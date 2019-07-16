United Asset Strategies Has Raised Its United Technologies (UTX) Stake by $735,488; Blair William & Company Increased Its Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position by $3.10 Million as Shares Rose

Blair William & Company increased its stake in Disney Walt Co (DIS) by 4.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blair William & Company bought 27,960 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The institutional investor held 682,449 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.77M, up from 654,489 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blair William & Company who had been investing in Disney Walt Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $261.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $145.06. About 5.21 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 07/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-COMCAST CORP CMSA.O ARRANGING FINANCING WITH BANKS FOR ALL-CASH BID FOR TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX INC FOXA.O; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY – DISNEY-BRANDED DTC STREAMING SERVICE TO BE EXCLUSIVE HOME FOR SUBSCRIPTION VIDEO-ON-DEMAND VIEWING; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of ltineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE HAS FURTHER RULED THAT DISNEY’S OFFER MUST BE AT £10.75 IN CASH FOR EACH ORDINARY SHARE IN SKY; 08/05/2018 – Disney could avoid a bidding war with Comcast if it’s willing to shed these Fox assets; 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 12/04/2018 – UK takeover panel rules Disney must offer to buy all of Sky; 14/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – INTERNATIONAL CHANNELS, INCLUDING INTERNATIONAL DISNEY CHANNELS, WILL ALSO BE CONSOLIDATED INTO NEW BUSINESS SEGMENT; 23/05/2018 – Orlando Bus Jrnl: Exclusive ICSC news: Unicorp’s Disney-area O-Town doubles in size – yet again; 01/05/2018 – The latest Avengers installment had a historic weekend, giving Disney a record number of fast-grossing films

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in United Technologies Corp (UTX) by 55.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 5,746 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.68% with the market. The institutional investor held 16,163 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.08 million, up from 10,417 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in United Technologies Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $114.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $133.23. About 2.35 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 7.20% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.77% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 02/05/2018 – US News: Exclusive: UTC Set to Win EU Approval for $23 Billion Rockwell Collins Deal; 01/05/2018 – Otis Launches “Signature Service”; 16/03/2018 – United Technologies CEO: A tit-for-tat tariff battle would be a problem for customers like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – Hayes argues that the United States should avoid trade complications for the sake of companies like Boeing; 16/03/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer hears from United Technologies CEO Greg Hayes about the potential for a breakup of his massive industrial company; 04/05/2018 – Loeb and United Technologies spar over break-up; 22/05/2018 – UTX CEO SEES MORE RESTRUCTURING AT COMPANY THIS YR TO CUT COSTS; 15/05/2018 – EcoEnergy Insights Launches CORTIX™ – The Intelligent IoT Platform For Buildings; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP UTX.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $63 BLN TO $64.5 BLN; 21/03/2018 – United Tech’s Kidde Recall Due to Risk of Failure to Alert to Fire

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Spectrum Mgmt Group accumulated 466 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Alexandria Ltd holds 0.48% or 25,557 shares in its portfolio. Schulhoff holds 1,669 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Gulf Financial Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 194,194 shares or 0.44% of the stock. Advisory Alpha Ltd Llc accumulated 262 shares. Retail Bank Pictet Cie (Asia) Limited holds 5.64% or 92,000 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc holds 0.32% or 15,329 shares. Martin & Inc Tn stated it has 0.47% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). 2,792 were accumulated by Cap Management Va. Private Asset Mgmt holds 2.03% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 88,252 shares. Ashfield Cap Prtn Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.23% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 16,594 shares. Archford Cap Strategies accumulated 8,805 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt owns 428,935 shares. Brinker Cap Inc holds 0.2% or 41,307 shares in its portfolio. Jfs Wealth Advsr Ltd Co owns 1,807 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

More notable recent United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “4 Companies That Could Profit From the Grocery Delivery Trend – The Motley Fool” on July 15, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Heico Stock Can Keep Your Portfolio Soaring – Investorplace.com” published on June 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “3 Defense Stocks to Watch – Nasdaq” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Prodigious props: Collins Aerospace receives additional C-130 NP2000 propeller upgrade and support awards from US Air National Guard, US Navy – PRNewswire” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should Investors Worry About Defense-Industry Consolidation? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Proshares Tr by 242,762 shares to 88,253 shares, valued at $2.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) by 9,104 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 18,406 shares, and cut its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 sales for $2.50 million activity. Dumais Michael R had sold 9,620 shares worth $1.15 million. Bailey Robert J. also sold $104,916 worth of United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) on Tuesday, February 5.

Blair William & Company, which manages about $16.40 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Evolent Health Inc by 649,268 shares to 1.38 million shares, valued at $17.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cigna Corp New by 11,542 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,073 shares, and cut its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL).

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt has invested 0.23% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Farr Miller Washington Ltd Limited Liability Company Dc reported 2.18% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Old Second Bancshares Of Aurora holds 21,496 shares. The Massachusetts-based Wellington Mngmt Gru Llp has invested 0.08% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Country Club Trust Na owns 0.81% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 61,867 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Insur Com stated it has 20,000 shares or 1.4% of all its holdings. Moreover, West Coast Finance Ltd has 1.74% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Iowa Fincl Bank holds 0.59% or 11,485 shares in its portfolio. Principal Financial Group Inc Incorporated Inc invested in 0.43% or 4.17M shares. Whitnell And stated it has 1.5% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Marathon Capital Mgmt has invested 0.09% in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Forbes J M And Ltd Liability Partnership has 2.68% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 112,572 shares. 542,000 are owned by Cincinnati Fincl. Strategic Advisors Limited Company has 0.63% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 14,701 shares. Ashfield Capital Ltd Llc owns 128,522 shares.