036 activity.