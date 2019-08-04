A& W REV ROYALTIES INCOME FUND UNIT (OTCMKTS:AWRRF) had a decrease of 90.91% in short interest. AWRRF’s SI was 100 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 90.91% from 1,100 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 1 days are for A& W REV ROYALTIES INCOME FUND UNIT (OTCMKTS:AWRRF)’s short sellers to cover AWRRF’s short positions. It closed at $33 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Pfizer Inc (PFE) stake by 43.75% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc acquired 27,112 shares as Pfizer Inc (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 89,084 shares with $3.78M value, up from 61,972 last quarter. Pfizer Inc now has $211.28 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $38. About 27.29 million shares traded or 11.45% up from the average. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 24/05/2018 – Pfizer under pressure to resolve shortage of life-saving EpiPen; 08/05/2018 – Mylan says EpiPen supply levels may vary at U.S. pharmacies; 03/04/2018 – PFIZER INC PFE.N SAYS ALLOGENE WILL RECEIVE RIGHTS FROM CO TO 16 PRE-CLINICAL CAR T ASSETS LICENSED FROM CELLECTIS AND SERVIER; 06/04/2018 – PFIZER CANADA SAYS BESPONSA APPROVED BY HEALTH CANADA FOR TREATING ADULTS WITH RELAPSED OR REFRACTORY B-CELL PRECURSOR ACUTE LYMPHOBLASTIC LEUKEMIA; 30/05/2018 – Pfizer Announces U.S. FDA Approves XELJANZ(R) (tofacitinib) For The Treatment Of Moderately To Severely Active Ulcerative Colitis; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer points to drugs pipeline and opts out of M&A round; 19/03/2018 – U.S. FDA Grants Priority Review for a Supplemental New Drug Application (sNDA) for XTANDI® (enzalutamide) in Non-Metastatic Ca; 07/05/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech’s Cancer Immunotherapy TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) for Initial Treatment of People With a; 21/03/2018 – Reckitt Says It Ended Talks to Buy Parts of Pfizer Consumer Unit; 29/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Xalkori Receives FDA Breakthrough Therapy Designation in Two New Indications

Among 2 analysts covering Pfizer (NYSE:PFE), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pfizer had 11 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by UBS with “Hold” on Monday, February 25. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the shares of PFE in report on Tuesday, February 19 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, April 1 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 21,165 were accumulated by Portland Glob Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Pioneer Tru Commercial Bank N A Or invested in 0.29% or 15,639 shares. Raab Moskowitz Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 132,217 shares. Bluestein R H And invested 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Bartlett And Limited Com stated it has 0.24% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Kemnay Advisory Svcs Incorporated accumulated 1,500 shares. Lincluden Management holds 163,008 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Cullen Capital Limited Liability holds 1.63 million shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board reported 5.60M shares. Rhumbline Advisers stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Amer accumulated 10.99M shares. Eagle Asset Management reported 1.94 million shares. Raymond James Financial Svcs Advsr invested 0.67% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Blue Cap owns 44,326 shares. Fdx Advsr Incorporated holds 0.3% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 173,056 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA) stake by 9,104 shares to 18,406 valued at $752,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHX) stake by 9,793 shares and now owns 10,713 shares. Vanguard Index Fds (VNQ) was reduced too.

