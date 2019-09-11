United Asset Strategies Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Stake by $449,476 as Shares Rose; Highbridge Capital Management Decreased Holding in Netease (NTES) as Share Price Declined

Highbridge Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 43.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Highbridge Capital Management Llc sold 13,703 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.12% . The hedge fund held 18,150 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.38M, down from 31,853 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Highbridge Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $2.11 during the last trading session, reaching $274.83. About 117,569 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 11.09% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.09% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 26/03/2018 – BEIJING — Chinese internet technology services provider NetEase will try to maintain double-digit growth by making its online retail arm as large as its core mobile games business, according to CEO and founder William Ding Lei; 17/03/2018 – China’s; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion; 11/05/2018 – GSA Capital Adds Dominion Energy, Exits Netease: 13F; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 04/05/2018 – NetEase’s CEO Sees a Third of His Fortune Vanish in Six Months; 16/05/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O – QTRLY DILUTED EARNINGS PER ADS WERE US$0.91; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 26/03/2018 – China’s NetEase aims to make online retail as large as games; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24 million, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $107.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $90.13. About 1.62M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 03/05/2018 – ABC7 News: .@ABC NEWS EXCLUSIVE: Two black men arrested at a Philadelphia Starbucks talk about the settlement they reached and; 03/04/2018 – Princi elevates Starbucks culinary offerings and gives diners a destination for lunch; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks gets downgraded as analyst predicts weaker-than-expected China sales; 16/04/2018 – NBC News: Two black men arrested in Philadelphia Starbucks to meet with CEO; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks Reaches Agreement with Donte Robinson and Rashon Nelson; 10/05/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight Classes of MSBAM 2017-C33; 15/04/2018 – Starbucks chief executive apologizes for arrests of two black men; 10/03/2018 – STARBUCKS’S SCHULTZ DEFENDS U.K. TAX PAYMENTS: TELEGRAPH; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS IT SETTLES ON APRIL 12 PHILADEPHIA INCIDENT; 07/05/2018 – The $7.15 billion deal with food giant Nestle will help Starbucks return value to its shareholders

More notable recent NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should Investors Know About NetEase, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:NTES) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “JD.com Stock Can Keep Climbing – Nasdaq” published on August 20, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 International Stocks Worth Watching – The Motley Fool” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Bull of the Day: NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Oversold Conditions For NetEase (NTES) – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Highbridge Capital Management Llc, which manages about $32.39 billion and $3.25B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oasis Pete Inc New (NYSE:OAS) by 313,066 shares to 503,066 shares, valued at $3.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZIONW) by 611,066 shares in the quarter, for a total of 5.00M shares, and has risen its stake in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (NASDAQ:AMD).

Analysts await NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) to report earnings on November, 13. They expect $2.34 EPS, up 30.00% or $0.54 from last year’s $1.8 per share. NTES’s profit will be $279.98 million for 29.36 P/E if the $2.34 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.44 actual EPS reported by NetEase, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -31.98% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Restaurant Brands International Stockâ€™s Market Keeps Growing – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Luckin Will Grow With Starbucks – Seeking Alpha” published on September 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Starbucks (SBUX) Up 4.1% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” on August 24, 2019. More interesting news about Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Move Over PSL, Starbucksâ€™ New Pumpkin Spice Drink Is Coming Soon – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 21, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Asset Strategies stated it has 0.76% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Boys Arnold owns 6,017 shares. Smart Portfolios Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.36% or 5,720 shares in its portfolio. Coldstream Cap Inc reported 1.41% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0.06% or 8,237 shares. Fmr Limited Liability Company has 10.42 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Wellington Mgmt Gru Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 0.01% or 384,279 shares. Davidson Investment has 2.5% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Thomasville Bank owns 3,806 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 2.35 million shares. Force Capital Management Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 1.73% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). The Washington-based Parametric Port Assocs Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Azimuth Cap Mgmt Limited invested 0.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Synovus accumulated 93,679 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Arcadia Mngmt Mi accumulated 3.26% or 151,528 shares.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90 million for 32.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.