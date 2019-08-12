United Asset Strategies Decreased Stake in Gilead Sciences (GILD) by $1.02 Million; Smead Capital Management Has Cut Its Kroger Co (KR) Stake by $1.68 Million; Stock Price Declined

Smead Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Kroger Co (KR) by 3.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc sold 69,867 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.28% . The institutional investor held 2.08 million shares of the food chains company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $51.20M, down from 2.15M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Kroger Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.63 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $23.32. About 8.26 million shares traded. The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) has declined 28.80% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.80% the S&P500. Some Historical KR News: 23/03/2018 – TARGET AND KROGER MULL A MERGER – FAST COMPANY, CITING; 23/05/2018 – Kroger to Buy Meal-Kit Firm Home Chef for up to $700 Million; 23/05/2018 – Kroger Beefs Up Amazon Response With $200 Million Meal-Kit Deal; 20/04/2018 – KROGER COMPLETES SALE CONVENIENCE STORE TO EG GROUP FOR $2.15B; 08/03/2018 – KROGER CO – IDENTICAL SUPERMARKET SALES, WITHOUT FUEL, OF 1.5% IN THE FOURTH QUARTER OF 2017; 17/05/2018 – Ocado’s Owners Hit the Jackpot With Kroger Shopping Trip; 25/05/2018 – World Animal Protection calls on Kroger to eliminate the use of gestation crates for pigs in its supply chain; 23/03/2018 – Yahoo! Finance: M&A Rumors: Are Target and Kroger Considering a Merger?; 26/03/2018 – Pymnts.com: Target And Kroger Refute Merger Rumors; 24/04/2018 – Kroger Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (GILD) by 22.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 15,621 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.00% . The institutional investor held 54,957 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.57 million, down from 70,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Gilead Sciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $82.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.65% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $65.24. About 5.23M shares traded. Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) has declined 14.15% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.15% the S&P500. Some Historical GILD News: 01/05/2018 – GILEAD STILL SEES FY PRODUCT SALES $20.00B TO $21.00B; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD AND GALAPAGOS ANNOUNCE RESULTS WITH FILGOTINIB IN THE PHASE 2 EQUATOR STUDY IN PSORIATIC ARTHRITIS AND PROGR; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD SCIENCES INC – EPCLUSA IS FIRST PAN-GENOTYPIC HCV SINGLE TABLET REGIMEN (STR) APPROVED IN CHINA; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Backs FY Adj EPS $1.41-Adj EPS $1.51; 26/03/2018 – Gilead’s Odefsey Rises After 1-Wk Fall, Descovy Advances: HIV; 01/05/2018 – GILEAD CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER JOHN MCHUTCHISON SPEAKS ON CALL; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.48; 15/05/2018 – KITE ANNOUNCES NEW WORLDWIDE FACILITIES AND EXPANDED COLLABORATION WITH NATIONAL CANCER INSTITUTE TO SUPPORT CELL THERAPY PIPELINE; 01/05/2018 – Gilead Sciences Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 30/05/2018 – GILEAD, GALAPAGOS: EQUATOR ACHIEVES PRIMARY ENDPOINT OF ACR20

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 63 investors sold KR shares while 223 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 628.01 million shares or 2.17% less from 641.94 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Royal Bank & Trust Of Scotland Group Inc Public Ltd Company invested 0.25% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Nordea Invest Ab has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage reported 0% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Private Ocean Ltd holds 0.01% or 788 shares in its portfolio. Canada Pension Plan Invest Board owns 0.03% invested in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 702,168 shares. Contravisory Investment reported 147,828 shares stake. Edge Wealth Limited Com holds 0% or 420 shares in its portfolio. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Llc reported 0.01% stake. Kbc Nv holds 0.19% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) for 926,599 shares. Raymond James Trust Na stated it has 0.17% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). Mariner Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,148 shares or 0.01% of the stock. James Investment Rech reported 0.82% of its portfolio in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 8,207 were accumulated by Sequoia Advsr Ltd Company. Fred Alger Management reported 0% in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR). 10,599 are held by Guardian Capital Limited Partnership.

Analysts await The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $0.42 earnings per share, up 2.44% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.41 per share. KR’s profit will be $335.50 million for 13.88 P/E if the $0.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by The Kroger Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -41.67% negative EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Lennar Corp (NYSE:LEN) by 14,140 shares to 1.54M shares, valued at $75.80 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 35,803 shares to 82,971 shares, valued at $4.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Dollar Gen Corp New (NYSE:DG) by 19,457 shares in the quarter, for a total of 49,817 shares, and has risen its stake in International Business Machs (NYSE:IBM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.6 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 64 investors sold GILD shares while 421 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 381 raised stakes. 961.76 million shares or 3.38% less from 995.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Finemark National Bank & Trust Trust owns 60,715 shares. Valley National Advisers Incorporated holds 0.03% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) or 1,416 shares. Ameriprise holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 7.58M shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio stated it has 0.29% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Chilton Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 17,518 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt accumulated 813,037 shares. Martin Invest Mngmt Ltd reported 136,988 shares. Indiana-based Spectrum Mngmt Gru has invested 0% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys accumulated 67,300 shares or 0.22% of the stock. Moreover, Vigilant Mngmt Llc has 0.01% invested in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) for 752 shares. The Maryland-based Sol Cap Mgmt Co has invested 0.23% in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD). First Interstate Savings Bank holds 1.46% or 100,734 shares in its portfolio. Tru Of Vermont stated it has 36,740 shares or 0.21% of all its holdings. Gsa Capital Llp owns 21,147 shares or 0.14% of their US portfolio. Pension owns 1.28M shares or 0.32% of their US portfolio.