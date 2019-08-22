United Asset Strategies Has Raised Disney Walt Co (DIS) Position By $458,652; Heitman Real Estate Securities Has Cut Cyrusone (CONE) Stake By $779,376

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc decreased Cyrusone Inc (CONE) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc sold 14,988 shares as Cyrusone Inc (CONE)’s stock rose 2.92%. The Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc holds 649,915 shares with $34.08 million value, down from 664,903 last quarter. Cyrusone Inc now has $7.85B valuation. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $69.38. About 692,196 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 29/03/2018 – CyrusOne Inc. Announces New $3.0 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – NEW AGREEMENT CONSISTS OF A $1.7 BLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 07/05/2018 – CyrusOne Takes Leading Role in Passage of Georgia Bill H.B. 696 Signed by Governor Nathan Deal; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE – ON APRIL 20 & APRIL 26 CO, CYRUSONE DUTCH, ZTL SELLER REP ENTERED AMENDMENTS TO SALE & PURCHASE AGREEMENT, DATED DEC 21, 2017; 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE – AGREEMENT ALSO CONTAINS ACCORDION ALLOWING CO TO OBTAIN UP TO $1 BLN ADDITIONAL REVOLVING OR TERM LOAN COMMITMENTS; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 21/05/2018 – CYRUSONE, ZENIUM AGREE TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 25

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Disney Walt Co (DIS) stake by 6.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 4,132 shares as Disney Walt Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 68,710 shares with $7.63 million value, up from 64,578 last quarter. Disney Walt Co now has $244.56B valuation. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $135.76. About 6.01M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/05/2018 – Fox Results Disappoint as Focus Shifts to Disney-Comcast Tussle; 18/05/2018 – Mashable: The 15 best and most bizarre Disney Channel Original Movies; 08/05/2018 – DIS 2Q CABLE NETWORKS OPER PROFIT $1.73B, EST. $1.65B (2 EST.); 28/04/2018 – Wanda opens doors to Chinese film metropolis but turns focus back home; 17/05/2018 – Disneyland Resort Gives Guests a Treat: More Days Than Ever to Celebrate Halloween Time at Both Disneyland and Disney California Adventure Parks, Sept. 7-Oct. 31, 2018; 12/04/2018 – Takeover Panel: Disney Offer Must Be GBP10.75 in Cash for Each Share in Sky; 23/05/2018 – MEDIA-Activist Hohn urges Fox to engage on Comcast offer – FT; 17/05/2018 – Disney Cruise Line Debuts Diverse Lineup of Itineraries and Home Ports for Fall 2019; 12/04/2018 – UK’S TAKEOVER PANEL – EXECUTIVE CONSIDERS SECURING CONTROL OF SKY MIGHT REASONABLY BE CONSIDERED TO BE SIGNIFICANT PURPOSE OF DISNEY’S ACQUIRING CONTROL OF FOX; 30/05/2018 – FOXA RECOMMENDS HLDRS VOTE IN FAVOR TO ADOPT DISNEY MERGER PACT

Among 9 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 89% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $129 lowest target. $154.67’s average target is 13.93% above currents $135.76 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs on Thursday, April 4 with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Outperform” on Tuesday, May 7. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, June 24 by Bank of America. BMO Capital Markets upgraded it to “Outperform” rating and $140 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Monday, May 6. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating by Citigroup given on Tuesday, April 30. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $16100 target in Thursday, May 16 report.

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) stake by 58,348 shares to 55,443 valued at $1.84M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Gold Trust (IAU) stake by 137,666 shares and now owns 164,979 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.8 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.46, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold DIS shares while 347 reduced holdings. 219 funds opened positions while 908 raised stakes. 1.09 billion shares or 14.39% more from 954.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Park Avenue Securities Ltd holds 23,988 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Burt Wealth Advisors stated it has 5,189 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Company holds 197,609 shares or 0.34% of its portfolio. Burney holds 114,833 shares or 0.79% of its portfolio. Ipswich Commerce Incorporated reported 6,560 shares. Barr E S & Company holds 0.4% or 35,061 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Partners Limited Liability Co accumulated 130,393 shares or 0.56% of the stock. Van Cleef Asset Managementinc owns 89,044 shares. Moreover, Contour Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has 4.05% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS). Signature & Investment Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 1.95% or 205,566 shares. Bristol John W New York owns 3,670 shares. Srb Corp owns 0.07% invested in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) for 6,362 shares. First Hawaiian Commercial Bank holds 0.28% or 46,149 shares in its portfolio. Chartist Inc Ca holds 3,978 shares. American Svcs Inc reported 2,130 shares.

Heitman Real Estate Securities Llc increased Regency Centers Corp (NYSE:REG) stake by 60,460 shares to 935,565 valued at $63.14M in 2019Q1. It also upped Avalonbay Communities Inc (NYSE:AVB) stake by 34,727 shares and now owns 635,805 shares. Invitation Homes Inc was raised too.

Since February 27, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $299,337 activity. $99,901 worth of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) was bought by KLAYKO MICHAEL on Monday, March 11. The insider Wojtaszek Gary J bought $199,436.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 28 investors sold CONE shares while 88 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 108.11 million shares or 1.56% less from 109.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar accumulated 20,246 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Bb&T Corp stated it has 4,432 shares. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.04% stake. Neuberger Berman Group Inc Limited owns 230,238 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt has 0.02% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 542,185 shares. First Personal Svcs owns 334 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Hodges Capital Mgmt owns 0.47% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 89,315 shares. Ubs Asset Americas accumulated 353,669 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 643,762 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Limited Liability Corp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 18,415 shares. Cornerstone Advsr has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Moreover, Ny State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) for 33,400 shares. Grassi holds 125,095 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Geode Ltd invested in 1.17M shares. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 287,930 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering CyrusOne (NASDAQ:CONE), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. CyrusOne has $7200 highest and $52 lowest target. $62’s average target is -10.64% below currents $69.38 stock price. CyrusOne had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Thursday, June 13. The stock of CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Tuesday, March 19. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Buy”. The company was downgraded on Monday, February 25 by Credit Suisse. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, March 8 by Deutsche Bank. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Raymond James.