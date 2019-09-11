United Asset Strategies Cut Starbucks (SBUX) Position by $449,476; Independent Franchise Partners Llp Has Raised Holding in Apple (AAPL) as Stock Price Rose

Independent Franchise Partners Llp increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 21.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Independent Franchise Partners Llp bought 664,113 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 3.75 million shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $712.91 million, up from 3.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Independent Franchise Partners Llp who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 3.18% or $6.89 during the last trading session, reaching $223.59. About 40.50M shares traded or 58.92% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – India imposes 10 percent tax on import of key smartphone components; 26/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Apple now has more Chinese suppliers than ever before, as Chief Executive Tim Cook made his fourth public appearance in the country in a year to co-host a government development forum in Beijing that ended Monday; 26/04/2018 – KUDLOW: APPLE’S COOK TOLD TRUMP YDAY ABOUT HIS EXPANSIONS PLANS; 16/03/2018 – Over 100 countries agree to seek digital tax consensus by 2020 – OECD; 23/03/2018 – IRELAND NAMES PREFERRED INVESTMENT MANAGERS FOR APPLE TAX MONEY; 05/03/2018 – Apple Cash Pressure on Ireland May Ease as Collection Nears; 01/05/2018 – Apple 2Q Rest of Asia Pacific Rev $3.96B; 20/04/2018 – APPLE SAYS AFFECTED MACBOOK PRO (NON TOUCH BAR) UNITS WERE MANUFACTURED BETWEEN OCTOBER 2016 AND OCTOBER 2017 – APPLE SUPPORT PAGE; 01/05/2018 – But Apple announced a generous $100 billion capital return program; 10/05/2018 – Apple scraps Irish data […]

United Asset Strategies Inc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 12.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Asset Strategies Inc sold 6,074 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 43,583 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.24M, down from 49,657 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $108.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.70% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $90.98. About 7.19 million shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 14/04/2018 – Philadelphia police investigates arrest of 2 black men in Starbucks; 02/05/2018 – 2 Black Men Arrested at Starbucks Reach Agreement With Philadelphia; 02/05/2018 – STARBUCKS SAYS TWO MEN CAN COMPLETE DEGREES W/ ITS COLLEGE PLAN; 30/04/2018 – Low-Wage Workers Will Be Directly Impacted by the California Supreme Court’s Decision in Troester v. Starbucks Inc; 15/05/2018 – STARBUCKS: CITY OF SEATTLE IS SPENDING `WITHOUT ACCOUNTABILITY’; 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. pastor denies terrorism charges in Turkish court; 19/04/2018 – NBC10 Philadelphia: #Breaking: @PhillyMayor issues statement of apology to 2 black men arrest at a Center City Starbucks.…; 03/05/2018 – Starbucks COO: Philly arrest video ‘alarming,’ but not hurting hiring efforts; 07/05/2018 – LIVE MARKETS-Nestle gets thumbs up on Starbucks deal

Independent Franchise Partners Llp, which manages about $13.30B and $8.86 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 970,425 shares to 103,053 shares, valued at $10.37 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Philip Morris Intl Inc (NYSE:PM) by 701,466 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.37 million shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 79 investors sold AAPL shares while 847 reduced holdings. 150 funds opened positions while 735 raised stakes. 2.60 billion shares or 8.28% less from 2.83 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakwood Mngmt Limited Company Ca reported 4.52% stake. Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 1.86% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 117,573 shares. Mason Street Advsr Ltd Co has invested 2.51% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Exchange Cap Management owns 39,241 shares. Sit Inv Assocs Inc accumulated 259,975 shares or 1.56% of the stock. Montgomery Invest Management reported 18,400 shares. Diversified Trust has 0.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 70,122 shares. Town Country Fincl Bank Dba First Bankers invested in 22,700 shares or 2.05% of the stock. Tctc Ltd Co holds 1.21% or 118,218 shares in its portfolio. The Kansas-based Ima Wealth Inc has invested 1.29% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Wg Shaheen Assoc Dba Whitney Co holds 4.97% or 109,498 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Ltd accumulated 2.13 million shares. Panagora Asset Management invested in 3.06% or 3.63 million shares. Creative Planning reported 1.54% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Moreover, Davis R M Inc has 2.87% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 406,070 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Covington Inv reported 60,624 shares. 500 were reported by Botty Invsts Ltd Liability. Johnson Fincl Gru Inc reported 5,813 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorp holds 992,209 shares. Diligent Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 3,608 shares stake. Federated Pa invested in 0.01% or 39,427 shares. Roanoke Asset holds 2.68% or 77,471 shares. Aqr Cap Limited Liability Corp, Connecticut-based fund reported 3.65 million shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Bv has 0.35% invested in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 1.27M shares. Mckinley Cap Lc Delaware has 17,970 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Omers Administration owns 20,000 shares. Thomasville Bank & Trust reported 3,806 shares stake. Boothbay Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 5,157 shares. Cap Wealth Planning Ltd invested 0.96% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). 13,031 were reported by Brookmont Management.

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 EPS, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 32.49 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual EPS reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.