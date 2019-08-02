United Asset Strategies Has Trimmed Dominion Energy (D) Holding By $4.25 Million; Tiaa Cref Investment Management Has Boosted Its Cytokinetics (CYTK) Stake

Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc increased Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK) stake by 60.21% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc acquired 58,003 shares as Cytokinetics Inc (CYTK)’s stock rose 46.51%. The Tiaa Cref Investment Management Llc holds 154,335 shares with $1.25 million value, up from 96,332 last quarter. Cytokinetics Inc now has $712.86M valuation. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $12.35. About 6,059 shares traded. Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has risen 63.62% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 63.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CYTK News: 26/03/2018 – Cytokinetics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND INVESTMENTS TOTALED $255.5 MLN AT MARCH 31, 2018; 01/05/2018 – Cytokinetics and the ALS Association Renew Partnership to Advance the Fight Against ALS; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS STUDY DEMONSTRATED `SUFFICIENT STATISTICAL POWER`; 24/04/2018 – CYTOKINETICS REPORTS RELDESEMTIV PHASE 2 CLINICAL DATA; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cytokinetics Incorporated, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CYTK); 17/05/2018 – CYTOKINETICS INC – URE SMA, CO ANNOUNCED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP TO INCREASE EDUCATION, AWARENESS AND FUNDRAISING FOR SPINAL MUSCULAR ATROPHY; 24/04/2018 – Cytokinetics Announces Presentation of Data From Phase 2 Clinical Study of Reldesemtiv in Patients With Spinal Muscular Atrophy; 26/04/2018 – Cytokinetics 1Q Loss/Shr 56c; 16/03/2018 Cytokinetics Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Dominion Energy Inc (D) stake by 42.98% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Dominion Energy Inc now has $61.40 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.52. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Cleveland: Dominion Energy Ohio Gas Pipeline Infrastructure Replacement Project – PIR 2107; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – EXPECTS SECOND-QUARTER 2018 OPERATING EARNINGS IN THE RANGE OF $0.70-$0.80 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 19/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – IMPACT OF FERC POLICY CHANGE TO DOMINION ENERGY NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL; 05/04/2018 – Dominion Energy, Dominion Energy Midstream Schedule First-Quarter Earnings Conference Call; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: STILL CONFIDENT ATLANTIC COAST PIPELINE MOVES FORWARD; 24/04/2018 – Japan to Receive First LNG Cargo From Dominion's Cove Point; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 OPER SHR VIEW $3.80 TO $4.25; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 12,532 shares to 20,520 valued at $1.66M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Inc (EWZ) stake by 9,571 shares and now owns 21,947 shares. Jacobs Engr Group Inc (NYSE:JEC) was raised too.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $649,992 activity. On Wednesday, March 13 BENNETT JAMES A bought $499,994 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) or 6,550 shares. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Wednesday, March 13.

More notable recent Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dominion Energy Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dominion slips after issuing downside Q3 guidance – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “If You Had Bought Kadmon Holdings (NYSE:KDMN) Stock A Year Ago, You’d Be Sitting On A 22% Loss, Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Had Bought Aflac (NYSE:AFL) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have Made 81% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “If You Had Bought Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Shares Five Years Ago You’d Have A Total Return Of 45% – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 11, 2019.

Among 4 analysts covering Dominion Resources (NYSE:D), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Dominion Resources had 11 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 20. Credit Suisse maintained Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) on Friday, April 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Wolfe Research with “Hold” on Monday, March 18. Mizuho initiated Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) rating on Monday, March 11. Mizuho has “Hold” rating and $76 target.

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $10,920 activity. On Thursday, February 7 the insider Malik Fady Ibraham sold $10,920.

Among 3 analysts covering Cytokinetics Inc (NASDAQ:CYTK), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cytokinetics Inc had 7 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of CYTK in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. As per Friday, February 22, the company rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright. The stock of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 21 by Cantor Fitzgerald. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of CYTK in report on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy” rating. On Tuesday, March 19 the stock rating was maintained by H.C. Wainwright with “Buy”. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Piper Jaffray with “Buy”.