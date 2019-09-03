United Asset Strategies Has Cut Altria Group (MO) Holding; Carnegie Capital Asset Management Has Lowered Its Cvs Health (CVS) Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Altria Group Inc (MO) stake by 33.95% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 10,178 shares as Altria Group Inc (MO)’s stock declined 11.84%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 19,803 shares with $1.14 million value, down from 29,981 last quarter. Altria Group Inc now has $86.03 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $43.94. About 5.83 million shares traded. Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) has declined 19.47% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical MO News: 09/04/2018 – Fitch Sees Altria as Well-Positioned Through Its Licensing Agreement With Philip Morris; 14/05/2018 – Tobacco giant Altria hired the firm to help with a strategy to figure out how to craft compelling messages to fight back against regulators, sources told CNBC; 25/05/2018 – Wall St Week Ahead-Investors find little appetite for consumer staples; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP INC – NEW STRUCTURE INCLUDES ESTABLISHMENT OF TWO DIVISIONS – CORE TOBACCO AND INNOVATIVE TOBACCO PRODUCTS; 20/03/2018 – U.S. SMOKELESS TOBACCO CO – SUBMITTED TO FDA MODIFIED RISK TOBACCO PRODUCT APPLICATION FOR COPENHAGEN SNUFF FINE CUT MOIST SMOKELESS TOBACCO PRODUCT; 22/05/2018 – ALTRIA GROUP, REPORTS NEW STRUCTURE TO ACCELERATE INNOVATION; 09/04/2018 – Fitch: Altria Ratings Apply to About $14 Billion of Total Outstanding Debt at End of 2017; 17/05/2018 – ALTRIA CEO: FDA PMTA APPLICATION COULD COME AT ANY TIME; 20/03/2018 – U.S. Smokeless Tobacco Company Submits Modified Risk Tobacco Product Application to FDA; 22/05/2018 – Altria Group, Inc. Announces New Structure to Accelerate Its Innovation Aspiration

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc decreased Cvs Health Corp (CVS) stake by 55.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc sold 12,212 shares as Cvs Health Corp (CVS)’s stock declined 2.55%. The Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc holds 9,891 shares with $533,000 value, down from 22,103 last quarter. Cvs Health Corp now has $77.09B valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $60.71. About 3.82M shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 28/03/2018 – Walgreens retail sales decline overshadows pharmacy business strength; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Efforts to Educate Patients about Naloxone; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Expands Safe Drug Disposal at CVS Pharmacy Locations in West Virginia to Help Combat Opioid Abuse; 05/04/2018 – CVS Health Kept Drug Price Growth Nearly Flat and Improved Medication Adherence for PBM Clients in 2017; 30/04/2018 – Fidelity Magellan Adds 2U, Exits CVS, Cuts Walmart; 08/03/2018 – CVS HEALTH TO SUPPLEMENT JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS; 07/05/2018 – Fred’s to Sell EntrustRx to CVS — Deal Digest; 09/03/2018 – Blockbuster CVS Sale Masks Turmoil in U.S. Corporate Bond Market; 07/03/2018 – CVS Health Awarded Pharmacy Benefit Management Institute Excellence Award for ScriptPath™ Prescription Schedule; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Downgrades CVS Health to ‘BBB’ From ‘BBB+’

Analysts await Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.14 earnings per share, up 5.56% or $0.06 from last year’s $1.08 per share. MO’s profit will be $2.23 billion for 9.64 P/E if the $1.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual earnings per share reported by Altria Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.64% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 59 investors sold MO shares while 485 reduced holdings. 145 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 1.18 billion shares or 1.61% less from 1.19 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1.21M were reported by Cibc Ww Mkts. Concorde Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.22% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Calamos Wealth Management Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.03% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,110 shares. Wallace Cap Mngmt has 0.04% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 4,890 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Securities Limited Liability Corporation has 0.26% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Robeco Institutional Asset Bv reported 807,077 shares stake. Etrade Cap Management Limited Liability Com owns 71,358 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Raymond James & Associates invested 0.32% of its portfolio in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Park National Corporation Oh stated it has 0.06% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Tru Of Virginia Va accumulated 77,159 shares. Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 27,700 shares for 0% of their portfolio. E&G Advsr Ltd Partnership owns 13,195 shares. Seizert Partners Ltd stated it has 203,907 shares. Mark Sheptoff Fincl Planning Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO). Moreover, Rampart Inv Company Limited Company has 0.17% invested in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) for 25,403 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Altria Group (NYSE:MO), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Altria Group has $68 highest and $4400 lowest target. $60.75’s average target is 38.26% above currents $43.94 stock price. Altria Group had 12 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the shares of MO in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of MO in report on Monday, April 15 with “Underweight” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 20 by Bank of America. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Underweight”. The firm has “Underweight” rating given on Wednesday, August 7 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Wednesday, March 6. On Tuesday, March 26 the stock rating was maintained by RBC Capital Markets with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley upgraded Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) on Friday, August 23 to “Equal-Weight” rating.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) stake by 23,768 shares to 221,893 valued at $12.45M in 2019Q1. It also upped United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) stake by 3,660 shares and now owns 13,730 shares. Ishares Tr (IWN) was raised too.

Since March 8, 2019, it had 4 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $1.25 million activity. Shares for $506,016 were bought by DORMAN DAVID W on Friday, March 8. 1,900 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $101,821 were bought by AGUIRRE FERNANDO. 10,000 CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) shares with value of $531,800 were bought by BROWN C DAVID II. $105,600 worth of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) was bought by LUDWIG EDWARD J on Friday, March 8.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.89 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 120 investors sold CVS shares while 415 reduced holdings. 126 funds opened positions while 543 raised stakes. 969.19 million shares or 6.06% less from 1.03 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goldman Sachs accumulated 5.97M shares. Acg Wealth holds 0.07% or 10,116 shares in its portfolio. Spinnaker has invested 0.09% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Delta Capital Mngmt Ltd has invested 1% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Victory Mgmt Incorporated, Ohio-based fund reported 456,138 shares. Guardian Cap Advsrs Limited Partnership owns 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 11,763 shares. Markston Intll Lc holds 2.06% or 326,499 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Ltd Llc stated it has 222,075 shares. Arrow Corp owns 25,064 shares. Arcadia Inv Management Mi stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). New York-based Matrix Asset has invested 1.92% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.12% or 901,722 shares. Fred Alger holds 31,139 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kwmg Limited Liability Company invested in 0.05% or 3,447 shares. Webster Retail Bank N A owns 101,316 shares or 0.78% of their US portfolio.

Among 9 analysts covering CVS Health (NYSE:CVS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. CVS Health has $102 highest and $58 lowest target. $74.33’s average target is 22.43% above currents $60.71 stock price. CVS Health had 19 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Thursday, April 18 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, March 4. Credit Suisse maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. Cowen & Co maintained the shares of CVS in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Outperform” rating given on Tuesday, August 27 by Cowen & Co. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, May 2. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 29. The stock of CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Citigroup.

Analysts await CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.77 earnings per share, up 2.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.73 per share. CVS’s profit will be $2.25B for 8.57 P/E if the $1.77 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.89 actual earnings per share reported by CVS Health Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.35% negative EPS growth.

Carnegie Capital Asset Management Llc increased Amgen Inc (NASDAQ:AMGN) stake by 18,926 shares to 71,079 valued at $13.50 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Smucker J M Co (NYSE:SJM) stake by 7,195 shares and now owns 9,590 shares. Cisco Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CSCO) was raised too.