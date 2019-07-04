United Asset Strategies Has Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake By $449,476; Osterweis Capital Management Has Lowered Its American Wtr Wks Co New (AWK) Position

Osterweis Capital Management Inc decreased American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK) stake by 1.82% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Osterweis Capital Management Inc sold 4,379 shares as American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (AWK)’s stock rose 13.16%. The Osterweis Capital Management Inc holds 236,545 shares with $24.66M value, down from 240,924 last quarter. American Wtr Wks Co Inc New now has $21.09 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.98% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $118.43. About 567,239 shares traded. American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) has risen 33.37% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.94% the S&P500. Some Historical AWK News: 11/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER OFFERING PRICES AT $80.50/SHR; 12/04/2018 – AMERICAN WATER WORKS COMPANY – AFFIRMS 2018 EPS GUIDANCE RANGE OF $3.22 – $3.32; 11/04/2018 – Temporary Water Treatment Change to End in Central and Northern Parts of the State Served by New Jersey American Water; 07/05/2018 – Consumer Confidence Reports Show Excellent Water Quality in Sacramento; 02/05/2018 – AMERICAN WATER 1Q EPS 59C; 25/05/2018 – American Water Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Pennsylvania American Water Reminds Customers That Saving Water Saves Money During Fix a Leak Week; 05/03/2018 New Jersey American Water to Start Annual Spring Cleaning; 02/05/2018 – American Water Works Unit Pennsylvania Amer Water to Acquire Sadsbury Wastewater System for $9.3; 20/04/2018 – DJ American Water Works Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AWK)

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 10.28%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 43,583 shares with $3.24M value, down from 49,657 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $106.33B valuation. The stock increased 2.67% or $2.28 during the last trading session, reaching $87.79. About 7.82 million shares traded or 2.91% up from the average. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 36.11% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.68% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 07/05/2018 – Starbucks CEO Kevin Johnson says its $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle should return value to shareholders; 07/05/2018 – Starbucks: A Big Deal Should Mean a Sharper Focus — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – Sourcetoad: Starbucks’ mobile payment system has almost a million more users than Apple Pay, and more than Google Pay’s and; 18/04/2018 – For CEOs in crisis, Starbucks offers an ‘instructive playbook’; 29/05/2018 – Hartford Courant: In Hartford Area, Starbucks Racial Bias Training Draws Mixed Reaction; 07/05/2018 – NESTLE GETS RIGHTS TO MARKET STARBUCKS PRODUCTS EX COFFEE SHOPS; 21/05/2018 – Starbucks Changes Customer Policies After Furor Over Arrests; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 26/04/2018 – Starbucks sales growth perks up; 16/04/2018 – The Latest: Starbucks CEO hopes to meet with arrested men

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 34 investors sold AWK shares while 202 reduced holdings. 71 funds opened positions while 187 raised stakes. 144.69 million shares or 0.15% more from 144.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Godsey Gibb reported 2,169 shares. Smithfield Tru Com has 0.02% invested in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) for 1,914 shares. Fiduciary Trust Com accumulated 0.01% or 3,588 shares. B Riley Wealth Management owns 3,932 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Hills Natl Bank Trust Company accumulated 2,313 shares. 22 were accumulated by Ftb Advsr Incorporated. Argent Trust Company holds 0.06% or 5,271 shares. Aqr Cap Mgmt invested in 754,103 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insur Trust Fund reported 3,594 shares. American Natl Insur Tx has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK). Paradigm Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp owns 1,000 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Murphy holds 0.28% in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) or 17,380 shares. Personal holds 0.02% or 12,831 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans holds 0% or 8,072 shares. 7,015 are owned by Dorsey Whitney Ltd.

Analysts await American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.94 EPS, up 13.25% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.83 per share. AWK’s profit will be $167.36 million for 31.50 P/E if the $0.94 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.61 actual EPS reported by American Water Works Company, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 54.10% EPS growth.

Osterweis Capital Management Inc increased Teladoc Health Inc stake by 36,755 shares to 149,360 valued at $8.30M in 2019Q1. It also upped Waste Connections Inc stake by 72,940 shares and now owns 371,815 shares. Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering American Water (NYSE:AWK), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. American Water had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Thursday, February 21 by Bank of America. Wells Fargo downgraded the shares of AWK in report on Wednesday, March 27 to “Market Perform” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by UBS.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Whittier Trust Communications Of Nevada owns 0.33% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 59,509 shares. Btr Mgmt reported 0.1% stake. Sector Pension Board, a Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 103,873 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Ckw Group Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Marathon Trading Inv Management Ltd has 8,620 shares. Kansas-based Mariner Lc has invested 0.23% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Bkd Wealth Advisors Limited Liability Com reported 5,716 shares stake. Carnegie Cap Asset Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 62,091 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Auxier Asset Mngmt invested in 0.18% or 11,518 shares. Hightower Tru Ser Lta reported 88,140 shares stake. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Ltd Com invested 0.09% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Shine Investment Advisory owns 39 shares. Monetta Service stated it has 18,500 shares. Madison Inv Holdings Inc holds 521,464 shares.

Among 12 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. Starbucks had 17 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The rating was maintained by Wedbush with “Neutral” on Friday, April 26. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, June 10 report. Stephens maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7200 target in Friday, April 26 report. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Friday, April 26. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Monday, April 8. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Friday, April 26. Goldman Sachs downgraded the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, January 11 to “Neutral” rating.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 17.74% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $884.17M for 30.07 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.67% EPS growth.

Since January 29, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 sales for $42.25 million activity. BURROWS CLIFFORD also sold $10.26 million worth of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Tuesday, January 29. Varma Vivek C had sold 50,000 shares worth $3.46M. 169,096 Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) shares with value of $11.64 million were sold by CULVER JOHN.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Ishares Tr (INDA) stake by 22,816 shares to 43,053 valued at $1.52M in 2019Q1. It also upped Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLB) stake by 7,955 shares and now owns 37,540 shares. Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) was raised too.

