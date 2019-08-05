United Asset Strategies Decreased Its Starbucks (SBUX) Stake; Tpg-Axon Management LP Raised Centene Del (CNC) Position By $5.40 Million

Tpg-Axon Management Lp increased Centene Corp Del (CNC) stake by 183.94% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Tpg-Axon Management Lp acquired 101,900 shares as Centene Corp Del (CNC)’s stock rose 4.75%. The Tpg-Axon Management Lp holds 157,300 shares with $8.35M value, up from 55,400 last quarter. Centene Corp Del now has $20.49B valuation. The stock decreased 3.51% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $49.18. About 2.59M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 10/04/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 14/05/2018 – Centene Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE COMMENTS ON NEW YORK ATTORNEY GENERAL PROCESS; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Rates Centene Escrow I Corporation Senior Notes Ba1; Outlook Stable; 02/05/2018 – Centene Subsidiary Awarded Contract in Florida; 01/05/2018 – CENTENE PRICES OFFERING PRICES AT $107.50/SHR; 27/03/2018 – FTC: 20180937: Centene Corporation; RxAdvance Corporation; 09/05/2018 – MOODY’S RATES CENTENE ESCROW l CORPORATION SENIOR NOTES BA1; OUTLOOK STABLE; 02/04/2018 – Shares of Anthem, UnitedHealth and Medicaid-provider Centene rise in premarket trading after sources confirm early deals talks between Walmart and Humana; 08/03/2018 – llliniCare Health Announces Career Opportunities in Carbondale

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased Starbucks Corp (SBUX) stake by 12.23% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as Starbucks Corp (SBUX)’s stock rose 22.15%. The United Asset Strategies Inc holds 43,583 shares with $3.24M value, down from 49,657 last quarter. Starbucks Corp now has $112.18B valuation. The stock decreased 1.87% or $1.79 during the last trading session, reaching $93.72. About 3.61 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 19/04/2018 – The Associated Press: BREAKING: Black men arrested at Philadelphia Starbucks tell AP they did nothing wrong, feared for lives; 30/03/2018 – Starbucks stop showcases Prince Mohammed’s charm offensive; 27/04/2018 – Johnson was praised for his swift response, which included flying to meet the two men at a Starbucks in Philadelphia; 16/04/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on United States Steel, Zoe’s Kitchen, First Horizon National, Starbucks, Nuance Commu; 01/05/2018 – For the first time in 16 years, Starbucks is adding two new Frappuccinos to its permanent menu; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is getting into the coffee game with a potential acquisition of Starbucks’ grocery business; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks to close all stores for one-day racial bias training; 21/03/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS LABOR COSTS ARE GOING UP; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks Restrooms Now Open to All as Coffee Chain Makes Amends; 22/05/2018 – Starbucks’s mobile payments system is so popular in the U.S., it has more users than Apple’s or Google’s

Among 17 analysts covering Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 10 Hold. Therefore 41% are positive. Starbucks had 27 analyst reports since March 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, May 6 by Citigroup. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, April 26 by Bank of America. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 26. JP Morgan downgraded Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) on Monday, July 29 to “Neutral” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, July 18. On Friday, July 26 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by Oppenheimer. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of SBUX in report on Friday, April 26 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, April 26. As per Monday, July 29, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 33.47 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 3 insider sales for $20.07 million activity. The insider CULVER JOHN sold $11.64 million. Shares for $3.46 million were sold by Varma Vivek C on Wednesday, February 6.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Farmers Natl Bank owns 35,412 shares. Tompkins Finance Corporation reported 0.29% stake. Moreover, Envestnet Asset Mngmt Incorporated has 0.17% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.70 million shares. Riverpark Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.03% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Trexquant LP holds 3,272 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Verity Verity Lc holds 0.6% or 35,051 shares in its portfolio. Orrstown Fin Ser invested 1.34% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Petrus Trust Lta reported 78,947 shares. Stifel Financial, Missouri-based fund reported 1.56M shares. 88,299 are held by Fruth Mgmt. Wesbanco Bank & Trust Inc reported 0.16% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hengehold Cap Management Llc accumulated 8,566 shares. 4,063 were accumulated by Telemus Cap Lc. Bell Bank & Trust accumulated 15,883 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership owns 49,677 shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc increased Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 7,713 shares to 95,216 valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) stake by 2,936 shares and now owns 14,290 shares. United Parcel Service Inc (NYSE:UPS) was raised too.

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity. BLUME JESSICA L. also bought $151,022 worth of Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) shares.

