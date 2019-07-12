United Asset Strategies Decreased Its Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $4.25 Million as Market Valuation Rose; Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Has Increased Its Merck & Company N (MRK) Holding by $5.59 Million

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.42% with the market. The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69M, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $77.91. About 2.72 million shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 15.66% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.23% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 10/04/2018 – Dominion Energy Cove Point Enters Comml Service for Liquefied Natural Gas Export; 01/05/2018 – Dominion Energy Foresees Even Greater Growth of Renewable Energy; 17/04/2018 – Dominion Energy/SCANA Merger Could Boost South Carolina Economy by $18.7 Billion; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $3.80-Adj EPS $4.25; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 04/05/2018 – DOMINION SUPPLY HEADER GAS PROJECT W.VA. CONSTRUCTION APPROVED; 27/04/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC D.N – QTRLY OPERATING REVENUE $3,466 MLN VS $3,384 MLN; 02/05/2018 – Cramer also hears from the CEOs of Coupa Software and Dominion Energy; 09/05/2018 – South Carolina Electric & Gas Company replaces more than 40 percent of its nuclear project capacity with purchase of natural-gas-fired power plant

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Merck & Company Incorporated N (MRK) by 1212.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc bought 67,311 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.86% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 72,864 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06 million, up from 5,553 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Merck & Company Incorporated N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $208.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 4.50% or $3.82 during the last trading session, reaching $81. About 20.66 million shares traded or 84.13% up from the average. Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) has risen 29.94% since July 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.51% the S&P500. Some Historical MRK News: 30/04/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s sBLA for KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Combination with Pemetrexed (ALIMTA®) and; 03/04/2018 – Merck, AstraZeneca: Lynparza Would Be First PARP Inhibitor for Breast Cancer in Europe; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA IS TALKING TO POTENTIAL PARTNERS FOR BTK INHIBITOR; 08/03/2018 – MERCK KGAA MRCG.DE PROPOSES ANNUAL DIVIDEND OF 1.25 EUR/SHR; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer; 16/05/2018 – Merck:Evidence Continues to Support the Role of KEYTRUDA as a Foundational Treatment for Many Types of Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Dynavax Announces Acceptance of Two Data Abstracts for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® for Presentation at the 2018 American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting; 07/03/2018 – Merck KGaA, Darmstadt, Germany, Announces Positive Phase llB Results for Evobrutinib in Relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; 25/04/2018 – MERCK LOSES BID TO REVIVE $200 MILLION VERDICT AGAINST GILEAD; 24/05/2018 – Foundation Medicine Establishes Immuno-Oncology Companion Diagnostics Collaboration with Merck

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 50 investors sold MRK shares while 702 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 1.86 billion shares or 4.24% less from 1.94 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Westfield Cap Management LP invested in 0.06% or 100,634 shares. Bp Public Ltd Co has invested 1.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Moneta Grp Inc Invest Advisors Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.1% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Frontier Invest Management stated it has 17,914 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Capital Planning Advisors Limited Liability Company has invested 0.79% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Ci has invested 0.11% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Hardman Johnston Glob Advsr Limited Com owns 13,050 shares. Pinebridge Investments Lp holds 0.6% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 353,750 shares. Rafferty Asset Mgmt Llc reported 6,298 shares. Marathon holds 10,778 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) for 4,158 shares. Williams Jones & Assocs Limited Co has invested 0.19% in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK). Stratos Wealth Partners Ltd invested in 65,927 shares. Voloridge Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 40,910 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Neuberger Berman Group Limited Liability holds 1.06M shares.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SCPB) by 10,225 shares to 39,188 shares, valued at $1.20 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GWL) by 28,687 shares in the quarter, for a total of 38,394 shares, and has risen its stake in Emerson Elec Co (NYSE:EMR).

Analysts await Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.80 EPS, down 6.98% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.86 per share. D’s profit will be $641.15 million for 24.35 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.10 actual EPS reported by Dominion Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.27% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nadler Financial Gp holds 3,700 shares. Wills Inc accumulated 89,428 shares. The Maryland-based Edgemoor has invested 0.63% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Gradient Investments Lc owns 4,665 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Minnesota-based Cahill Financial Advisors has invested 0.2% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). 112,631 were accumulated by Oppenheimer. Mark Sheptoff Planning Llc owns 350 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Cutler Investment Counsel Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 102,204 shares or 1.53% of the stock. Aurora Invest Counsel holds 1.04% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 26,439 shares. Brookfield Asset Management has 245,332 shares. 3,640 were reported by Private Asset. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt reported 46,731 shares. Andra Ap, a Alabama-based fund reported 77,500 shares. Sadoff Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 4,459 shares. Oarsman Capital has invested 0.17% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D).

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $649,992 activity. HAGOOD D MAYBANK bought $149,998 worth of stock.