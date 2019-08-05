United Asset Strategies Decreased Dominion Energy (D) Stake by $4.25 Million; Shares Declined; As Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) Stock Price Rose, Holder Hillhouse Capital Management LTD Trimmed Its Holding

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (D) by 42.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 55,914 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.69% . The institutional investor held 74,177 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.69 million, down from 130,091 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Dominion Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $60.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $75.24. About 779,931 shares traded. Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) has risen 4.35% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.35% the S&P500. Some Historical D News: 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy Sees 1Q Adj EPS 95c-Adj EPS $1.15; 21/03/2018 – Dominion Energy: Georgia PSC First State Regulatory Agency to Act on Deal; 30/05/2018 – NEW DEAL: Dominion Energy 300m WNG 10Y; IPT +145-150; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Looking to Sell Stake in Appalachia Pipeline Operator; 27/03/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY INC – PURSUING NON-CORE ASSET SALES TO SUPPORT CREDIT PROFILE AND REGULATED GROWTH CAPITAL INVESTMENTS; 21/03/2018 – Georgia Public Service Commission Approves Dominion Energy-SCANA Combination; 01/05/2018 – DOMINION ENERGY PRESENTS LONG-RANGE PLAN ON RENEWABLE ENERGY; 27/04/2018 – Dominion Resources Sees 2Q Adj EPS 70c-Adj EPS 80c; 16/05/2018 – DOMINION: EVALUATING OPTIONS, COMMITTED TO WORKING WITH AGENCY; 27/03/2018 – Dominion Energy to Pursue Divestiture of Non-Core Assets Which Could Include Interest in Blue Racer Midstream

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd decreased its stake in Enstar Group Limited (ESGR) by 31.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd sold 543,487 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The hedge fund held 1.20 million shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $209.56 million, down from 1.75 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd who had been investing in Enstar Group Limited for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.15% or $5.47 during the last trading session, reaching $168.28. About 12,486 shares traded. Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) has declined 15.70% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.70% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 2.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.04, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold D shares while 206 reduced holdings. 124 funds opened positions while 466 raised stakes. 497.88 million shares or 8.22% more from 460.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advisor Prtn Limited Liability reported 0.16% stake. Sasco Ct holds 633,759 shares or 4.56% of its portfolio. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Communications has 0.09% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 8,035 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory Inc has 0.04% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Ltd Liability Partnership Ma holds 4,838 shares. 1,715 are owned by Parkside Savings Bank And Trust. 564,052 were reported by Macquarie Group Ltd. Haverford Trust reported 0.02% in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Coldstream Cap Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,963 shares in its portfolio. Cape Cod Five Cents National Bank & Trust, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 6,638 shares. Cutter And Brokerage invested in 0.21% or 9,425 shares. Regions Fincl stated it has 0.68% of its portfolio in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D). Wade G W And stated it has 2,756 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Nomura Asset Mngmt holds 231,806 shares. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Company has 0.02% invested in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) for 35,744 shares.

Since March 13, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 insider sales for $649,992 activity. Shares for $499,994 were bought by BENNETT JAMES A.

United Asset Strategies Inc, which manages about $731.00 million and $425.59 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) by 7,713 shares to 95,216 shares, valued at $4.43 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 9,772 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,440 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Inc (EWZ).

Hillhouse Capital Management Ltd, which manages about $11.07 billion and $2.40B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 11,600 shares to 128,301 shares, valued at $25.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pinduoduo Inc by 361,186 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.80 million shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).