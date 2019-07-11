United Asset Strategies Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position By $4.63 Million; Kandi Technologies Group (KNDI)’s Sentiment Is 1.83

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Microsoft Corp (MSFT) stake by 101.08% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 39,591 shares as Microsoft Corp (MSFT)’s stock rose 17.99%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 78,760 shares with $9.29M value, up from 39,169 last quarter. Microsoft Corp now has $ valuation. The stock increased 1.02% or $1.39 during the last trading session, reaching $137.85. About 24.20M shares traded or 2.06% up from the average. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 28.55% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.12% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 26/03/2018 – Adobe and Microsoft Extend Global Partnership Into China; 14/03/2018 – 21VIANET GROUP – CO, MICROSOFT AGREED TO EXTEND THEIR PARTNERSHIP TO PROVIDE PUBLIC CLOUD SERVICES TO CHINESE CUSTOMERS; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Windows chief leaves in reshuffle; 25/04/2018 – Exabeam Recognized as 2018 Bay Area Best Place to Work; 13/03/2018 – NVIDIA Announces Upcoming Event for Financial Community; 03/04/2018 – eXp Realty Announces March ICON Agents; 29/03/2018 – REFILE-Microsoft’s veteran Windows head Terry Myerson to leave company; 18/04/2018 – MicroStrategy Releases Three New Gateways to Microsoft Azure; 27/04/2018 – Microsoft is narrowing Amazon’s lead in cloud, but the gap remains large; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft projects a future of A.I.-powered drones at its annual developer conference

Kandi Technologies Group Inc (KNDI) investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.83, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 22 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 12 reduced and sold holdings in Kandi Technologies Group Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 2.39 million shares, up from 1.92 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Kandi Technologies Group Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 7 Increased: 9 New Position: 13.

The stock increased 2.35% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $5.67. About 595,209 shares traded or 80.18% up from the average. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (KNDI) has declined 17.98% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.41% the S&P500. Some Historical KNDI News: 23/05/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP – PURCHASERS OF 2 APPROVED 200-KM EV MODELS WILL BE QUALIFIED TO RECEIVE HIGHER NATIONAL & LOCAL SUBSIDIES; 28/03/2018 – Kandi Technologies Unveils All-Electric SUV Geely Global Hawk EX3 in Hangzhou; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES GROUP INC SAYS “2017 WAS STILL A CHALLENGING YEAR FOR KANDI”; 16/03/2018 Kandi Technologies Reports Full Year 2017 Financial Results; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q Rev $33.8M; 23/05/2018 – Kandi Pure EV Models K22 and K27 with Driving Range over 200km Receive MIIT Approvals; 16/03/2018 – KANDI TECHNOLOGIES – IN 2017, BUSINESS “HEAVILY IMPACTED FROM CONFUSION SURROUNDING REUSABLE BATTERY EXCHANGE MODEL”; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group 1Q EPS 7c; 30/03/2018 – Kandi Model K23 Production Launched by Kandi Electric Vehicles (Hainan) Co., Ltd; 10/05/2018 – Kandi Technologies Group Working Cap Surplus Was $50.1M as of March 31

Shelton Capital Management holds 0.46% of its portfolio in Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. for 659 shares. Gsa Capital Partners Llp owns 103,339 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bsw Wealth Partners has 0.05% invested in the company for 21,834 shares. The Virginia-based Quantitative Investment Management Llc has invested 0.02% in the stock. Tower Research Capital Llc (Trc), a New York-based fund reported 53,750 shares.

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, and commercializes electric vehicles , EV parts, and off-road vehicles in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China and internationally. The company has market cap of $299.87 million. It offers off-road vehicles, including go karts, all-terrain vehicles, utility vehicles, and other vehicles; and EV parts comprising battery packs, body parts, EV drive motors, EV controllers, air conditioning units, and other auto parts. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Kandi Technologies, Corp. and changed its name to Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. in December 2012.

More notable recent Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Do Directors Own Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kandi Technologies Reports JV’s Receipt of RMB 876 Million (USD 127.7 Million) New Energy Vehicle Subsidy from Chinese National Government – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kandi: Ideally Positioned For Upcoming Growth – Seeking Alpha” on July 05, 2019. More interesting news about Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Auto sales bounce back in China amid discounting – Seeking Alpha” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “55 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Buy Microsoft Before Q4 2019 Earnings with MSFT Stock at New High? – Nasdaq” on July 10, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What To Know Before Buying Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) For Its Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Moves -0.07%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT): Time For A Financial Health Check – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “After Hours Most Active for Jul 10, 2019 : INSG, NIO, ESI, BBBY, T, MSFT, EQH, BAC, QQQ, AMD, CMCSA, GE – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $28.35 million activity. The insider Nadella Satya sold $28.35 million.

Among 13 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 12 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 92% are positive. Microsoft had 20 analyst reports since January 31, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) on Thursday, April 25 with “Buy” rating. On Thursday, April 25 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, April 25 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, January 31 by Nomura. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Outperform” rating by Wedbush on Thursday, April 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Buy” on Thursday, April 25. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, June 19.