United Asset Strategies Has Increased Citigroup (C) Stake; Wunderlich Securities Increased Position in B. Riley Wealth Management (SPLK) as Stock Value Rose

United Asset Strategies Inc increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 12.95% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc bought 10,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The institutional investor held 91,985 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.44 million, up from 81,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $149.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.77% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $66.26. About 14.76M shares traded or 8.77% up from the average. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 04/05/2018 – Citigroup’s Scolding at SEC Exposes GOP Backlash Over Gun Policy; 24/04/2018 – MEDIA-Citigroup reorganizes credit markets unit – Bloomberg; 27/03/2018 – Catherine Mann on Her New Role at Citigroup (Video); 22/03/2018 – Citi seeks to restrict gun sales by its retail clients; 22/05/2018 – GHANA PRESIDENT ORDERS ARREST OF FOOTBALL BODY HEAD: CITI FM; 23/05/2018 – CITIGROUP ASKS APOLLO, HELLENIC FOR COOP CLARIFICATIONS: CNA; 15/03/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – FOR 2017, RATIO OF ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF CEO TO MEDIAN ANNUAL TOTAL COMPENSATION OF ALL EMPLOYEES WAS ESTIMATED TO BE 369 TO 1; 30/04/2018 – Citigroup Sees MENA Syndicated Loans at More Than $70 Billion; 23/04/2018 – CITIGROUP SAYS ESTABLISHED A SERVICE FOR CLIENTS FACING SEC’S RULE CHANGES AFFECTING U.S. MUTUAL FUND INDUSTRY LATER THIS YEAR; 09/04/2018 – PANAMA REPUBLIC FILES FOR GLOBAL BONDS DUE 2050 VIA CITI, DB

Wunderlich Securities Inc increased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (SPLK) by 153.01% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wunderlich Securities Inc bought 10,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.37% . The institutional investor held 17,885 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.25M, up from 7,069 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wunderlich Securities Inc who had been investing in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $115.59. About 1.31M shares traded. Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) has risen 41.86% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.86% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.08, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold SPLK shares while 129 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 131.78 million shares or 16.42% less from 157.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 0% or 61,819 shares. Tower Capital Limited Liability Corporation (Trc) accumulated 16 shares. Sei Investments holds 140,764 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Captrust Advsrs, a North Carolina-based fund reported 567 shares. Da Davidson & Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK) for 2,270 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc has invested 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). National Pension Service has 192,561 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Chicago Equity Prns Lc reported 2,065 shares stake. Fil stated it has 0.01% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Moreover, Amp Cap Invsts Ltd has 0.03% invested in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). Riverhead Mgmt Lc owns 13,131 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Profund Lc holds 0.01% or 2,216 shares in its portfolio. 10 are held by Trustmark State Bank Tru Department. Florida-based Eagle Asset has invested 0.59% in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK). 8.51 million are held by Blackrock.

Wunderlich Securities Inc, which manages about $1.08B and $650.77 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VNQ) by 4,538 shares to 75,680 shares, valued at $6.61M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. by 1,257 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,640 shares, and cut its stake in B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. (VWO).

