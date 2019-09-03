United Asset Strategies Has Raised By $393,516 Its Emerson Elec Co (EMR) Holding; Lear (LEA)’s Sentiment Is 1.3

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Emerson Elec Co (EMR) stake by 17.39% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 5,787 shares as Emerson Elec Co (EMR)’s stock declined 7.68%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 39,066 shares with $2.68 million value, up from 33,279 last quarter. Emerson Elec Co now has $35.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $59.59. About 2.68 million shares traded. Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) has declined 8.01% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.01% the S&P500. Some Historical EMR News: 29/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – CREDIT FACILITY EXPIRES IN MAY 2023, REPLACES A SIMILAR $3.5 BLN FIVE-YEAR REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY DATED APRIL 30, 2014; 05/03/2018 – New technologies will fuel surging US oil production, says Emerson CEO; 30/04/2018 – Emerson College ePoll: Tied Senate Race in Missouri for McCaskill and Hawley, and Right-to-Work Repeal; 01/05/2018 – Emerson Electric 2Q Cont Ops EPS 76c; 18/04/2018 – Emerson Electric: Textron Unit Brands Include Greenlee, Klauke; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 16/03/2018 – Emerson Electric Co. vs SIPCO, LLC | FWD Entered | 03/16/2018; 07/03/2018 – Emerson’s Plantweb™ Digital Ecosystem Expands to Improve Enterprise-Wide Visibility into Plant Health; 27/04/2018 – Carel expected to file IPO prospectus by next week; 17/05/2018 – EMERSON ELECTRIC CO – AGREED ON TERMS TO ACQUIRE AVENTICS FROM TRITON FOR A CASH PURCHASE PRICE OF EUR 527 MLN

Lear Corp (LEA) investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.72, from 0.58 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 202 active investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 155 sold and decreased their stakes in Lear Corp. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 53.20 million shares, down from 58.38 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Lear Corp in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 28 Reduced: 127 Increased: 127 New Position: 75.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.27, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold EMR shares while 412 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 422.18 million shares or 2.04% less from 430.99 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Argent Trust Com holds 0.26% or 36,685 shares. Td Asset Mngmt owns 0.14% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) for 1.30 million shares. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Llc accumulated 0.17% or 12,450 shares. Tortoise Inv Management Ltd invested 0% of its portfolio in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Wright Invsts reported 22,637 shares or 0.63% of all its holdings. Michigan-based Plante Moran Advisors Ltd Co has invested 0.08% in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Rampart Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 41,167 shares. Aviance Capital Mngmt Llc stated it has 5 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has 16,275 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Pinnacle Assoc reported 46,330 shares. Athena Cap Advsrs Ltd Liability stated it has 3,920 shares. Rowland Counsel Adv holds 17,902 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas stated it has 2.14 million shares. Ipswich Inv Mgmt has 0.74% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR). Covington Invest Advsrs Inc has 0.87% invested in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR).

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Spdr Series Trust (ONEK) stake by 58,348 shares to 55,443 valued at $1.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) stake by 10,178 shares and now owns 19,803 shares. Proshares Tr was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Emerson Electric has $81 highest and $7000 lowest target. $75.40’s average target is 26.53% above currents $59.59 stock price. Emerson Electric had 12 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 9 by Citigroup. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $7600 target in Thursday, August 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 8 by Citigroup. As per Tuesday, July 30, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, August 7. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of EMR in report on Monday, August 5 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Wednesday, March 13. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank.

Paradice Investment Management Llc holds 4.74% of its portfolio in Lear Corporation for 457,491 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 32,127 shares or 4.56% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Lodge Hill Capital Llc has 2.78% invested in the company for 75,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Impala Asset Management Llc has invested 2.13% in the stock. Elm Ridge Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 19,666 shares.

Analysts await Lear Corporation (NYSE:LEA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $3.49 earnings per share, down 14.67% or $0.60 from last year’s $4.09 per share. LEA’s profit will be $202.08M for 8.04 P/E if the $3.49 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.78 actual earnings per share reported by Lear Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.67% negative EPS growth.