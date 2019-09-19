United Asset Strategies Has Lowered First Long Is (FLIC) Position by $325,460; Goldentree Asset Management LP Has Decreased Its Stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by $9.46 Million as Market Valuation Rose

Goldentree Asset Management Lp decreased its stake in Tim Participacoes S A (TSU) by 35.15% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Goldentree Asset Management Lp sold 675,478 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.87% . The hedge fund held 1.25 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.66M, down from 1.92 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Goldentree Asset Management Lp who had been investing in Tim Participacoes S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.91% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $14.37. About 326,554 shares traded. TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) has declined 3.60% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TSU News: 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SA TIMP3.SA : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO BRL 12 FROM BRL 8.75; RATING REDUCE; 16/03/2018 – MARIO PEREIRA DE ARAUJO, FORMER CHAIRMAN, AS WELL AS BOARD MEMBERS MANOEL HORACIO DA SILVA, ENRICO ZAMPONE, SABRINA VALENZA AND NICOLETTA MONTELLA; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS 96 PCT OF BRAZIL URBAN POPULATION COVERED BY 4G BY 2020; 06/03/2018 – Telecom Italia promises higher investor returns under new 3-yr plan; 06/04/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.: Filing of annual report on Form 20-F for the year ended in December 31, 2017; 09/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPACOES SAYS BOARD OKS DISTRIBUTION BRL230M; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS ABOUT 12 BLN REAIS IN CAPEX IN 2018-2020 PERIOD; 06/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S TIM PARTICIPACOES PROJECTS OPERATIONAL EXPENDITURES TO GROW BENEATH INFLATION; 17/05/2018 – TIM PARTICIPAÇÕES WILL PAY TELECOM ITALIA 0.5 PCT OF ITS NET REVENUES FOR BRAND USE – FILING; 17/05/2018 – Brazilian carrier TIM Participações to pay Telecom Italia for brand use

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in First Long Is Corp (FLIC) by 26.98% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 16,273 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.98% . The institutional investor held 44,037 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $884,000, down from 60,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in First Long Is Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $574.34M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $23.28. About 46,478 shares traded. The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) has declined 5.87% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.87% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIC News: 30/04/2018 – The First of Long Island Corporation Announces 22.4% Increase in Net Income and 15.8% Increase in EPS for the First Quarter of; 05/03/2018 First of Long Island Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 20/04/2018 – DJ First of Long Island Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FLIC); 02/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Wabco, The First of Long Island, Fonar, Hess Midstream Partners LP, Whites; 30/04/2018 – First of Long Island 1Q EPS 44c

Investors sentiment is 1.59 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 2 investors sold FLIC shares while 27 reduced holdings. only 14 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 13.67 million shares or 2.31% more from 13.36 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Credit Suisse Ag has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) for 26,010 shares. Cutler Capital Management Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.43% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Wells Fargo & Com Mn invested in 0% or 48,489 shares. Price Michael F holds 0.22% or 85,000 shares in its portfolio. Bancshares Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Lpl Financial Limited Liability Co accumulated 0% or 22,360 shares. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc owns 104,106 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & accumulated 6,775 shares. Moreover, Legal General Group Incorporated Public Lc has 0% invested in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). 132,700 are held by Strs Ohio. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 0% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 0% or 19,100 shares. Millennium Management Ltd Liability Corp has 15,568 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Grp Ltd Llc stated it has 0.11% in The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC). Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans owns 12,936 shares.

Analysts await The First of Long Island Corporation (NASDAQ:FLIC) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.43 earnings per share, up 10.26% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.39 per share. FLIC’s profit will be $10.61M for 13.53 P/E if the $0.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.43 actual earnings per share reported by The First of Long Island Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00M and $435.23M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,402 shares to 102,618 shares, valued at $5.04 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) by 6,917 shares in the quarter, for a total of 17,630 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc (NYSE:T).

Analysts await TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. (NYSE:TSU) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.24 EPS, down 65.71% or $0.46 from last year’s $0.7 per share. TSU’s profit will be $115.56 million for 14.97 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.22 actual EPS reported by TIM ParticipaÃ§Ãµes S.A. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.09% EPS growth.